Taking Education Beyond Borders – Deakin University gives a contemporary spin to international knowledge engagement in India

Deakin is a young and agile university with a global outlook. Through innovative, real-world learning it facilitates future-ready graduates. A leading university of Australia, ranked in the top 1% of universities globally, Deakin has always maintained a progressive approach, providing high-quality education at all academic levels, and industry-ready skilling for students and scholars from all corners of the world.

Since its founding in 1974, Deakin pursues the meaningful application of knowledge to create positive impact for communities and enhanced knowledge exchange between nations, and mutually beneficial outcomes of research and development.

Deakin in India

Deakin has a special relationship with India. The University set up offices in India at New Delhi way back in 1994 and is proud to be the first international university to have set up operations here.

This history shows the importance of Deakin’s India engagement which has been amplified over three decades through innovative collaborations, strong ties and intellectual capability nurtured across research, teaching and learning. The bonds extend to partnerships with premier institutions and agencies across Indian academia, industry and Government.

‘In 2024, Deakin is looking forward to celebrating 30 years of engagement with India which remarkably coincides with the university’s 50th anniversary – this is so apt, and an exciting time for us and our partners.’

Upholding the commitment towards supporting India’s progress and delivering upon the vision of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 – the ‘Internationalisation of Education’ – Deakin continuously explores new models for inclusive and accessible global education, and innovative channels for student and faculty mobility. We also focus on capacity building with our partners for research excellence across diverse domains. All this is supported by Deakin’s sustained efforts at providing a nurturing learning environment for Indian students, who form 35% and the largest international student cohort on campus.

A critical moment in our journey with India, is the set up of Deakin’s first off-shore branch campus with the Deakin University GIFT City Campus at GIFT City, Gujarat. This new campus will give a wonderful opportunity to support India through enhanced employability outcomes for students, and quality international education made available in-country to bolster a highly skilled workforce and industry in the region.

Partnership with Chitkara International University (CIU) – A valued partner

Among its many partnerships with premier institutions in India, Deakin has had a longstanding and fruitful partnership with CIU which has produced remarkable outcomes for students by giving them access to a world-class curriculum, cutting-edge research opportunities, and exposure to diverse cultures and perspectives.

Deakin University, in collaboration with CIU, has developed a one-of-a-kind and innovative pathway program that facilitates Indian students to study two years of Deakin University's licensed curriculum at Chitkara before students transfer for the remaining two years onshore at Deakin University in Australia. This partnership has enhanced the quality of education and broadened the horizons of countless students, preparing them to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

The collaboration exemplifies the dynamism that Deakin seeks to explore through international academic collaborations for revolutionising education and creating global citizens. With CIU, Deakin is enhancing educational opportunities, research initiatives and cultural exchanges by enriching student experience and opportunity.

‘Our approach is ‘in India, with India, for India’ and the emphasis is on mutually beneficial partnerships and collaborations. One of the most important areas in this context is developing a future-ready workforce for India.’

Contributing towards India – Australia knowledge exchange

‘At Deakin we regard the Australia-India bilateral relationship as absolutely vital for the future prosperity of both our countries.’

Deakin University firmly believes in building bridges between nations through educational linkages that lead to a deeper socio-cultural understanding, valuable relationships and shared working for a sustainable future development. A pioneering contributor to bilateral knowledge-sharing, Deakin regards India as a priority partner in education and seeks to build upon the existing engagement to harness bilateral synergy for robust and sustainable initiatives in a globally competitive arena.

‘Education, highlighted as a flagship sector in the India Economic Strategy Report, truly underpins the Australia-India story. At Deakin, we couldn’t agree more.’

By Prof Iain Martin, President & Vice Chancellor, Deakin University - Professor Martin commenced as Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University on 1 July 2019. He grew up in the UK and completed his medical degree, a doctorate, and a Master of Education at the University of Leeds. Professor Martin’s move from a clinical academic career to wider university leadership roles was driven through his passionate belief in the importance of universities and the transformational power of higher education for individuals and communities.

