Teds Woodworking Review: Woodworking PlansDeal Too Good To Be True?

A Simple Guide to Ted's Woodcraft: The Ultimate Woodcraft Course
You might have seen some dads who make their own furniture at home. That seems like a very cool skill to have, right?
But you might wonder, "How can I learn to do woodcraft like a pro?"- That's why you are interested in Ted's Woodcraft, which is a very popular woodcraft course online.
To help you decide if this course is worth it, we have written this honest and unbiased Ted's Woodcraft Review. In this review, you will find out-
- What do you get when you buy this course?
- Who is the author of this course and is he a real woodworker?
- What kind of projects can you learn from this course?
- How do the projects look like in real life?
What do you get when you buy this course?
This woodcraft course lets you access all kinds of woodcraft activities and learn from the best experts. So, what do you get with each program they have? Let's see!
The Woodcraft Book with Plans
As you already know, Ted's Woodcraft lets you access 16,000 plans together. It's the largest woodcraft learning collection you can find online. And all of these plans come with step-by-step instructions with pictures.
They are made in a way that anyone can follow them. So, you don't need to have any previous woodcraft knowledge. All you need to do is get the materials and do what they show in the videos.
DWG / CAD Plan Viewer
The best part about this learning platform is that it offers a free DWG/CAD plan viewer. It's software that lets you create your own woodcraft plans and change them.
If you want to get this software without joining the course, it will cost you about 100 dollars. But thanks to Ted Woodcraft you can get it for free along with the courses!
A List of 150 Premium Videos
When you join the woodcraft course, you can access 150 premium videos. It's like a one-time payment but a lifetime learning tool. You can also choose the DVD option if you want.
Yes, you don't have to renew the videos from time to time. Moreover, the videos are detailed enough to make you a professional woodworker with advanced techniques, methods, and tutorials.
Complete Woodcraft Guides
Now, along with the videos, there's a bonus guide for you to stay at ease. You can access comprehensive woodcraft guides that come as a bonus product with each plan. You can also access the complete woodcraft material and woodcraft tools list along with these guides.
These 200-page guides will help you to stay on track with the videos and make the learning process easier. Moreover, you'll get to learn a lot of tips and tricks from these guides. So, it's great for you if you're a beginner woodworker.
Who is the author of this course and is he a real woodworker?
The person behind this huge woodcraft learning platform is Ted McGrath. He is a coach, mentor, writer, speaker, and master woodworker at Slate. He is also a best-selling author.
His unique techniques help beginner woodworkers to learn woodcraft skills faster and in an easy way. All credit goes to his years of experience in the woodcraft industry.
Moreover, he created 5 household brands and helped many coaches, speakers, and service-based business owners.
Yes, Ted McGrath is a real woodworker. He has been working on woodcraft projects for the last 40 years. With all these years of experience, he created his master's course Ted's Woodcraft.
He shared his exclusive woodcraft techniques in a complete guide within 16,000 woodcraft plans. By following his blueprints and step-by-step guide, you can master this skill.
What kind of projects can you learn from this course?
We have been saying over and over that Ted's Woodcraft lets you access 16,000 plans. In this section, we'll give you the full list of those plans along with categories. It'll help you to choose which plan will be the best option for you.
- Pergolas
- How do woodcraft projects look like in real life?
Ted McGrath has beautifully illustrated step-by-step guides on how to build successful woodcraft projects. His detailed designs with every angle-view make it easy to clear all the confusion.
By following Ted's woodcraft plans just like this picture, you'll be able to create a wide range of woodcraft projects. From simple chairs to wooden bikes, you can build anything you like!
Look at these examples of woodwork projects made by Ted's students.
These students are like you. They made these things with wood using Ted's Woodworking.
Ted's Woodworking is very good for 5 reasons:
Easy Steps with Pictures
Each woodwork plan has easy steps with pictures. You follow the steps and pictures and make what you want for your house.
See Every Part Before Making
Ted's Woodworking shows you every part of your woodwork before you make it. You don't have to guess anything. You can see everything clearly. This makes woodwork easy for beginners and masters.
No Training Needed
You don't need any training or paper to do this course. It doesn't matter if you never touched wood before. This course teaches you everything about woodwork from start to finish in simple words that anyone can understand.
Pay Once, Learn Forever
The best thing about Ted's Woodworking is that you don't have to pay every month. You only pay $67 one time and you get monthly plans for free! You don't have to pay again or worry about when it will end. It's like a treasure for people who love woodwork.
Make Your Own Plan and Get Help from Experts
Another thing you'll like about Ted's Woodworking is that they have custom plans¹. You don't like any of their 16,000 plans? No problem! You can ask them for a plan that you want and they'll help you with a craftsman². Plus, they have forums³ to get help and advice from master woodworkers⁴.
Get Your Money Back
Ted's Woodworking lets you try this course for 60 days. If you don't like it, you can get your money back 100%. You just email them and say you don't like it. They won't ask why and give you your money back right away.
Save Time And Money
Now, tell me, how do you feel when you waste your money? Yes, I was angry too when I had to waste a lot of money on materials. I didn't know how much or what kind of materials I should use.
Thanks to Ted's Woodworking which has a list of cutting and materials. You'll spend your money only on what you need. So, with each plan, you make fewer mistakes, spend your money well, and save your energy.
I didn't find any other woodwork plans that are as good as Ted's Woodworking. That's why people don't look for other options.
But not everyone will benefit from this plan the same way.
3 Reasons You Shouldn't Buy Ted's Woodworking
I found three bad things about this program that you might not like. But they can be different for different people. But you should know these things:
Messy Categories
This is a big course with 16,000 plans and detailed instructions, so it's messy. It looks like a lot of work to deal with at first. The plans could be more organized under groups and subgroups.
How to Overcome
In this case, the search option is useful. You don't have to look at all the plans to find what you like. Just search your favorite woodwork plan using the finding tool. And you'll find the plan in seconds!
Slow Download Speed
The plans have many pictures and steps, so they are big files. That's why they take a long time to download.
How to Solve It
But Ted’s Woodworking has a DVD option too. If you don't like the online version, you can ask them to send you the DVD. Just tell them where you live and they’ll mail you the course.
Detailed Guides
This point can be a problem for some people. If you don't like too much information, this plan is not for you. For quick readers, it's hard to get all the information at once. Also, a professional woodworker might find it boring.
So, it depends on you. Do these drawbacks seem very serious for you? If they do, I'll suggest looking for other woodworking plans. But if they don't bother you much, I'd say try it. You'll gain more than lose.
So, Should You Buy Ted's Woodworking?
I'll be honest with you. I haven't seen all 16,000 plans in the course. So, I can't tell if all the plans are good quality. But I've seen most of the plans for the home and garden. And I must say they helped me a lot!
Now, even though I haven't used all of the plans, I checked them in every way possible. And considering all the good and bad aspects I suggest you buy Ted’s Woodworking.
It depends on how you learn and how much interest you have in woodworking. But the number of detailed steps they give at such a low price is rare.
I still want to tell you who will benefit from this course. It's because everyone has different goals and it would be unfair if I suggest the same option for everyone.
Who Should Buy Ted's Woodworking?
Depending on goals, interests, and needs, I have made buying criteria based on my experience. See if you fit into any of these categories. If you do, you'll know Ted’s Woodworking will work for you.
Here’s when you should buy Ted’s Woodworking if you -
• Don't know anything about woodworking and want to learn from the basics.
• Want to see the furniture before building it.
• Need to have all-in-one-place woodworking tips.
• Want to have lifetime access to learning materials but don't want to pay monthly fees.
• Are not professional woodworkers but enjoy woodworking in your free time. Can you relate yourself to any of these categories? If you do, don't waste your time anymore. I can assure you, your money’s safe to invest in Ted’s Woodworking.
Is Ted's Woodworking Legit?
Yes, Ted’s Woodworking is legit. They are working in the United States. You can contact them through their website or phone number. Here are the details about Ted’s Woodworking:
How Will the Book Be Delivered?
The book will be delivered in a PDF format. You’ll get a file with many PDFs. These PDFs will have each of the woodworking plans with steps. All you have to do is download the PDF to your device.
But if you prefer watching DVDs over videos, Ted’s Woodworking has that option too. In this case, you have to pay $19.95 more.
Ted's Woodworking Price, Refund Policy, and Where to Buy?
Let’s talk about your money now. In the next parts, you’ll get to know all the details about Ted’s Woodworking’s price, refund policy, where to buy it, and if it's worth buying or not.
How Much Does Ted's Working Cost?
Ted’s Woodworking only costs $67 and it’s a one-time payment. You don’t have to pay any monthly fees. The course doesn’t have any end date either!
If you like watching DVDs more than videos, Ted’s Woodworking has that option too. In this case, you have to add $19.95 only.
Is Ted's Woodworkin₹g Worth the Money?
Yes, Ted’s woodworking is worth the money. But you don’t have to trust me blindly. You can judge it for yourself from the table below. Here’s a breakdown of their products and services with net value:
So, together you can say the product is worth more than $500 with the monthly payment. But they’re offering a special launch discount where you can get all of these in only $67.So, you’re saving 87% money with each purchase.
Don't wait too long to make a buying decision. The price may go up at any time. If you miss the offer, you'll have to pay 8 times more than the low price. So, hurry up!
How to Buy Ted's Woodworking?
To buy Ted's Woodworking, you have to go to their official website. Choose a plan there and you'll get access to the 16,000 project plans. You can also buy extra plans if you want.
If you don't know how to go to their website, there's an easier option. Just go to the sales page of Ted's Woodworking, and click the "Add to Cart" button. And then, follow the instructions they give to enter your debit/credit card number.
Is Ted's Woodworking Better Than Other Woodworking Courses?
Now, before you enter your card details right away, I suggest you do a final check. By comparing with other courses, you'll know if this course is worth your money.
Ted's Woodworking Vs WoodSkills
First, look at Ted's Woodworking vs Woodskills comparison. Woodskills is an online woodworking learning platform where you can find different courses on woodworking.
If you look at the first difference, Woodskills only has 9 woodworking plans while Ted's woodworking has 16,000 plans. And you need a stable internet connection to access all of the Woodskills courses. But you don't have to worry about having an internet connection at all with Ted's Woodworking.
However, Woodskills lets you only buy your preferred individual course by paying a small fee. But for Ted's Woodworking, you have to buy the whole course whether you use all of the plans or not.
Ted's Woodworking Vs The Weekend Woodworker
Let's move on to the second competitor - The Weekend Woodworker. It's a woodworking learning platform where you can learn woodworking in 6 weeks. They also have workshops on how to turn a shop into a woodworking paradise.
So, considering the two woodworking courses, clearly Ted's woodworking gives you more options than The Weekend Woodworker. But The Weekend Woodworker has worksheets for better learning which Ted's Working doesn't have.
What I didn't like about The Weekend Woodworker is that they only teach through videos. But Ted's Woodworking lets you read a handbook (printed PDF) which might be better for many people.
Ted's Woodworking Vs Woodworkers Guild of America
Finally, here's a comparison with one of the most popular woodworking courses - Woodworkers Guild of America. It's a hub of online woodworking resources.So, compared with Ted's Woodworking projects, Woodworkers Guild of America (WWGOA) only has 7 plans with each course. But they have a wide range of woodworking courses which you won't get in Ted's Woodworking.
The WWGOA only has videos for the courses. You have to buy ebooks separately unlike Ted's Woodworking. So, considering all the competitors, Ted's Woodworking seems to be a good option for beginner woodworkers.
Conclusion
So, what do you think? Will you buy a Ted's Woodworking course and finally start that dream project of yours? As you read this far, I bet you will! I hope you succeed in making the best woodworking project and impress everyone.
Disclaimer:
