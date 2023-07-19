Stellar placements figures of Parul University’s Training and Placement Cell

India, 19th July 2023: Vadodara’s Parul University has, over the years, become synonymous with the pathway to success. As the larger Indian Education system copes with bridging the industry-academia schism, Parul University’s placement figures suggest the institute's advancement on that front. Powered by its robust Training and Placement Cell, Parul University has successfully synergised academics and practical learning.
Since its inception, Parul University’s Training and Placement Cell has striven to bring together the talented university cohort and recruiters looking for promising employees. The cell has played a pivotal role in placing deserving candidates in their dream jobs and establishing a wide alumni network for the university. In turn, the alumni chain, which works in tandem with the extensive strategic industry connections of Parul University, furthers the legacy of the institute as the definite industry-focused centre of education. Already, to foster an industry-ready educational outcome, the university has forged alliances with several companies across sectors to carry out research and development as well as collaborations that contribute to the professional growth of the cohort.
About the Training and Placement Cell, Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University said, “Over the years, the placement figures have steadily shown the value we bring to the educational sector in India. Behind our success with this mammoth task, the Training and Placement Cell has been instrumental. On that note, it is worth adding that we have always been dedicated to an outcome-based education that is envisioned to contribute to not just furthering society’s understanding of various academic disciplines but also solving the prevalent industry problems. We hope that with each cohort we keep increasing the magnitude of our contribution to the world. ”
Over the years, Parul Univerisity has witnessed a whopping 20,000+ placements across 1600+ major companies, with a breathtaking 30 LPA being the highest-grossed package. Moreover, among the leading industry players who visit the campus for placements are Juspay, Motadata, E6data, Nestle, Piramal Finance, Informatica, Sophos, Deloitte, SocialPilot, Reliance, Adani, Synoptek, UltraTech, PhonePe, Alembic, and SunPharma, among others.
Further, a snapshot of the stellar placements suffices to attest to the excellent work that the Training and Placement Cell has been doing. For example, in the Academic Year 2022-23, 2100+ candidates were placed, out of which 5 top candidates grabbed an impressive 10 LPA. Additionally, more than 550 received rewarding packages between 5 to 10 LPA, while above 1500+ candidates who took part in the placement, took home packages worth between 2.5 and 5 LPA.
Owing to the great placement statistics, Parul University has bagged the recognition of the Best University in Placements by the prestigious education-centric forum, ASSOCHAM, while also being conferred the Best Placements Award by Ahmedabad Mirror and Nav Gujarat Samay.
While a lot of candidates across different departments secured their dream roles at several national and international companies, some of the recent success stories of Parul University Placements include that of Praful Jogchand from the Department of Petroleum Engineering, who is placed as Assistant Executive Engineer at ONGC with a 23 LPA package. Adding to the list of achievements of the Placement and Training Cell is the placement journey of Limbad Yash Kishorbhai, who secured a well-paying position of 15 LPA at the famous Uniphi Pvt Ltd with a package, whereas Roshan Pareek, a Student of the Faculty of Hotel Management & Catering Technology got appointed as an F&B Associate at the Grand Cosmopolitan Hotel, Dubai.
Similarly, Prashant Singh, Vishnu Gajjana, Rohit Yadav, and Manjunadh received a dream package of 11 LPA at the popular enterprise, Informatica IPS. Further, Sankalp Satishkumar was recruited at Motadata with a package of 10 LPA, while Juspay hired Dineshsingh Sawai Rajpurohit offering a package of 9.15 LPA. Additionally, Jagrati Sheetal Jain a B.Tech CSE candidate secured a position at RapiPay Fintech with a package of 9 LPA.
Further, indicating the high-value potential of the Parul University cohort as well as pointing to the superlative efforts of the Placement and Training Cell, Orad and DATAlog AI had put in offers worth 18 LPA while an offer reaching 15 LPA came from E6X (Uniphi Pvt. Ltd.). Additionally, there were attractive packages worth 12.4 LPA and 15,5 LPA from Extramarks, and Indian Oil, respectively, among other companies. All in all, the Training and Placement Cell at Parul University has made steadfast efforts in upholding the institution's motto of creating value for the market and is poised to stride ahead on that path of excellence.
