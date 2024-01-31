Symphony of Expertise: Genext Surgical Summit Transcending ENT Frontiers

New Delhi (India), January 31: In the heart of Rohtak, Haryana, Dr Bhushan Kathuria, a trailblazing ENT/Head & Neck Oncosurgeon, defied all odds to orchestrate the Genext Surgical Summit. A visionary from a small district, Dr. Kathuria's idea and encouragement transcended hurdles, inviting young ENT surgeons nationwide to share their expertise and insights, marking the genesis of a transformative event.
The summit commenced with a morning of surgical brilliance, starting with Dr. Ajay Jain from Jaipur showcasing microdebrider and Coblator-assisted Adenoidectomy.
Dr. Sathya Janakiram from Trichy followed suit, offering a demonstration and sharing extensive knowledge in Endoscopic Sinus Surgery.
Dr. Karan Bhatia, the youngest Cochlear Implant surgeon from Lucknow, impressed with a fast-paced and precise demonstration of cochlear implantation.
Dr Bhushan Kathuria, the driving force behind the event, mesmerised the audience in his hometown of Rohtak with a captivating demonstration of Head & Neck Oncosurgery - Neck Dissection, showcasing his expertise in a breathtaking manner. His contribution added a melodious touch to the symphony of surgical excellence.
The event embraced a global perspective as Dr Mriganka De from the UK delivered insights on minimally invasive techniques in otorhinolaryngology via a virtual platform.
The momentum continued with Dr Kshitij Shah from Mumbai, who demonstrated Endoscopic Sinus Surgery with precision, sharing invaluable teaching pearls with the engaged audience.
Dr. Gaurav Medikeri from Bengaluru, a young and renowned Endoscopic Skull Base surgeon, took the stage, demonstrating CSF rhinorrhea in a melodic manner.
Dr. Shreepathy Naidu from Andhra Pradesh showcased his surgical prowess in Ear Surgery, specifically interlay tympanoplasty, adding another layer of expertise to the diverse array of demonstrations.
The event concluded with the inauguration and felicitation of guest faculty, AOI faculty, and senior mentors, acknowledging their contributions to the success of the summit. Dr Bhushan Kathuria's brainchild had not only come to life but had left an indelible mark on the landscape of ENT surgery, inspiring the future generation of surgeons to reach greater heights.