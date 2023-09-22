The ELCINA – SEMI CEO Forum & SEMICON India 2024 Curtain Raiser represents a critical milestone in the journey of India's electronics industry

New Delhi (India), September 20: ELCINA, SEMI, and MMI jointly organized the “ELCINA – SEMI CEO Forum & SEMICON® India 2024 Curtain Raiser”, a highly significant event for India's rapidly evolving electronics industry. This event placed a strong emphasis on the development and innovation of the semiconductor and related industries, showcasing India's transformation from a peripheral player to a key global stakeholder in the electronics sector.

The electronics industry in India has been steadily growing and evolving, driven by factors such as increasing consumer demand, government initiatives like "Make in India", “India Semiconductor Mission”, and "Digital India," and a burgeoning startup ecosystem. Forums like the ELCINA – SEMI CEO Forum & SEMICON India provide a platform for sharing insights, exploring emerging technologies, and discussing challenges and opportunities in the sector.

Distinguished guests, industry leaders, and esteemed government officials graced the occasion, shining a spotlight on India's growing prominence in the global electronics landscape. The event received unwavering support and encouragement from notable figures, including Honourable Central Minister Shri Rajiv Chandrasekhar ji, Karnataka State Minister Shri Priyank Kharge ji, Joint Secretary MeitY Shri Amitesh Sinha, Secretary Karnataka IT&BT Dr (Ms) Ekroop Caur further enhancing the focus on Electronic Systems Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) sector.

Hon'ble Minister Mr. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & IT (MeitY), Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship of India, said "This event is a testament to India's growing prominence in the global electronics landscape. Ever since it was first organized in 2022, Semicon India has been a must attend event for all semiconductor practitioners all around the world. We are committed to fostering an environment of innovation and growth within the electronics industry Total was the Curtain Raiser for 3rd edition of Semicon India which will be co-hosted by SEMI, which organizes all major Semicon conferences across the globe."

During the SEMICON India Curtain Raiser Inaugural Session, Mr. Amiesth Kumar Sinha, Joint Secretary, MeitY, highlighted the significance of the semiconductor ecosystem in India. He also highlighted various initiatives undertaken by MeitY under the ISM framework which comprehensively cover the entire Semiconductor value chain from Silicon to Chips. As a result of this, new investments were beginning to happen and government was committed to industry and confident that the sector would become a strong pillar for our economy and progress of India. He mentioned that the next Semicon India would be hosted by SEMI along with ELCINA and support from the India Semiconductor Mission.

Furthermore, Mr. Sinha also shared that SEMICON, a global trade association representing the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, has expanded its reach. SEMICON India 2024 is set to be the eighth location on their global roster and will be held from September 18th to 20th in New Delhi. This event will serve as a platform to showcase and promote advancements within the Indian semiconductor industry.

A major highlight of the event was the official launch of SEMICON, its flagship show, by SEMI, in India in partnership with ELCINA and signaling the global industry's confidence in India's potential and the pivotal role of the Indian semiconductor industry in the global context.

The event's theme, "India - Trusted Partner and Emerging Force in the Global Electronics Value Chain," perfectly aligned with India's vision for the industry. Trust is paramount as India aspires to become a custodian of semiconductor technology, with profound implications for the global economy.

Mr. Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO, commented, "The establishment of SEMICON India marks a significant step forward for the region, opening doors for Indian semiconductor and electronics companies to collaborate with over 3,000 SEMI member companies worldwide. SEMICON India will also provide a platform for critical participation in SEMI initiatives, including Workforce Development, Sustainability, Global Advocacy and Supply Chain Management, to drive industry growth."

Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, President of ELCINA, added, "The semiconductor industry is a vital enabler of economic growth in India. Together with SEMI, we aim to strengthen the semiconductor industry in India and become a trusted partner to chip companies worldwide. Our focus includes sustainability, smart manufacturing, automotive, power and compound semiconductors, micro-LED, and talent development."

Mr. Rajoo Goel, Secretary General, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration between ELCINA and SEMI, with its global reach serving the end-to-end electronics manufacturing and design supply chain. “This collaboration would accelerate the growth of the semiconductor and electronics industry in India, he said, as our shared objectives include fostering progress, nurturing industry champions, and embracing green technologies for a sustainable future”.

As India enters what promises to be a golden decade, ELCINA firmly believes in the nation's potential to thrive with dedication and inclusivity. Their vision is to be a trusted partner and a catalyst for responsible success in the electronics industry.

ELCINA expressed deep gratitude to MeitY, under the leadership of Minister Shri Chandrasekhar and his dedicated officers, for their relentless efforts in driving the sector forward. The Government of Karnataka, particularly Shri Kharge, was acknowledged for its progressive approach, which has transformed the state into a hub for electronics and semiconductor companies.

