Study in UK: Navigating the UK Student Visa Process

The United Kingdom is home to prestigious universities and academic institutions. The UK provides a world-class education to international students. With its rich history, vibrant student community, and access to top employers and industries, study in UK offers an exciting experience.
Since 2016, UK universities have witnessed a surge in applications from less than 20,000 to almost 100,000 in just six years. As per the UK Home Office, a total of 142,848 sponsored study visas were granted to Indian students.
However, before embarking on your educational journey, it is important to understand the process of obtaining a UK student visa, as it is a prerequisite for studying in the country.
Let’s talk about the requirements, process, fees, and essential dos and don'ts of applying for a UK student visa.
Before applying for a UK student visa, it is important to understand the different types of study visas available in the UK. Here is an overview of the most common study visa and the application requirements:
To be eligible for a UK student visa, you must have:
● Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) from a valid UK institution
● Acceptable English language proficiency test scores, such as IELTS, TOEFL and more
● Financial proof, demonstrating sufficient funds to support yourself and pay for your course
When applying for your UK student visa, you will need to gather several important documents to support your application. Here are the essential documents you will generally need:
● Current passport or valid travel documentation: You must have a valid passport or travel document that will remain valid for the duration of your stay in the UK.
● Evidence of funds: You must provide evidence of sufficient funds to cover your living expenses for the duration of your course. This can include bank statements, scholarship letters, or financial sponsorship.
● Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS): You will need a CAS reference number from your chosen UK educational institution, which confirms your acceptance onto a course.
● Passport-sized color photographs: You will need recent passport-sized color photographs that meet the UKVI (UK Visas and Immigration)'s specifications.
● Assessment documentation: If you are not a citizen of the country you are applying from, you will need to provide documentation related to the assessment of your qualifications.
It is important to note that these are the basic requirements, and additional documents may be necessary depending on your circumstances.
To apply for your UK student visa, you must submit an online application through the official Gov.UK website. It is recommended to apply up to six months before your intended date of travel to the UK. The application fee should be paid at the time of submission.
When obtaining a UK student visa, it is important to be aware of the dos and don'ts to ensure a smooth and successful visa application process. Here are some important guidelines to follow:
● Register with a General Practitioner (GP): It is advisable to register with a GP upon arrival in the UK to ensure access to healthcare services.
● Open a bank account: Opening a bank account in the UK will make it easier to manage your finances and receive funds.
● Be self-employed: As an international student, you are permitted to be self-employed, subject to certain restrictions and regulations.
● Get a part-time job: You can work part-time during your studies and full-time during scheduled breaks, such as summer holidays.
● Change your course: If you wish to change your course or educational institution, it is important to inform the UKVI and update your visa accordingly.
● Attend classes: Regular attendance is important to maintain your student visa status and academic progress.
● Overstay your visa: It is crucial to adhere to the validity dates of your visa and not overstay your permitted stay in the UK.
● Be employed in prohibited occupations: There are certain occupations that international students are not allowed to work in. Make sure you are aware of these restrictions.
● Skip classes: Regular attendance and active participation in your academic program are essential for maintaining your visa status.
The visa fee for a UK student visa depends on your circumstances. As of the latest information available, the application fee for a student visa from outside the UK is £363. If you need to extend or switch your student visa from within the UK, the fee is £490. It is important to check the official website or consult with your MSM Unify counselor for the most up-to-date fee information.
Obtaining a UK student visa is an essential step for international students looking to study in the UK. By understanding the requirements, process, and fees associated with the visa application, you can ensure a smooth and successful transition to your educational journey. Remember to gather all the necessary documents, meet the English language requirements, and follow the dos and don'ts of the visa process.