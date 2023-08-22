The Great Crypto Migration: Why Aptos (APT) and Arbitrum (ARB) Holders Are Turning to VC Spectra

Aptos (APT) finds itself entangled in a formidable bearish rally—a tumultuous descent that has sent shockwaves through the crypto domain. On the other hand, Arbitrum (ARB) has orchestrated a remarkable transformation within its ecosystem, although its price dynamics indicate a future price correction.
Aptos (APT) declined 8.8% over the past month, from $7.76 to $7.08, due to reduced investor sentiment. Recent data indicates Aptos’ (APT) price trajectory over the past six months has been marked by a 64.7% decline from the $20.09 supply zone APT recorded on January 26.
Furthermore, Aptos’ (APT) transaction count plunged massively over the past month. As of August 12, 606,501 transactions had been carried out on the Aptos (APT) network. This marked a 69% drop compared to the 1.94 million transactions recorded on July 19.
Meanwhile, Aptos Labs and Microsoft have partnered strategically, synchronizing artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology. This collaborative endeavor introduces a new era of technological synergy, exemplified by pioneering offerings such as the revolutionary "Aptos Assistant."
Aptos Assistant leverages the prowess of Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service, furnishing developers with crucial assets for constructing smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). With this upgrade, experts say Aptos (APT) can soar by 3.4% in the coming weeks, from $7.08 to $7.32.
Arbitrum Foundation has introduced its long-awaited inaugural grant initiative. Dubbed “Foundation Grants,” this program is dedicated to fostering the expansion of the Arbitrum (ARB) ecosystem by bestowing grants upon partner projects and extending support for educational initiatives.
Each grant furnished via this initiative will follow a structure anchored in milestones and key performance indicators (KPIs), ensuring productive collaboration with chosen recipients to meet predefined objectives. The implementation of the Foundation Grant Program will occur in a series of distinct phases, each catering to applications from specific segments within the Arbitrum ecosystem. Moreover, the inaugural phase will prioritize the development of decentralized applications and infrastructure for both Arbitrum Nova and Arbitrum One.
So, it’s no surprise Arbitrum (ARB) spiked by 4.4% over the past week, from $1.13 to $1.18. Driven by its focus on efficiency and sustainability, Arbitrum’s (ARB) price is expected to increase by 13.6%, from $1.18 to $1.34 in the coming weeks.
