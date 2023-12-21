Spreading the financial literacy wave across India: National Finance Olympiad 2023

Financial literacy has been the buzzword in the formal education ecosystem for quite some time now and for all the right reasons. The financial literacy rate is lower in Indian adults than in other developed nations including USA, UK, and Singapore. Surveys reveal that only 27% of India's population is financially literate. Additionally, only 16.7% of Indian students have a basic understanding of finance and money management. Predictions state that India will continue to be the fastest-growing economy for the next decade. However, without proper financial knowledge, the country’s citizens might never be able to make the most of this vast economic opportunity that lies ahead of them.

This is one of the reasons why financial literacy has become a talking point for both adults and students alike. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 also highlighted the importance of early financial literacy and advocated for the inclusion of financial literacy at all educational levels. Financial literacy helps to learn, grow, and acquire financial decision-making skills for adulthood. Students are better prepared for unforeseen medical costs, home-related expenses, and unemployment. Furthermore, young students with financial insights and understanding formulate better retirement incomes. Long-term budgeting using day-to-day income and expenses aids in better savings and investing in profitable funds.

National Finance Olympiad Felicitation Ceremony