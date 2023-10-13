STP vs. ECN trading – Vida Markets experts explain the differences

ECN, or Electronic Communication Network, is another trading model that brings buyers and sellers together directly. Unlike STP, which typically involves an intermediary, ECN connects traders in a decentralized electronic network. This allows for a more direct and transparent trading environment.

In an ECN system, participants, whether individual traders or institutional investors, can interact with each other by placing orders on the network. These orders are visible to all participants, creating a level playing field.

ECN trading is praised for its transparency and the absence of a conflict of interest between traders and brokers. Brokers generate income in ECN models by charging a small commission on each trade rather than relying on spreads.

Comparing STP and ECN