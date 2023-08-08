Stacks (STX) And KuCoin (KCS) Struggle To Fight Market Bears While Pomerdoge (POMD) Eyes 40x Growth

The cryptocurrency market is going through some significant changes, and investors are analyzing various aspects before making any investment. In the current market situation, experts and investors are rallying behind Pomerdoge.

It is a new project that has posted enormous growth numbers during its ongoing presale phase. Meanwhile, Stacks (STX) and KuCoin (KCS) have failed to keep the bears away from their doors.

Summary:

● The current market price of Stacks (STX) is $0.58, which is 17% less than its previous month’s numbers

● KuCoin (KCS) has suspended the mining pools for Bitcoin and Litecoin

● Pomerdoge is moving toward a 17x growth during its presale

Stacks (STX) Sees Drop In Popularity Due To Bitcoin Ordinals

The Stacks (STX) community is worried about the sustainability of the blockchain as its value has been falling despite development steps. Earlier this year, Stacks (STX) had launched its Stacks 2.1 upgrade to improve connectivity within the Bitcoin blockchain. However, according to experts, the launch of Ordinals has suppressed the popularity of Stacks (STX).

Since the launch of Ordinals in January, Stacks (STX) has been witnessing a drop in its user base, thereby its price. Notably, in the past 30 days, the market value of Stacks (STX) has tumbled by 17%. Subsequently, the current trading price of Stacks (STX) is $0.58.

KuCoin (KCS) Announces Suspending Bitcoin And Litecoin Mining Pools

In a major decision, KuCoin (KCS) has announced suspending the mining pools for Bitcoin and Litecoin. While announcing the decision, KuCoin (KCS) said that it was in line with the “evolving business strategy” of the exchange. However, it was not clear whether KuCoin’s (KCS) decision was related to the halving event of Litecoin.

The market position of KuCoin (KCS) has been dwindling for the past many weeks. Reportedly, to ease the financial strains on the company, KuCoin (KCS) may lay off around 30% of its workforce. In the past month, the price of KuCoin (KCS) has declined by more than 14%. As a result, a KuCoin (KCS) token is currently trading at $5.49.

Pomerdoge (POMD) Shatters Presale Records

As the craze around play-2-earn games has exploded in recent times, Pomerdoge has unveiled a new P2E game in the market. As per a report, P2E is an exciting gaming platform, and is projected to reach $3,618 million by 2028. Thus, Pomerdoge is in the pole position to lead this industry with its unique offering. It combines the characteristics of meme coins and P2E games, and offers fun and financial opportunities.

Pomerdoge will allow you to play and earn simultaneously. On this platform, you will be able to play the game, and sell or trade in-game items to generate income. Its token smart contract has been audited by Cyber Scope and Solid Proof. Also, its liquidity will have a lock-in period to make it a safe investment for buyers.

Pomerdoge will also release a collection of 7,777 NFTs during its presale. The purchase price of each NFT will be just 0.2 ETH, and provide its owners with multiple benefits.

Investing early in growth-oriented projects often brings massive returns. Therefore, Pomerdoge’s presale has become highly popular. Currently, its presale is in the first stage, with a POMD token available at just $0.007. But, analysts are confident that its value will skyrocket by 1,700% during the presale phase, and 4,000% by the end of 2023.

