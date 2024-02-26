Strong in heritage, not giving up on the styles of the past: C Krishniah Chetty Group Of Jewellers celebrate 155 Years!

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26: C. Krishniah Chetty’s story begins in 1869, when CothaKrishniah Chetty, migrated to the then British Cantonment to set up a gems, coloured beads, silversmithing, gold smiting business. It was located in Narayan Pillai Street, a by-lane close to Commercial Street, known for housing skilled goldsmiths who had experience in the art of jewellery designing and making. It was more an occupation than a business. He, sensing the opportunities that were created by establishment of a British Cantonment, on a parcel of land given by the Maharaja of Mysore to the British, who acted as a protectionist force, decided to start a small enterprise in the then Bangalore.
In hindsight, it was a rare foresight on the part of the founder to establish a fine jewellery business in the heart of the then British Cantonment. This jewellery housewas destined to grow and would compete with the jewellers of London, and learn from their stringent standards.
Expanding on the vision of his father, with the relationships built with his mostlyBritish clients, CothaAudinarayana Chetty imported European wares from Mappin& Webb ofLondon and became an importer from The Goldsmiths and Silversmiths Company of London and Rolex of Switzerland who custom-made diamond-set gold wrist watches, with the dial specially imprinted with the name of C. Krishniah Chetty. A component of the original stock is still held by the company to this day. The firm steadily grew totake part in the Paris Exposition in 1931. Prior to that the firm took part in the Delhiexposition in 1930. The work was surely recognized as being amongst the fine worksoftheEast.
His Highness Sri NalwadiKrishnarajaWodeyar appointed CothaKrishniah Chetty as jeweler to the Royal Court in 1910, beginning a golden era for C. Krishniah Chetty. The palace not only ordered jewels for their own large families, but bestowed jewels with great profusion on their subjects, other royal visitors, both Indian and foreign. It was probably more than CothaKrishniah Chetty’s 70 odd craftsmen, engravers, wood and ebony carvers, embossers, carpenters, goldsmiths, silversmiths, die makers, stampers, polishers and packers could handle.
C. Krishnah Chetty has served to over 21 Royal families including The Nizam of Hyderabad, The Maharaja of Sandur, The Maharaja of Gondal, The Maharaj of Dhranghadra, The Maharaja of Travancore, The Nawab of Savanur, The Maharaja of Dharampur, The Maharaja of Pudukkottai, Maharaja of Ramnadand many more.
Maharaja of Mysore commissioned C. Krishniah Chetty and Sons to make 100s of famed award medals of GhandaBherunda. The famous motif, the GhandaBherunda, a mythical bird which was the emblem of the Royal House of Mysore and went on to become a fashion statement. The emblem was repeated in various pieces of jewellery and set with rubies, emeralds, diamonds, and pearls, inlaid in gold. It was, and still is a popular design with both the royals and all of us. Wodeyar, the 23rd Maharaja of Mysore, proclaimed Ganda Bherunda as the royal emblem and instituted the Order of GhandaBherunda in 1892. It was a gem-studded medallion with a necklace and was conferred in recognition of meritorious service rendered by public servants, philanthropists litterateurs, artists and eminent citizens to the Mysore kingdom.
Today amongst the few that flourish, established in 1869, C. Krishniah Chetty is celebrating their Founders Day and a hundred and fifty five years of uninterrupted progress.
Playing on the founding date, and the inimitable brand number, the business is offering 5% to 18.69% off on select Gold, Silver and Diamond pieces at The Grand 1869 Sale.The establishment normally does not discount, as it operates on only fixed prices, and will offer only declared price offs or specially publicized programmes for its new as well as its loyal clients.
With a history of 155 years and as proud Bengalurueans, they are constantly working on new and exciting projects. Almost like making history repeat itself. The business has been a professionally operated business and has evolved with times. Not only does the business operate on a traditional brick & mortar way but also has an online presence.
Competition has not been new to this company. Hence having lived 155 years, their inner strength has been the reason for their “always-current” relevance. They invest in modernisation, their long serving teams along with young new employees with a diverse workforce of various educational backgrounds, well qualified designers, diamond and gold experts, experienced manufacturing craftsperson’s keep them ahead of the curve.
Today, they support over 2000 underpriveleged students, girls and boys, in various programmes, help in skill development at their C. Krishniah Chetty Institute of Fine Jewellery, contribute to public service thru their over 30 traffic wardens, and many innovative initiatives. 155 years have been an innovative journey, and going strong with a dedicated set of directors and staff of CKCians. A rarity in modern times.
The C. Krishniah Chetty Crystal Museum Salon was unveiled formally on 9th July 2023.
A significant development to chronicle the vibrant history of the 155 year old business. The museum stores history, significant events, commissions by royal families of the Carnatic, Deccan, South and Central India, in actual pieces, photographs, sketches, documents and more.
Serves as a treasure house to learn about family, craftspersons, anecdotes, significant events of the Royal Mysore Kings, the Nizams, Administrators, Rajas, Regents, Residents, important clients, and everyone associated with the brand.
After two decades of planning, writing, collecting documents and facts, being a dream project for Dr. C Vinod Hayagriv, the Crystal Museum Salon finally came to fruition.
The Crystal Museum Salon showcases an exquisite collection of rare crystals and jewelry, artefacts highlighting the craftsmanship and expertise of C. Krishniah Chetty. The museum allows research for those keen to learn through visual, electronic and audio facilities.
It will serve as a platform to exhibit their legacy and the brand's deep-rooted association with the country.
The Crystal Museum Salon is an ode to the city of Bengaluru, adds an even deeper significance to the project. By establishing the brand back in 1869, Cotha Krishniah Chetty laid the foundation for a legacy that has endured for over a century and continues to thrive today.
Bengaluru, known for its rich cultural heritage, technological advancements, and entrepreneurial spirit, has been the home to many iconic personalities. The museum is a tribute to the city’s identity over the years.