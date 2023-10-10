The First 30 Days Abroad - What to Do?

Ah, the allure of a new country, new faces, and new adventures!

Have you ever felt like a kid entering a candy store for the first time when you moved abroad? The mix of excitement, nervousness, and the giddy thrill of the unknown. You might be the one dreaming of settling abroad after moving from India like several others among 32+ million Indian diasporas, most of whom financially support their families back home through each global money transfer to India. But how does one navigate the first month in a completely new environment?

This article will guide you through the essential steps to ensure a smooth transition during your first month abroad. You will be provided with actionable tips and resources to help you blend into a new culture and streamline your experience as an Indian expatriate.

What to Expect in a New Culture after Moving Abroad from India?

Millions worldwide dream of making dynamic careers abroad; some dare to take challenges, while several others fear the complexities involved in an expat’s life. Migrating to a new country is a challenging task by any means. There are legal requirements you are obligated to fulfil once you are entering a foreign land. Documentations required to enter a foreign country can vary widely. The process can be complicated and time-consuming, but one must comply and complete the required process.

Now that you are in, the first 30 days abroad will be a whirlwind of emotions and experiences. Preparation is vital to a smooth transition, whether you're moving for employment, education, or leisure. It's essential that you are well-prepared pre-departure. Being prepared makes your initial time in the new country more prosperous and reduces potential risks. It's crucial to start saving for your move and even tack on some extra, at least 10% more, for other unforeseen expenses.

One of the fundamental aspects of preparation is acclimatisation. This involves understanding the local culture, weather conditions, and political climate. Acclimatising yourself can significantly reduce culture shock and help you blend in more naturally with the local population.

Let’s dig deeper into the guidelines on how to conquer your first 30 days in a foreign land.

What to Do in Your First 30 Days Abroad?

1 - Understanding Cultural Differences

The Significance of Cultural Understanding in a Foreign Land

Understanding a country's culture goes beyond avoiding uncomfortable situations; it's about gaining a deeper understanding of the essence and spirit of a place. Culture is like a tapestry woven with language, customs, beliefs and traditions that shape a community. It encompasses aspects from practices and culinary delights to how people welcome guests and interact with their loved ones.

Observing Local Customs and Traditions

Exploring and appreciating cultures helps you challenge your preconceptions and broaden your perspectives. It allows you to recognise that all cultural expressions are valid and worthy of respect. This cultural sensitivity has value in your life and can significantly enhance your experiences when you travel abroad. For example, understanding customs enables you to navigate norms, avoid misunderstandings and gain a deeper appreciation for the places you visit and the people you meet.

Key Point: Tips for Avoiding Common Cultural Faux Pas

Moving to a country involves learning the language and immersing oneself in how people interact with the cherished traditions they uphold and even their ways of thinking. Embracing customs is not about losing your identity; it's about showing respect for who you are while embracing the uniqueness of others. It's about recognising that what may be considered acceptable behaviour in your culture might be inappropriate or offensive in another context.

Before you go somewhere, make sure to do your study. Spend some time learning about the rules and customs of the place you're going to. It's always an idea to observe how locals interact and follow their lead. Remember, if you have any doubts or uncertainties, don't hesitate to ask questions rather than making assumptions.

2 - Gain Essential Local Knowledge

Local knowledge is much more than a repository of facts and knowledge you may have gathered online. It will be a vital asset for anyone looking to adapt to a new environment. It's your ticket to becoming part of a community. In moving abroad, understanding the local knowledge system can be a game-changer. It helps you blend in, understand the cultural nuances, and navigate daily life more efficiently.

Key Point: Utilising Apps and Resources to Discover Local Insights

In today's digital era, various apps and online resources can help you quickly assimilate local knowledge. These digital tools can be invaluable, whether finding the best local eateries, understanding public transport, or learning about local festivals and events. Rather than just reading about a place, you should search for videos where people have documented their experiences in foreign countries. YouTube can help you do that, and don't just watch; ask a friend or a colleague to tag along and explore the locality with them.

Tips for Finding Popular Local Spots for Daily Needs and Entertainment

Knowing where to shop, which areas are safe, and where to go for leisure or entertainment can make your transition to a new country much softer. Use Google Maps, read online reviews and explore the locality as much as possible. For shorter distances, do prefer walking, as it is one of the best ways to immerse yourself in a new place.

3 - Manage Finances in a New Country

Setting up a Local Bank Account and Managing Currency Exchanges

Navigating the financial landscape of a new country is going to be a daunting task. You've been using Indian currency your whole life, so it's in your muscle memory to do things with it. Initially, you will face difficulties in a new country, especially in the first month, because the exchange rates differ. You have to be careful, or you might spend too much.

Key Point: Beware of Tourist Traps and Overpriced Services

Setting up a bank account in the new country should be your top concern. This not only helps in managing your daily expenses but also aids in establishing a financial footprint in the new country. The accounts come with tools that help you match your payments and bank amounts to ensure everything is in order. You can also quickly move your bank transaction files into and out of the system. Plus, every account on your list is linked to a real bank account, making tracking all your money and managing transactions.

Setting up a bank account is important, but it's also essential to avoid tourist scams and services that are too expensive. These can significantly affect your budget and may cause you to spend money you don't need to. Before making a choice, you should always compare the services and fees of different banks. ACE Money Transfer can be a safe and cheap way to handle your money, especially if you want to send money to India online.

4 - Connecting with Locals and Expats

Benefits of Making Local Friends and Joining Expat Communities

Making local friends and joining expat communities is one of the most enriching ways to ground yourself in a new environment. Staying in touch with expats, especially those from your home country, can offer emotional support and valuable insights into the local culture. Here are some compelling reasons why:

1. Trade of Experiences: It can be helpful to talk to other expats about what you've learned. It shows you that you are one of many needing help in a new place.

2. Circle of Friends: Most people who live abroad are happy to meet new people. This can help you make new friends quickly, which is essential when you're away from home.

3. Make use of Your Language: When you're in a foreign place, it can be comforting to talk to someone in your language. It lets you say what you want and discuss things that may or may not intrigue locals.

4. Stay informed: Expat groups often share helpful information you might not find in your home country's media. This includes job information, neighbourhood events, and where to find things from your home country.

5. Get Advice That Will Change Your Life: The expat community is a goldmine of helpful information, from what to cook to how to escape tourist traps.

Key Point: Building a Support System for Mental and Emotional Well-being

Creating a network of local and expat friends can significantly improve your mental and emotional well-being. It provides a sense of community and belonging, which can be incredibly comforting when you're far from home. Platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and other local groups and sites are excellent resources for connecting with like-minded individuals.

Conclusion

The first 30 days are pivotal, setting the tone for your entire stay. From understanding the local customs to managing finances, these initial days are your blueprint for a seamless transition into a new life abroad. Understanding cultural differences is not merely an exercise in social etiquette but a necessity for mutual respect and coexistence. Local knowledge is your gateway to an authentic experience, far removed from the touristy façade.

So, as you plan your move, remember that the first 30 days are a microcosm of your life to come. Make them count. Immerse yourself fully in the experience while staying informed and connected.