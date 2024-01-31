Symphony of Expertise: Genext Surgical Summit Transcending ENT Frontiers

The summit commenced with a morning of surgical brilliance, starting with Dr. Ajay Jain from Jaipur showcasing microdebrider and Coblator-assisted Adenoidectomy.

Dr. Sathya Janakiram from Trichy followed suit, offering a demonstration and sharing extensive knowledge in Endoscopic Sinus Surgery.

Dr. Karan Bhatia, the youngest Cochlear Implant surgeon from Lucknow, impressed with a fast-paced and precise demonstration of cochlear implantation.

Dr. Bhushan Kathuria's Melodious Touch