Study in UK: Navigating the UK Student Visa Process

The United Kingdom is home to prestigious universities and academic institutions. The UK provides a world-class education to international students. With its rich history, vibrant student community, and access to top employers and industries, study in UK offers an exciting experience.

Since 2016, UK universities have witnessed a surge in applications from less than 20,000 to almost 100,000 in just six years. As per the UK Home Office, a total of 142,848 sponsored study visas were granted to Indian students.

However, before embarking on your educational journey, it is important to understand the process of obtaining a UK student visa, as it is a prerequisite for studying in the country.

Let’s talk about the requirements, process, fees, and essential dos and don'ts of applying for a UK student visa.

Study in UK: Types of Study Visas