The Best Probiotics for BV: BV Treatment Over the Counter

The Best Probiotics for BV: BV is a common problem that affects many women every year. It makes them feel pain, heat, and itchiness when they pee. Sadly, most doctors suggest using antibiotics as the first way to treat it. This is because many women with BV do not get better with antibiotics.
There are natural ways that work as well as antibiotics and do not have bad effects. In fact, probiotic supplements can help stop BV from coming back, make the female "part" healthy, and fight harmful germs.
Top Alternative in the Market
#1. Biotics 8: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
#2. Yourbiology Gut+: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
What is BV? (Bacterial Vaginosis)
BV is a problem that happens when some kinds of germs grow too much in the female "part". These germs can make things that are annoying and cause swelling.
Some women may have signs like itchiness, heat, pain in the bladder, and discharge. The main cause of BV is an imbalance in the good and bad germs in the female "part", which happens more often in women who are active in bed.
Some of the signs include a discharge that is clear and thin, a stronger smell from the female "part". Women who have bumps on their genitals should avoid washing inside their female "part" because it can make the balance of germs worse.
Best Probiotics for Yeast Infection and BV
Here are the top 3 probiotics to help with BV and overall female "part"l health.
1. Yourbiology Gut +
Yourbiology Gut + has four powerful kinds of good bacteria that help the gut. Yourbiology mixes different and effective probiotic kinds to support gut health and fix bacterial imbalances.
● Bifidobacterium lactis helps break down carbs and make vitamins.
● Lactobacillus paracasei makes the immune system stronger.
● Lactobacillus plantarum controls the growth of bad germs.
● Lactobacillus acidophilus balances levels of acidity in the gut and female "part".
This strong mix of bacterial kinds is very good at reaching the stomach and female "part" and doing their job.
Probiology
Probiology has 40 billion live bacteria. This is important for making the female "part"l flora and microbial balance healthy again. The MAKtrek Bipass Technology also helps a lot.
Many probiotics have the risk of being destroyed when they enter the stomach. Sometimes, only 5% of the original probiotic reaches the intestines.
Probiology is different from other probiotics because it uses MAKtrek bipass technology. This protects the probiotic bacteria from being broken down by stomach acid and delivers them straight to the intestines for the best possible effect of good bacteria.
Pros:
● Less Stress
● Better Weight Control
● Less Bloating
● Healthy Skin
● Balanced Conditions for female "part"l Microbiome
● Support for Immune Health, Digestive Health, and Urinary Tract Health
Price: $59.99
2. Biotics 8
Biotics 8 is a good option for people who want an active probiotic that can improve the health of the digestive tract. The supplement has prebiotics, probiotics, enzymes for digestion, fiber, and vitamin D. These can improve digestive health, immunity, mood, and overall wellness.
The strains that make up Biotics 8 are very powerful in terms of improving gut health. These 10 strains are known to improve digestion, reduce inflammation, and help with the treatment of various conditions related to the digestive tract. The health and function of the gut flora can be maintained with the help of probiotic supplements.
The formula includes L. acidophilus and L. Rhamnosus, which both help with constipation, diarrhea, and other digestive problems. The mix also has B. longum and B. Breve, which are famous for their ability to improve gut microbiota and digestive tract health in general.
Biotics 8 has a combination of ten different bacterial strains, each of which produces 20 million live bacteria. The high concentration of helpful bacteria helps to fill the gut, which in turn strengthens the immune system and supports the best possible digestive health. The live bacteria, also called CFUs, are very important because they show the number of active germs in a certain product.
The higher the CFU count, the better the probiotic will be at restoring the balance of gut flora and improving overall health. Biotics 8 is an excellent choice for people looking for a strong probiotic supplement.
How to Take It
Biotics 8 is a combination of substances that help your gut bacteria and your digestion. It does not have a special way of taking it, but it has things that make the gut bacteria work better.
These things are called prebiotics, and they are like food for the gut bacteria. Biotics 8 has three kinds of prebiotics: FOS, inulin and acacia fiber. They can make your gut healthier by helping the good bacteria grow, making digestion easier, and lowering swelling.
Biotics 8 also has different substances that help you break down food and get more nutrients from it. These are called enzymes, and they have names like amylase, protease, lipase, and cellulase. These enzymes work together to make digestion and gut health better.
Benefits:
● Helps digestion
● Makes immunity stronger
● Lowers gas and bloating
Cost: $59.99
3. Performance Lab Prebiotic
Performance Lab Prebiotic is a very good and strong prebiotic supplement that can help digestion and gut health. It does not have gut bacteria in it, but it has things that feed them. Performance Lab Prebiotic has a prebiotic that gives more food to Bifidobacterium, a very good kind of gut bacteria that can fight other bad bacteria in the gut.
Bifidobacterium can make the gut lining stronger and get more energy from food. This gives it an advantage over other bacteria that harm the gut.
By feeding these helpful bacteria, Performance Lab Prebiotic may make digestion and immunity better. It is one of the best prebiotics. Bifidobacterium has also been shown to make immune function and nutrition better.
CFUs
The product does not have CFUs. So, it is important to choose the prebiotic supplement with the best quality and strongest ingredients. Performance Lab Prebiotic is a very good prebiotic that is better than other prebiotics. It has a source of Inulin-FOS that goes through the gut stomach acids safely while being changed in the colon by Bifidobacteria.
This helps to feed the specific group of bacteria in the stomach and helps the growth of prebiotics with the body.
It may be more helpful than dead prebiotics or those that cannot give benefits without changing the balance of the digestive system.
Benefits
1. Supports regular digestion
2. Keeps and feeds the existing bacteria of the gut
3. Improves immune health
4. Helps in losing weight by controlling hunger and the amount of calories in the food.
Cost: $44 per bottle
WHAT IS BV (BACTERIAL VAGINOSIS)?
Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is a condition where there are too many bad bacteria and not enough good bacteria in the female "part".
BV is the most common reason why women have problems with their female "part". About 29% of women who can have babies have BV. Some groups of women have more chances of getting BV than others. For example, Black women have more chances (51%) than Mexican women (32%) or white women (23%). (1)
Usually, most of the bacteria in the female "part" are from the Lactobacillus group. When there are many Lactobacilli, they make the female "part" sour by making lactic acid. This helps to stop bad bacteria from growing too much. This is also why taking probiotics for BV can help to keep the female "part" sour enough to prevent BV.
When you get BV, there is a change from Lactobacillus bacteria to a mix of different bacteria. This change makes the female "part" less sour and more basic, which can cause some signs of BV.
Men cannot get BV, but they may have some of the bacteria (Gardnerella female "part"lis) that may cause BV in women. (2)
SIGNS OF BACTERIAL VAGINOSIS (BV)
Many women with BV do not have any signs at all. In fact, 84% of women with BV do not show any signs. (1)
But, there are some signs of BV that you may notice. The signs of BV are often mild and last for a long time. They include:
- Thin, white or grey fluid from the female "part"
- A strong smell like fish, especially
- Itching, burning, or pain in or around the female "part"
BACTERIAL VAGINOSIS VS YEAST INFECTION
Many people talk about yeast infections, but they are not as common as BV. They are the second most common reason why women have problems with their female "part".
How can you tell the difference between the signs of BV and a yeast infection?
Common signs of a yeast infection include feeling itchy or burning in or around the female "part", and a white fluid that looks like cottage cheese. This fluid usually does not have a smell or may smell like yeast (like beer or bread). (3)
This is different from the thin fluid and strong fishy smell of BV.
Of course, the best thing to do if you have any of these signs is to see your doctor who can check you and test you to see what kind of infection you have.
CAUSES OF BACTERIAL VAGINOSIS (BV)
Scientists are not sure what causes BV, but there are some things that may make you more likely to get BV.
Some things that may increase your chances of getting BV are (4):
- Washing your female "part" with water or soap. This can change the balance of bacteria and the sourness of your female "part", making you more likely to get BV.
HOW TO TREAT BV
Some doctors do not suggest treating BV, especially if you do not have any signs. This is because the usual medicine for BV can make you get a yeast infection instead. Many cases of BV also go away by themselves.
But, treating BV can make you less likely to get other diseases that you can get, including HIV. Also, you are less likely to get infections after surgery on your female parts like an abortion or hysterectomy if you treat BV before surgery.
Lastly, if you are pregnant, having BV can increase the chance of having a baby too early or a baby that is too small (<5.5 pounds at birth)
**REPEATED BV**
Some women have repeated BV problems and find that medicines don't work well for a long time. Also, the bad effects of antibiotics (like yeast problems) can make antibiotics seem not worth it.
If this sounds familiar, you might want to know how to stop repeated BV problems forever or how to get rid of BV without antibiotics.
One thing to note here is that researchers think that treating the partners of those with BV may lower the chances of getting BV again. Early research in this area showed that this was not helpful, but it was later found that this early research was not good enough. Researchers are now looking deeper into this topic and will hopefully have a clear answer for us soon as to whether or not treating partners can help lower the chances of getting BV again. (2)
In the meantime, there are many BV treatments you can buy as well as home treatments for BV that can make treatment work better and lower the chances of getting BV again. One of my favorite options is probiotics – so let’s talk about some of the best probiotics for BV.
**BEST PROBIOTICS FOR BV**
probiotics for bv - probiotic supplements
Because bacterial vaginosis is when the good and bad bacteria in the female part are not balanced, taking probiotics by mouth or putting probiotic bacteria in the female part can be useful in treating BV.
Taken by mouth, probiotic bacteria can actually help balance the bacteria in the female part. (5)
If you are interested in putting probiotics in the female part for BV, make sure to talk about this option with your healthcare provider.
Below are some of the best probiotics for BV.
Lactobacillus rhamnosus GR-1 and Lactobacillus reuteri RC-14 for BV
One of the most studied combinations of probiotic types for bacterial vaginosis is Lactobacillus rhamnosus GR-1 and Lactobacillus reuteri RC-14. (Remember that knowing the type of the probiotics you’re taking is very important — you can’t just take any probiotic!)
Study 1
In a study of 32 women with BV, half the women were given metronidazole and a combination of these two probiotic types, while the other half were given metronidazole and a fake pill. They received the antibiotics for the first 7 days of the study. As for the probiotics, they took two pills (each pill containing at least one million bacteria per type) for the first 30 days, and then 1 pill per day for the remaining 30 days of the study.
For those in the probiotic group, 81% (13 women) had gotten rid of their BV by day 30. They stayed free of BV until the end of the study at 60 days, as well.
This is different from the fake pill group (remember, they still got the usual treatment — 7 days of metronidazole). In this group, only 31% (5 women) were free of BV by the end of the study and almost 70% of the women who only received metronidazole treatment still had BV. (6)
Study 2
In another study (double-blind, fake pill-controlled, random) on these two types, women who had received these probiotics in addition to usual metronidazole treatment for BV were cured at a much higher rate than those who only received metronidazole treatment.
125 women were split into two groups, and of those on the combination of probiotics and metronidazole, 88% were cured at the 30-day follow up. Only 40% of women who received metronidazole treatment alone were cured. (7)
Study 3
Another study in 2017 showed the same thing: women who took these good bacteria along with metronidazole medicine were much more likely to get rid of their BV. 83% of those who took both good bacteria and medicine for BV had cleared their BV by the end of the 30-day study. But only 37% of women who only got medicine had cleared their BV by the end of the study. (8)
You may have also heard about milk-based drinks with Lactobacillus cultures like Yakult for BV, or Actimel for BV. They do not have the same kinds of Lactobacillus as mentioned above. So they may not work as well for BV. But I’m always open to seeing more research. If you want to share any, please do so in the comments section!
BEST GOOD BACTERIA FOR BV THAT INCLUDES LACTOBACILLUS RHAMNOSUS GR-1 AND LACTOBACILLUS REUTERI RC-14
These two good bacteria strains have some good results for those with BV. If you’re looking for a BV treatment that you can buy without a prescription to help improve your medical treatment, good bacteria are a great choice. It’s an easy remedy that you can use at home!
Fem-Dophilus from Jarrow Formulas is a great option if you’re looking for a good bacteria supplement that has these two strains.
You can also find these same strains in RepHresh Pro B good bacteria capsules.
Ideally, I would love these companies to share how much of each strain their supplement has. But none of them do (they say it is a “secret blend” instead). Both of these options have 5 billion total good bacteria. But they don’t say how much of those 5 billion is from each of the strains. If you know of a brand that tells you how much of each strain their supplement has, I’d love to hear about it in the comments!
OTHER BV TREATMENTS THAT YOU CAN BUY WITHOUT A PRESCRIPTION & HOME REMEDIES FOR BV
Besides good bacteria for BV, there are some other treatments for BV that you can buy without a prescription or use at home.
Garlic for BV
In a study of 120 women with BV, 60 women got 500 mg capsules of garlic and 60 women got the standard treatment of metronidazole. 63% of women who got the garlic were successful in their treatment. But 48% were successful in the metronidazole group. (9)
This shows that garlic may work better for BV than medicine. Maybe combined with the good bacteria listed above, we’d see even higher rates of getting rid of BV!
If you’re looking for a quality garlic supplement, Allimax is a good choice.
Boric Acid Suppositories for BV
Boric acid suppositories have been used for a long time for female "part"l infections, including BV and yeast infections. It is a simple, safe home remedy for female "part"l infections. It may affect the sticky layer of BV-causing bacteria. (2)
One study showed that treatment with nitroimidazole followed by 21 days of boric acid suppositories (600 mg) in the female "part" and then, if better, metronidazole gel twice a week for 16 weeks. BV cure rates at 12, 16, 28, and 36 weeks were 87%, 78%, 65%, and 50%, respectively. (10)
Though getting rid of BV was not permanent for 50% of women in the trial, this study shows that boric acid (along with other treatments), may be useful in delaying coming back of BV. More studies are needed to see if using boric acid regularly may be helpful for preventing BV, especially for those with recurring BV.
You can buy boric acid suppositories online easily. As always, it is best to talk to your doctor before using any of these remedies.
What is BV?
BV is a condition that affects the female "part". It makes a grey and watery fluid come out of the female "part", which can smell bad. It happens when there are too many harmful bacteria in the female "part".
The female "part" has many different kinds of bacteria living in it. Some of them are good and some of them are bad. The good bacteria are called lactobacilli and they help to keep the female "part" healthy. The bad bacteria are called anaerobes and they can cause problems. When there are more anaerobes than lactobacilli, it is called BV.
If you have BV, your doctor may give you some medicine to kill the bad bacteria. This may make you feel better for a while, but it may also kill some of the good bacteria. This can make BV come back again. You can read more about how to take care of your good bacteria in this article: what is dysbiosis?
BV is usually caused by a type of bad bacteria called Gardnerella female "part"lis, but there are other types of bad bacteria that can also cause BV. A healthy female "part" has a lot of lactobacilli that make acid from sugar in the female "part". The acid keeps the female "part" at a low pH level, which is good for intimate health. If the female "part" becomes too basic, more bad bacteria can grow. This makes the pH level go up, which makes more bad bacteria grow.
Many women do not know that they have BV, because they do not have any signs or symptoms. But if you do not treat BV, it can cause other problems, such as trouble getting pregnant, losing your baby before it is born, or having a small baby when it is born.
What makes BV happen?
There are different things that can change the bacteria in your female "part":
You may get new bacteria in your female "part" from your partner. This can change the balance of bacteria in your female "part" and cause BV. A type of bad bacteria that is usually found in the mouth and can cause gum problems, called Fusobacterium nucleatum, can also cause BV. It can help another type of bad bacteria, Gardnerella female "part"lis, to grow more. x.
If you use a device inside your uterus to prevent pregnancy
Smoking
The use of soaps or liquids that have a smell or make bubbles or sprays for your female "part" – this can make your female "part" too basic and let more bad bacteria grow and cause BV.
Washing or rinsing your female "part" with water or other fluids – this can also make your female "part" too basic and let more bad bacteria grow and cause BV.
The use of strong soap or bleach when washing your underwear woman in a shower
Washing with soap can make your female "part" too basic and let more bad bacteria grow and cause BV
But for most women who have BV, there is no clear reason why the bacteria in their female "part" change. In these cases, we need to think about how the bacteria in our gut and our female "part" are related.
The good bacteria supplement was given for 3 more weeks after the end of the medicine. Success rates went up from only 40% (with medicine alone) to 88% (with both medicine and good bacteria)!
L. rhamnosus GR-1® and L. reuteri RC-14® are types of good bacteria that can reach the intimate area and stick to the lining of the female "part". They can also stay there for a long time, even after stopping the good bacteria supplement. This was shown by tests on female "part"l samples taken up to 3 weeks later.
The Optibac Probiotics For Women supplement has both L. rhamnosus GR-1® and L. reuteri RC-14®.
**Key takeaway**
Lactobacillus rhamnosus GR-1® and Lactobacillus reuteri RC-14® are natural parts of a healthy female "part"l environment and have been studied a lot for helping with BV and female "part"l health.
Lactobacillus paracasei F-19®
A study in 2006 showed that the good bacteria strain Lactobacillus paracasei F-19® was able to make the female "part"l pH and smell better in those with vaginosis5. Women who took the good bacteria Lactobacillus paracasei F-19® by mouth, along with female "part"l tablets containing Lactobacilllus acidofilus, still felt better even 3 months after stopping the treatment.
This strain is also in Optibac Probiotics For Women
For women probiotics
Optibac Probiotics For Women has strains that have been studied a lot for helping with BV
Graph to show how well 'For Women' works
Graph 1 - shows how well this good bacteria combination helps women with BV
Another great study shows more hope for using good bacteria strains in people with BV. Healthcare workers can find out more about this study on the Probiotic Professionals page.
**Key takeaway**
The good bacteria strain Lactobacillus paracasei F-19® has been shown to make the female "part"l pH and smell better in women with BV
Lactobacillus brevis CD2®, Lactobacillus salivarius FV2®, and Lactobacillus plantarum FV9®
In a small but well-done study2 34 women with BV got either a female "part"l good bacteria tablet or a fake one for 7 days. The good bacteria had at least 10 billion living Lactobacilli; especially L. brevis CD2®, L. salivarius FV2®, and L. plantarum FV9®. The rates of feeling better after 2 weeks were 61% (11 out of 18) in the group that got the real treatment. This was much better than 19% (three out of 16) in the group that got the fake one (p = 0.017) - these are amazing results!
**Key takeaway**
Symptoms of BV have been shown to be helped by the good bacteria strains Lactobacillus brevis CD2®, Lactobacillus salivarius FV2®, and Lactobacillus plantarum FV9®
Woman with itchy female "part"
BV can cause bad symptoms like itchiness and smell - good bacteria could help
Lactobacillus acidophilus LA-14® and Lactobacillus rhamnosus HN001
A study3 tested the good bacteria strains L. acidophilus La-14® and L. rhamnosus HN001, along with a protein from cow's milk called lactoferrin. When added to medicine, this mix was shown to make symptoms of BV much better. It also made it less likely to come back, compared with medicine alone.
48 adult women who had symptoms of BV got either medicine and a good bacteria mix, plus lactoferrin, for seven days; or medicine plus a fake one. After that, the groups were told to take one capsule per day for ten days each month (starting on the first day of their period) of either the good bacteria plus lactoferrin, or fake one for six months.
How to pick the best probiotic pill?
When you buy food or protein, it is easy to read the nutrition label: big nutrients, like protein, carbs, and fats, are changed into calories and added to find out the total calories per serving.
A probiotic pill is very different. You will see that, unlike normal food and supplements, it has no calories or nutrients. It has science-like things, such as lactobacillus, and instead of kilos, ounces, or milligrams, it uses a measuring system - CFUs, or colony-forming units.
It is important to understand the words related to probiotic pills to choose the best product for the health benefit you want. Buyers can use probiotic pills better with some help.
Things to think about while choosing the best probiotic pill for BV
When you have BV (Bacterial Vaginosis), it can be hard to pick a good probiotic pill because there are so many of them. Think about these things while shopping for a probiotic pill for BV.
Probiotic Types
Usually, probiotic pills have both lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria. But some products have none of them. Check the product label to see which types the product has.
CFUs
CFU stands for colony-forming units. This measures how many living tiny things are in each dose of probiotics. The higher the number of CFUs, the more likely the probiotic is to work well.
Delivery system
Probiotics are living bacteria. So they need to be protected from stomach acid before delivery. Some probiotic pills are covered in enteric-coated capsules that break down in the intestines rather than the stomach. This way of giving is thought to be more helpful. Think about the life of the product and storage needs while buying supplements. Some Probiotics need to be kept cold after being opened.
Brand
Good probiotic pills follow good making steps (GMPs) and are suggested by doctors. Look for well-known brands that are trusted by medical experts and avoid new companies with no customer feedback.
Cost
Buyers should compare costs and pick a product that fits their budget.
How fast do probiotics work?
Probiotics should cure female "part"l infections within two weeks. But it depends on how bad the infection is. Some women have burning, itching, discomfort during intimacy, and a white discharge. These signs are caused by female "part"l irritation and swelling. Antibiotics are the best treatment for many illnesses, but they are not always needed.
Sometimes, probiotics are enough to cure female "part"l infections without using antibiotics. Also, probiotics help prevent female "part"l infections from coming back.
Conclusion
Taking probiotics regularly is usually safe and healthy for women, and there are very few exceptions to this rule. People who have big health problems or are currently on medicine should talk to their doctor before using any natural supplement.