Tata Projects Announces Financial Results for FY 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3: Tata Projects, one of the leading Indian Sustainable Technology-led Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company and part of the world-renowned Tata Group, announced its financial results for the fiscal year.

Mr. Vinayak Pai, MD & CEO at Tata Projects, elaborating on the FY24 performance, said "Our strategic realignment, organisational transformation and improved focus on operational efficiencies have started yielding results. I feel proud to announce that we have returned to profitability, and we are moving forward on our path to deliver predictable & sustainable projects through innovation & technology".

Adding further, Mr. Pai said, “I am pleased to say that Tata Projects continues to show industry leadership in providing safe workplace, recording the best safety parameters in the Indian Construction Industry. Our commitment to diversity and inclusion shines through in the makeup of our leadership team, a testament to our industry’s focus on leading D&I. We are also excited about our program to shape the future of construction, through our frontline skill development program.” See Q4 result 2024 on https://www.tataprojects.com/wpcontent/uploads/2024/05/Q4%20Results%20FY%2023-24.pdf