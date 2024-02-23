The Best Crypto Tax Software in the United States for 2024

As we move through 2024, it's clear that cryptocurrency isn't just a passing fad. It's becoming a big part of our financial world. This shift brings a whole new challenge: figuring out crypto taxes. It's a tricky business for a lot of us here in the U.S. In fact, about 21% of American taxpayers are now working with crypto in one way or another, and many aren’t sure how to take crypto come tax season.
Tax season can be a headache with crypto in the mix, thanks to a maze of rules and the ups and downs in crypto values. That's where crypto tax software steps in. Think of it as your personal guide through this complex territory.
In this guide, we're going to take a closer look at the top crypto tax software out there. We'll show you how these tools make it easier to keep track of your reports, work out your gains and losses, and stay on the right side of the IRS. Let's dive in!
Price Range: $0 - $999
Tax Software Integrations: TurboTax
Key Features: Free starter plan, volume-based, free tax reports
Our top pick is an actual crypto tax all-in-one solution, rather than just a simple tracking platform with some tax reporting capabilities thrown in. Zenledger has a top-notch free plan, but their premium plans are absolutely worth the cost. You can tackle hundreds of transactions, integrate it with TurboTax, integrate it with cryptocurrency exchanges, and more.
The only downside is that the free plan doesn’t support NFTs, so you’ll need an upgrade if that’s your crypto of choice.
Price Range: $0 - $299 (for 10% off use coupon code: CRYPTOTAX10)
Tax Software Integrations: TurboTax, TaxSlayer, TaxAct, H&R Block, and More
Key Features: Volume-based, DeFi support, connects to over 200 exchanges and wallets
This platform is priced around how many transactions you need to monitor for tax purposes. This is great for those who may have just started out in the world of crypto and don’t have a significant number of transactions under their belt. Luckily for more experienced traders, CoinLedger has excellent plans available for high-volume traders, multiple tax forms, DeFi support, and 200 crypto exchange connections.
However, if you have a lot of transactions to manage and want to save some cash, we’d recommend leaving this platform for the newbies.
Price Range: $89 fed, $39 state + fees
Tax Software Integrations: TurboTax
Key Features: All-in-one tax software, syncs with exchange accounts, complete tax solution
This isn’t a crypto-specific tax platform. Rather, TurboTax Premium is the definition of an all-in-one tax solution. There’s no need to integrate TurboTax with any additional software because it quite literally is the ultimate tax software. Premium can integrate with several different crypto exchanges, support all major cryptocurrencies, and offer some extra bells and whistles as well.
The only possible downside with TurboTax Premium is that you must file your taxes through the software in order to access the product’s crypto features. Other than that, there’s not much to hate about this software.
Price Range: $49 - $179
Tax Software Integrations: TurboTax, H&R Block, TaxAct
Key Features: Affordable, top-notch integrations, supports 20,000+ assets
Koinly is a great little platform for those who want to save on their tax software. This crypto tracker has excellent tax software built into it. It technically has a free version, but only the paid versions have tax capabilities.
This platform supports a massive range of cryptocurrencies, but doesn’t have full support for NFTs. If NFTs make up a pretty big chunk of your portfolio, you might want to opt for a different tool.
Price Range: $79 - $299
Tax Software Integrations: TurboTax
Key Features: Easy-to-use interface, DeFi and NFT support, great customer support
If you need crypto tax software that is easy to use, offers a ton of integrations, supports everything from DeFi to NFTs, and offers a decent mobile app, then Blockpit (previously called Accointing) is definitely worth looking into! This platform is known for its top-notch support, which can be a godsend for beginners.
Unfortunately, Accounting is a little bit pricey and not quite as ideal for day traders as it is for casual crypto traders.
Finding the right crypto tax software takes a little bit of investigation. Just because a particular product is affordable doesn’t necessarily mean it’s worth the small investment.
In general, you should look for crypto tax software that integrates well with your existing tax software, connects to exchanges with ease, offers NFT support, and offers DEX or Multi Chain support. Let’s look into some more details here.
Alright, let's kick things off with a simple truth: your crypto tax software needs to play nice with the tax software you're already using. Whether that's TurboTax, H&R Block, or something else, it's all about smooth sailing. You'll want something that lets you transfer all your crypto info without breaking a sweat.
The goal? Save time and dodge those pesky errors. Keep an eye out for a crypto tax tool that's easy to connect, something that won't have you pulling your hair out, and maybe even offers a helping hand or clear instructions to get you through.
Now, diving into the world of crypto means dealing with a whole bunch of different exchanges. Your software needs to handle this like a pro. It should be chummy with the big players like Coinbase and Binance, but also the smaller, more specialized exchanges.
The best crypto tax software out there will take the burden off your shoulders by automatically pulling in all your transaction details. This means less time typing in numbers and more time making sure everything's on point for your tax reports. And don't forget to check if the software stays up-to-date with the latest tech tweaks these exchanges make.
2024 is buzzing with NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), so your software has to keep up. NFTs are becoming a big deal in investment portfolios, and your tax tool should track every buy, sell, and trade without missing a beat.
NFT dealings can get complicated, often involving different types of currencies or tokens. You'll want software that's sharp enough to handle these intricate transactions without a hitch. Look for something tailor-made for NFT tax issues to steer clear of any trouble down the line.
With the surge of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and a variety of blockchain networks, crypto tax just got a bit more complex. It's essential that your software doesn't just stick to the familiar grounds of Ethereum and Bitcoin but also ventures into the newer networks and DEXs.
Why? Because the way things work in these spaces can be pretty different from your usual exchanges. Your ideal software should be a whiz at keeping track of all the ins and outs, like cross-chain swaps, contributions to liquidity pools, and even your DeFi adventures in yield farming.
Tax season might be stressful, but our top picks (especially Zenledger) for crypto tax software in 2024 will make managing your crypto tax dues substantially easier. Good luck!
