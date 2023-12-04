Stake.us Code And Review Of America’s Favorite Social Sweepstakes Casino

The reason for registering with the Stake.us code HUGE is straightforward. It is the only way to get the welcome bonus. Of course, players can register without a code, but that means forfeiting this generous offer.

Players who register with the Stake.us promo code HUGE get:

250,000 gold coins and 25 free Stake Cash - no deposit/purchase required

10,0000 gold coins and 1 free Stake Cash - first daily login bonus

Players who register without the Stake.us code get:

10,0000 gold coins and 1 free Stake Cash - first daily login bonus

In a nutshell, using the code HUGE on the sign-up form gets you 25 times more coins to start playing with - and they are all totally free.

How can Stake.us afford to give all new players these bonuses for free? The answer to this question is two-fold. Firstly, all Stake Cash that’s received from a bonus, promotion or as a gift has to be wagered 3x before any winnings are redeemable.

Although 3x is a low wagering requirement, some players will lose their coins or not win enough to make a redemption. Therefore, Stake.us hasn’t lost anything in this scenario.

Certainly, with the low wagering requirements, several players will win. However, many new sign ups will also be tempted to make a coin purchase, so it’s a win-win for both players and Stake.us.

Stake.us Promotions for Existing Players