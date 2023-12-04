Stake.us Code And Review Of America’s Favorite Social Sweepstakes Casino

Stake.us is a free-to-play online social casino with a massive selection of Vegas-style games. New players looking to sign up can use the Stake.us code ‘HUGE’ to claim the best welcome bonus around.
This comprehensive Stake.us promo code review walks you through how to claim 250,000 gold coins and 25 free Stake Cash without making a purchase. Moreover, it reveals the other promotions so you can get free coins every day.
Also crammed into this deep dive is a review of the gaming options, the difference between GC and SC, and how to make redemptions for real-world prizes like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and gift cards.
Note: No purchase is required to claim Stake.us bonuses. Players must use the promo code HUGE. 21+. US residents only. WA, NY, NV, ID, KY, MI, and VT excluded. T&Cs apply. Advert. The Stake.com bonus is only available to non-US residents. Up to $3,000 free bet. 35x wager requirement. Level 3 KYC Verification required.
The welcome bonus for new players is 250,000 gold coins + 25 Stake Cash; however, this offer is only available to players who register with the Stake.us promo code HUGE.
As a social sweepstakes casino, Stake.us runs on two virtual currencies - gold coins and Stake Cash. With this no-purchase welcome bonus, you receive both. Here’s an explanation of the differences and uses for these coins.
Simply referred to as GC, gold coins power the social casino. You use these coins when playing for fun and entertainment.
Additionally, playing with gold coins helps fill your progress bar so that you can move up the ranks of the Stake.us VIP club. GC cannot be exchanged for Stake Cash, nor is it redeemable.
This virtual currency is the sweepstakes coin. It is used to play Stake.us games in promotional mode. Winnings from Stake Cash gameplay can be redeemed for prizes like cryptocurrencies and gift cards.
Stake Cash cannot be purchased. Instead, players receive it from bonuses, promotions, postal requests, and as a free gift when buying gold coins.
In addition to the welcome bonus, players can also claim the daily bonus, which starts from the time the account is registered. It is worth 10,000 GC and 1 SC. Added together and you’ve got a total package of 260,000 gold coins and 26 Stake Cash to start playing with.
It’s quick and easy to redeem the Stake.us code. However, if you’re new to online social casino and their promo codes, follow this step-by-step for guidance.
Go to Stake.us using this link
Click the blue Register button at the top of the page. Fill in the registration form. Alternatively, you can register through your Facebook, Google, or Twitch account.
On the sign-up form, check the box marked ‘Code (optional). Type in the promo code HUGE.
After registration, you must complete Stake.us’s KYC checks. This is to prove you are legally allowed to play here. Note that you need to be KYC level 3 verified to be eligible for the 250,000 GC and 25 SC bonus.
With the above steps done, contact customer support via live chat. Provide them with your username and the Stake.us code HUGE so that the free coins can be credited to your account.
The reason for registering with the Stake.us code HUGE is straightforward. It is the only way to get the welcome bonus. Of course, players can register without a code, but that means forfeiting this generous offer.
Players who register with the Stake.us promo code HUGE get:
250,000 gold coins and 25 free Stake Cash - no deposit/purchase required
10,0000 gold coins and 1 free Stake Cash - first daily login bonus
Players who register without the Stake.us code get:
10,0000 gold coins and 1 free Stake Cash - first daily login bonus
In a nutshell, using the code HUGE on the sign-up form gets you 25 times more coins to start playing with - and they are all totally free.
How can Stake.us afford to give all new players these bonuses for free? The answer to this question is two-fold. Firstly, all Stake Cash that’s received from a bonus, promotion or as a gift has to be wagered 3x before any winnings are redeemable.
Although 3x is a low wagering requirement, some players will lose their coins or not win enough to make a redemption. Therefore, Stake.us hasn’t lost anything in this scenario.
Certainly, with the low wagering requirements, several players will win. However, many new sign ups will also be tempted to make a coin purchase, so it’s a win-win for both players and Stake.us.
Stake.us keeps the free coins flowing into your account, so there’s no need to ever make a purchase if you don’t want to. These are some of the ways you can get more coins, which may lead to bigger wins.
Daily Login Bonus: Starting from the first day of creating your account, you’ll receive 10,000 GC and 1 SC when you log in each day.
Daily Races: Play games to earn points on the daily race leaderboard. The prize pool is 50,000,000 GC, which is distributed among the top 100 Stake.us racers.
Weekly Raffle: The Stake.us Weekly Raffle now has an increased prize pool of 1 billion GC and 25,000 SC every week. Players earn one ticket for the raffle for every 1,000 SC wagered in the previous week.
Slot Battle: Play one of the selected slots in the weekly Slot Battle and fight it out for a share of 50M gold coins. No purchase or Stake.us code are required.
Multiplier Drops: If you’re a fan of slots, challenge yourself on the free-to-enter Multiplier Drops promotion. The players who get the biggest multiplier wins collect a share of 10,000 GC.
Social Media Promotions: Stake.us is active on X and Instagram. It runs numerous promos, including Guess the Game and Pick-a-Path, from which players can win free coins. Moreover, you’ll find Stake.us bonus codes shared daily on social media.
Post Requests: All players can get free Stake Cash by submitting a post request directly to the company’s US office. Full details of how to claim SC by this method are available on the website.
There’s nothing worse than getting a promo code that doesn’t work, which is why you want to make certain you get it from verified sources.
One of Stake.us’s leading player acquisition websites is AmericanCasinos.com. This brand is an affiliated partner of Stake USA. It provides detailed guides on the promo code, regular bonuses, games, and all other news about the brand.
Different from the HUGE promo code are Stake.us bonus codes. These codes are published nearly every day by Stake on its social media platforms. Bonus codes can be redeemed for gold coins and Stake Cash, but only to eligible players who’ve played a certain amount of coins over the past seven days.
Stake.us is owned and operated by Sweepsteaks Limited, which is a registered company in the EU country of Cyprus. Stake is licensed and regulated by the Government of Curacao, so players can be assured that its games and payouts are fair.
This is the sister site of the world’s biggest crypto casino and sportsbook, Stake.com. Among the many high-profile Stake brand ambassadors are Drake, Everton Football Club, Alfa Romeo F1 Team, UFC, Israel Adesanya, Gilbert Burns, and Sergio Aguero. These big names highlight Stake’s status as one of the best gaming operators in the world.
Stake.us complies with US sweepstakes rules and regulations. It is a free-to-play social casino. While there is an option to purchase gold coins, this is completely optional. This platform is available in 43 states - the exclusions are WA, NY, NV, ID, KY, MI, and VT.
Stake.com is an internationally recognized real-money online casino and sports betting platform. Despite only launching in 2017, it is already one of the top ten online gambling sites based on turnover and revenue.
This platform is available to players in more than 120 countries. However, you cannot join if you reside in the US, the UK, or Australia. The casino boasts more than 3,000 top-quality games and the sportsbook is known for its rich selection of promotions, extensive market depth, and highly competitive odds.
You can find out about the $3,000 welcome bonus, crypto and fiat deposit and withdrawal methods, promos, games, customer support, and upcoming streams and events. Essentially, it’s a one-stop site for all Stake.com fans.
Stake.us is one of the largest social casinos in the US with more than 570 games to choose from. In addition to developing its own Originals collection, Stake.us offers hundreds of titles from leading third-party software developers, including:
Pragmatic Play
Hacksaw Gaming
BGaming
Mancala
OneTouch
Rogue
Titan Gaming
Twist Gaming
The lobby area of the casino is categorized into five sections, which we’ll delve into below.
Stake.us is stacked with more than 500 free slots. There are games to suit every type of player, ranging from fun fruit themes to dark and gory horror slots.
You can find games with various paylines, max win limits, and in-game features like bonus rounds, tumble reels, sticky wilds, and multipliers. Some of the most-played Stake.us slots are:
Gates of Olympus
Wanted Dead or a Wild
Zeus vs Hades: Gods of War
Dork Unit
Le Bandit
The Dog House Megaways
Wild Orbs
Stake Originals are provably fair games, meaning players can check the outcome for themselves. This completely eliminates the possibility of the game being rigged. There are 18 Stake Originals covering multiple genres like slots, arcade games, and casino classics.
With potential win multipliers of 1,000,000x (or more), Originals are some of the most popular games in the casino. Moreover, they are exclusive to Stake.us. These are our ‘must try’ top five:
Crash
Plinko
Mines
Dice
Limbo
If instant-win scratchers are your thing, Stake.us has ten games for you to play with both GC and SC. All of the scratch cards were developed by Hacksaw Gaming, so they’ve been rigorously tested for fairness.
Stake.us has a handful of engaging virtual table and card games, including:
Blackjack
Baccarat
Roulette
Video Poker
HiLo
Very few US social casinos offer live dealer games because of the operational costs. However, you can play them at Stake.us. When Stake first introduced live games, it only had blackjack, baccarat, and roulette. However, it has now partnered with Beter Live to offer eight more live tables.
Auto Roulette
Teen Patti
Sic Bo
Gravity Sic Bo
No Commission Baccarat
When searching for a sweepstakes casino, you can have a checklist of requirements like:
Is it legit?
Is there a free welcome bonus?
Do you get free coins daily?
Is there a good selection of games?
Can you win real prizes?
Is real-time customer support available?
Stake.us ticks all of these boxes. The only minor setback is that it doesn’t have native Android or iOS mobile apps. That said, the web platform is mobile-optimized, and the streamlined design ensures a fast and smooth user experience, so an app isn’t necessary, to be truthful.
Quite simply, this is America’s favorite social sweepstakes for a good reason - because it’s the best out there. If you want to explore the world of free online casino games, the Stake.us promo code HUGE is the perfect way to start.