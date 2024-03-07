Strifor Broker: Let’s study the functionality of the personal account

Strifor is a broker that has been operating in the market for over 4 years, offering traders wide access to trading instruments. They can trade cryptocurrencies through the service (more than 60 currency pairs and over 50 digital coins are available), as well as metals, raw materials, CFD shares and Forex instruments.
The platform provides some of the most favorable working conditions. So, when opening a Professional trading account, the lot fees for metals and Forex will amount to $5, for cryptocurrencies – 0.25%, shares – 0.05%, indices – 0.02%. On other types of accounts, the commission is slightly higher, but in order to start trading, you should have smaller amounts on deposit. And there is no minimum entry threshold for opening a Basic account at all – a trader can deposit both $500 and $1000. More detailed information about the terms of trade is available on the website strifor.org:
Besides favorable terms of cooperation, clients in their reviews of Strifor tell about such advantages of the broker as:
no hidden fees and charges;
replenishment and withdrawal of funds only in cryptocurrency, which eliminates dependence on fiat money;
performing all trading operations through the multi-market platform MetaTrader 5, which has built-in useful options for trading (various indicators, signals, Expert Advisors);
a profitable affiliate program that allows you to receive stable passive income. The total amount of payments during the broker's work on the "affiliate program" has already exceeded 250 million US dollars;
the opportunity to become a member of the Priority Club, which provides special conditions for cooperation;
stable and timely withdrawal of funds. As clients say in reviews about Strifor, the broker always pays.
How to register on the platform?
To do this, you should perform only two actions: specify an email address and come up with a password. Next, the trader goes to his/her personal account.
If the user plans to open a real account immediately and start trading, then verification will be required first. For this:
in the central section of the menu, select "Profile" and click "Verification";
to verify your identity, upload scans or photos of documents confirming your identity and place of permanent residence. In relation to the latter you should use a bank statement or a utility bill with a deadline for their issuance no later than 3 months by the time the documents are sent
In the section "Add widgets" on the desktop, you can also take out:
quick links (deposit, withdrawal, settings, bonuses, etc.);
tools for working with your accounts via MetaTrader 5;
information about all your wallets;
information about recent transactions.
The main features of the personal account
It is organized as simply and user-friendly as possible. Main sections:
"EWallets". Data about all trader's wallets is stored here.
MT5. Opens access to the installation of a multi-market platform on computers running various operating systems and mobile devices based on Android and iOS. Here you can immediately open one of the real account types.
"Financial transactions". In this section, you can deposit/withdraw money from the system, as well as make a transfer.
Exchange. Here, the clients of Strifor Broker can confirm transfers from one type to another at the most favorable rate.
"History" contains analytics and information about all transactions carried out by the trader.
"Bonuses". The data on the available bonuses and the conditions of their use are presented.
"Profile". In this section the trader can configure his/her account (add an avatar, nickname, change password, go through the identity verification procedure, configure security settings, including activating the two-factor authentication option).
"Affiliate Program". The section stores a unique referral link, which tracks the activity of the trader's referrals. All information about the program is also available here: the trader's level, the number of referrals, the history of their operations, the amount of money earned.
It will take quite a bit of time to study the functionality of Strifor personal account: the menu is simple and intuitive. Therefore, traders can start trading almost immediately after registration and verification.