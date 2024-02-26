Strong in heritage, not giving up on the styles of the past: C Krishniah Chetty Group Of Jewellers celebrate 155 Years!

Playing on the founding date, and the inimitable brand number, the business is offering 5% to 18.69% off on select Gold, Silver and Diamond pieces at The Grand 1869 Sale.The establishment normally does not discount, as it operates on only fixed prices, and will offer only declared price offs or specially publicized programmes for its new as well as its loyal clients.

With a history of 155 years and as proud Bengalurueans, they are constantly working on new and exciting projects. Almost like making history repeat itself. The business has been a professionally operated business and has evolved with times. Not only does the business operate on a traditional brick & mortar way but also has an online presence.

Competition has not been new to this company. Hence having lived 155 years, their inner strength has been the reason for their “always-current” relevance. They invest in modernisation, their long serving teams along with young new employees with a diverse workforce of various educational backgrounds, well qualified designers, diamond and gold experts, experienced manufacturing craftsperson’s keep them ahead of the curve.

Today, they support over 2000 underpriveleged students, girls and boys, in various programmes, help in skill development at their C. Krishniah Chetty Institute of Fine Jewellery, contribute to public service thru their over 30 traffic wardens, and many innovative initiatives. 155 years have been an innovative journey, and going strong with a dedicated set of directors and staff of CKCians. A rarity in modern times.

The C. Krishniah Chetty Crystal Museum Salon was unveiled formally on 9th July 2023.

A significant development to chronicle the vibrant history of the 155 year old business. The museum stores history, significant events, commissions by royal families of the Carnatic, Deccan, South and Central India, in actual pieces, photographs, sketches, documents and more.