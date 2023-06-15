Surge in Demand Anticipated by LRL Motors as Riding Culture Gains Momentum in India

Khais Rahman, originally from Kochi in Kerala, worked in the automotive sector in the Middle East. During his time there, he frequently received inquiries from India for premium car and bike accessories and spare parts that were not readily available in his home country. Recognizing this as an opportunity, Rahman decided to explore the market further. During one of his vacations, he conducted a small survey and discovered a demand for imported products in India.
With significant experience in the automotive sector, Rahman made the bold decision to quit his job in Dubai and return to India to pursue his entrepreneurial journey. In 2015, he established LRL Motors, initially focusing on the four-wheeler segment. However, as an avid biker himself, Rahman encountered challenges in sourcing products for his bike and rides. Consequently, he expanded the business to include two-wheeler segment products. The returns from this segment were impressive, prompting Rahman to invest more time and resources in developing an e-commerce platform that could cater to the Indian two-wheeler aftermarket accessories and parts industry. Thus, in 2017, LRL Motors was incorporated as a private limited company.
Reflecting on the journey, Rahman recalled, "The first year was somewhat challenging in terms of conveying our message to the market, as our initial focus was solely on B2B business. Additionally, the products we introduced were entirely new, and people didn't have a proper understanding of the principles and quality differences. However, once customers started using our products, inquiries began to increase, leading to rapid growth."
Rahman predicts a significant surge in demand for two-wheeler accessories and safety gear in India in the coming years. "Although India is the largest motorcycle market globally, our riding culture is still in its early stages compared to developed markets like the US and Europe. However, the motorcycle lifestyle has experienced rapid growth over the past decade and will continue to expand in the coming years. Bikers undertake long trips to the Himalayas and engage in cross-country rides. Unlike cars, bikes require a wide range of accessories and safety gear for a secure riding experience," Rahman explained. He further mentioned that LRL Motors collaborates with Indian manufacturers while dealing with over 100 brands and offering more than 10,000 parts, all of which the company imports to cater to the daily riding needs of bikers.
Presently, LRL Motors boasts one of the most extensive collections of motorcycle accessories and parts in India, with over 10,000 different SKUs, some of which are exclusive to their website. Moreover, the company imports products based on specific customer requirements. To ensure customer satisfaction, the company provides 24/7 customer support and product assistance in cases of breakdowns or technical issues. "Through both WhatsApp and our Toll-Free hotline, we offer prompt technical assistance and guidance to bikers. All brands available on our website are imported or sourced directly from the factory, guaranteeing customers 100% original products. We offer free shipping across India through our partnership with a top-notch courier service, which includes free transit insurance," Rahman affirmed. The company's products come with warranties ranging from 6 months to 3 years, and a 30-day free return policy allows customers to receive a full refund if they change their minds.
With around 500,000 monthly visitors to its online store and over 6,000 orders received, LRL Motors is planning to expand its operations. The company currently operates two service centers in Kochi and aims to establish service centers throughout Kerala by 2024. It is also eyeing entry into the Tamil Nadu market with its own network of state-of-the-art service centers.
For details:
WhatsApp No. - +91 73562 91300
Email- support@lrlmotors.com
Website- https://lrlmotors.com/