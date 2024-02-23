The Best Crypto Tax Software in the United States for 2024

As we move through 2024, it's clear that cryptocurrency isn't just a passing fad. It's becoming a big part of our financial world. This shift brings a whole new challenge: figuring out crypto taxes. It's a tricky business for a lot of us here in the U.S. In fact, about 21% of American taxpayers are now working with crypto in one way or another, and many aren’t sure how to take crypto come tax season.

Tax season can be a headache with crypto in the mix, thanks to a maze of rules and the ups and downs in crypto values. That's where crypto tax software steps in. Think of it as your personal guide through this complex territory.

In this guide, we're going to take a closer look at the top crypto tax software out there. We'll show you how these tools make it easier to keep track of your reports, work out your gains and losses, and stay on the right side of the IRS. Let's dive in!