The Biggest New Year Bash Celebrated On The Waters Of Goa

In a riveting celebration that unfolded in the heart of Goa, Big Daddy proudly hosted the grandest New Year bash – the Big Bash 2024. Positioned as one of the country's leading entertainment and gaming destinations, Big Daddy transformed into a hub of excitement, marking the pinnacle of year-end festivities.

Spanning from December 22nd to January 1st, Big Bash stood out as the largest celebratory event, boasting a stellar lineup of renowned artists like Sonu Nigam, Esha Gupta, Sophie Choudry & more.

The festivities kicked off on December 22nd with a scintillating dance performance by Saumya Kamble & Boogie, setting the stage ablaze with rhythm and energy. Esha Gupta took centre stage on December 23rd, delivering an electrifying performance that left the audience in awe, showcasing her exceptional grace.

Nikhita Gandhi took the spotlight on December 25th, captivating the audience with her electrifying vocals and boundless energy. On December 27th, the legendary Shabbir Kumar enchanted the crowd with a soulful performance, revisiting his hit songs and crafting an unforgettable musical journey. Sophie Choudry illuminated the stage on December 29th with a sensational performance, blending charisma and talent to create an unforgettable experience.

On New Year’s Eve, Sonu Nigam, renowned for his soulful voice mesmerized the audience with a diverse playlist spanning across genres – an homage to timeless music and unwavering fan love. It was a night filled with sheer entertainment and celebration.

The organizers left no stone unturned to ensure every detail contributed to an immersive and joyous experience. From dazzling lights to a pulsating atmosphere, the stage was meticulously set for nights of pure fun and revelry.

Beyond the music, the New Year's Eve extravaganza aimed at creating lasting memories with friends and loved ones. Big Daddy provided a one-of-a-kind setting to welcome 2024 in style, blending the thrill of live entertainment with the tranquillity of the river.