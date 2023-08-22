The Great Crypto Migration: Why Aptos (APT) and Arbitrum (ARB) Holders Are Turning to VC Spectra

Aptos (APT) declined 8.8% over the past month, from $7.76 to $7.08, due to reduced investor sentiment. Recent data indicates Aptos’ (APT) price trajectory over the past six months has been marked by a 64.7% decline from the $20.09 supply zone APT recorded on January 26.

Furthermore, Aptos’ (APT) transaction count plunged massively over the past month. As of August 12, 606,501 transactions had been carried out on the Aptos (APT) network. This marked a 69% drop compared to the 1.94 million transactions recorded on July 19.

Meanwhile, Aptos Labs and Microsoft have partnered strategically, synchronizing artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology. This collaborative endeavor introduces a new era of technological synergy, exemplified by pioneering offerings such as the revolutionary "Aptos Assistant."

Aptos Assistant leverages the prowess of Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service, furnishing developers with crucial assets for constructing smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). With this upgrade, experts say Aptos (APT) can soar by 3.4% in the coming weeks, from $7.08 to $7.32.