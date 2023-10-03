Stress-Induced Hair Fall: How Homeopathy Offers Natural Solution

New Delhi (India), September 30: We are living in a very stressful time and the added strain of issues like lack of exercise, addiction, less nutritious food, and improper diet leads to around 65% hair loss. Being happy is a rare desirable distraction that is needed so that we can have a healthy life. It is better to take a break from your everyday life or at least learn to deal with stress, in a way that does not cause problems like hair loss.

Understanding Stress-Induced Hair Fall

Numerous studies suggest that stress and anxiety can lead to a number of hair-related problems. Stress-induced hair loss is usually short-term, or temporary. Long-term stress can potentially harm your hair and even lead to complete baldness. As per a 2015 study, moderate level of stress is reported in Indians, and mainly the stressors were work-related. This anxiety and other such stressful events may result in an increased affinity for hair fall, increased hair loss may in turn put individuals in more psychologically stressful situations resulting in a vicious cycle of hair fall.

The Limitations of Conventional Approaches

In stress-induced hair loss, it is necessary to find the root cause of the problem, so that the disease does not worsen or recur. The conventional treatments for stress-induced hair loss may not be long-term as they do not address the cause. Minoxidil is widely used for hair loss. Its use has serious side effects like salt and water retention in the body, and grave heart problems. The other popular invasive treatment for hair loss control is platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections. They are not suited to people who have a fear of needles as it involves blood collection from the arm. And depending on the extent of hair loss, multiple (around 100 or so) injections per session given in the scalp. It does not take care of the root cause of hair loss so only temporary benefits are seen. Moreover, it is not advised for patients with a history of bleeding problems, immunity issues, infections, and patients given blood thinning medicines.

Homeopathy's Natural Approach

Homeopathy is an extremely safe, effective, and natural medical system that is based on the principle of “like cures like”. This principle highlights that a substance that produces symptoms of hair loss in a healthy person may be given in a diluted form to treat hair loss patients. Homeopathic medicine deals with the root cause of hair loss in an individual’s disease to restore harmony in the body. Homeopathy is free from side effects, drug dependency, and is 100% natural. It is strictly non-habit forming.

Case Studies and Success Stories

The following testimonials excellently point out the effects of homeopathy in stress-induced hair loss:

I had been facing this problem of excessive hair loss and heavy dandruff, so I was very stressed and came to Dr. Batra’s for a solution. After consulting the doctors here, I found a positive energy to help me stop my hair problems. The treatment given to me was very effective. It boosted my confidence, my hair loss stopped, my dandruff has completely vanished and the quality of my hair has also improved. I am very happy with the results. It’s a great feeling to have positive results just in a month.

· A 26-year-old female patient, Bengaluru clinic.

The treatment at Dr Batra’s is outstanding. When I went to Dr Batra’s, I was stressed out due to office matters and my hair was falling in huge numbers but after I took the treatment, my hair has gotten better and also stopped falling. Consultation with the doctor is good and my treating doctor. Doctors do their best and at the time of consultation, she understands my problem properly and gives me the treatment accordingly. I am very happy and satisfied with the treatment.

· A 40 year male patient, New Delhi clinic.

Choosing the Right Homeopathic Practitioner

At Dr Batra’s®, every hair consultation includes the following:

· Video Hair Microscopic test- It is used to examine the hair and scalp with a magnification of up to 200 times.

· A detailed 30-40 minutes consultation is done to inquire about the onset, and extent of the hair fall problem along with the mind with respect to why the patient is suffering from stress.

· Based on the test and consultation, a personalized homeopathic treatment plan suitable to the patient’s needs is advised. Homeopathy takes care of the body, mind, and soul to have complete harmony in the patient.

There are several different homeopathic medicines employed for stress-induced hair loss and some of them are Phosphorus, Natrum muriaticum, Fluoric acidum, etc.

It is necessary to note that homeopathic medicine is given in a holistic way. So no two people suffering from the same ailment can benefit from the same medicine, therefore it is advisable to consult a qualified and experienced homeopath.

Advanced Hair Treatments

Along with the goodness of homeopathy, certain international hair fall treatment have shown 92% positive results in hair patients with respect to increased hair growth, thickening of hair follicles, and significant reduction of hair fall. Dr Batra’s® New hair, STM cell therapy, Grohair, and Hair booster are natural, painless, safe, and provide a long-term hair fall treatment solution.

Lifestyle Tips for Hair Health

Some practical lifestyle tips to reduce stress and promote hair health include:

· Frequent walking, deep breathing exercises, yoga, and meditation have been beneficial to many for de-stressing.

· Always make it a point to share your worries with your loved ones, so you do not burden yourself.

· Choose your favorite music playlist and lower your stress hormones along with heart rate and blood pressure as well.

· An hour before sleep, always switch off the television, mobile, or laptop as it is related to stress, sleep loss and depression.

· Keep a satisfactory intake of water and eat healthy foods like black dates, black raisins, nuts, beans, green leafy vegetables, soya, eggs, lean meats, carrots, all fruits in your diet to have adequate nutrition for your hair.

· Do not panic as hair loss can be easily taken care of with a holistic homeopathic approach.

Conclusion

Stress induced hair loss is pretty common and can be easily managed with homeopathy; our team of best hair doctors with the winning combination of homoeopathy aims to treat the cause and restore the mind-body health. So choose homeopathy for safe, natural and side effects free treatment solutions for your hair fall control.

Dr Batra’s® homeopath are very experienced and qualified and have successfully treated around 15 lakh hair patients with a 96.6% positive result seen.

If you’re looking for the best doctor for Stress-Induced hair fall treatment, book your appointment today to get your hair health back on track.

For more information please visit - www.drbatras.com