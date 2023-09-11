The Battery Show India 2023 Sparks India's $150 Billion Energy Revolution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 9: Informa Markets India, is launching The Battery Show India (TBSI), a groundbreaking event in advanced battery manufacturing, inspired by the successful Battery Shows in the USA and Europe. TBSI will become India's premier annual gathering for the battery, energy storage, and transportation sectors attracting over 200 brands, 8000 visitors and 50 speakers and will be co-located with the Renewable Energy India Expo from October 4th to 6th, 2023, at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida. This event bridges renewable energy and energy storage, expecting close to 50,000 visitors, and fostering collaboration among industry leaders. The preview highlighted Karnataka's active participation, with 12 premium exhibitors like Siemens, Saint-Gobain, Log 9, and Tessorn EV, reinforcing the event's significance.

A distinguished panel of dignitaries graced the event including Mr. Ketan Chitnis, Business Head - Advanced Cell, L&T Energy; Mr. Pankaj Sharma, Co-Founder, LOG 9 Materials; Mr Vineet Bhatia, Executive Director, Grant Thorton; Mr Ritesh Patterson, General Manager, Saint-Gobain; Mr Bhuwan Purohit, Executive Director, Rubamin; Mr Gary Chen (International Business Development Director, Envision Energy; Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, and Mr Rajneesh Khattar, Senior Group Director, Informa Markets in India.

Emphasizing the importance of batteries in transforming the energy sector, Vineet Bhatia, Executive Director with Grant Thornton said, “With yearly predictions of 260 GW, the Indian battery business is poised for enormous growth and a sizable $15 billion market opportunity. This development is projected in a variety of industries, including electric vehicles, grid storage batteries, and behind-the-meter applications. The recent introduction of an energy storage framework and other government initiatives in India highlights the country's enormous investment potential, which ranges from $42 billion to an astounding $150 billion. However, difficulties still exist, particularly in obtaining imports of vital minerals like nickel, cobalt, and lithium. Targets haven't been reached despite ongoing efforts to implement recycling and enhanced producer responsibility requirements. Considering this, The Battery Show is crucial in bringing together industry experts to discuss these issues, promote innovation, and create strong regulations that will support India's energy transformation and fully use the country's expanding battery market.”

Ketan Chitnis, Business Head for Advanced Cell, L&T Energy, said “Transitioning from solar EPC to lithium-ion cell production through L&T Green underscores our commitment to India's sustainable energy future. The intricacies of lithium-ion battery manufacturing, including electrochemistry and data analytics, make it as difficult as manufacturing a spacecraft. Despite these ambitious objectives, the industry is poised to reach 250 GWh by 2030.”

Addressing the potential of the battery thermal management system market, Ritesh Patterson, General Manager at Saint-Gobain said, “We are expanding into the battery thermal management system which is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 23.3% up to 2030. At The Battery Show, we aim to network with industry leaders, emphasizing temperature management for EV battery packs. Our role as a component maker remains crucial for battery performance, even with changing government incentives.”

Focusing on the commitment to reduce carbon emissions, Pankaj Sharma, Co-Founder, LOG 9 Materials said, “Log9, India's foremost battery manufacturer, is known for its technological prowess. We've launched over 5,000 advanced batteries, including India's pioneering 50-mile cell. Our unchanging commitment is to reduce India's reliance on oil imports and trade imbalances. Transitioning from FastChat to Rapid innovation, we aim to revolutionize the battery industry with safety and thermal enhancements, employing 800 experts and 120 patents. Our mission is to lower carbon emissions and build a sustainable, tech-driven India. Log9 is eager to present cutting-edge innovations that are revolutionizing the energy storage industry at The Battery Show India 2023.”

Speaking at the launch of The Battery Show India, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, "We are excited to bring The Battery Show to India. In a market as vibrant and transformative as India, the show will play a pivotal role, coinciding with India's monumental shift towards clean and sustainable energy solutions. The event will showcase the most recent advancements in battery technology and promote collaborations that will support the growth of the country's energy storage sector. The market for battery energy storage systems in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11.20% over the next five years, reaching USD 5.27 billion. We are eager to continue supporting India in its drive towards clean technology initiatives, looking into a future where renewable energy capacity could be in the region of 500 GW by 2030."

At the exclusive preview, dignitaries discussed key topics including investment climate, capital accessibility, and their impact on the energy sector's growth. They explored the acceleration of electric vehicles (EVs) and charging infrastructure, assessing India's ambitious EV30@30 goal. The industry leaders also deliberated India's adaptability to evolving business dynamics for sustainable growth, emphasizing collaboration between Central and State Governments. Participants acknowledged the game-changing potential of innovations such as AI, ML, drones, and related technologies.