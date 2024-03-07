Strifor Broker: Let’s study the functionality of the personal account

Strifor is a broker that has been operating in the market for over 4 years, offering traders wide access to trading instruments. They can trade cryptocurrencies through the service (more than 60 currency pairs and over 50 digital coins are available), as well as metals, raw materials, CFD shares and Forex instruments.

The platform provides some of the most favorable working conditions. So, when opening a Professional trading account, the lot fees for metals and Forex will amount to $5, for cryptocurrencies – 0.25%, shares – 0.05%, indices – 0.02%. On other types of accounts, the commission is slightly higher, but in order to start trading, you should have smaller amounts on deposit. And there is no minimum entry threshold for opening a Basic account at all – a trader can deposit both $500 and $1000. More detailed information about the terms of trade is available on the website strifor.org: