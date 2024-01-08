The Impact of Credit Scores on Top-up Loan Interest Rates

When it comes to home loans or loans of any type, credit scores play a crucial role in determining home loan eligibility. An individual's credit score tells a borrower whether they can be trusted with timely repayment of loan money and the risk they pose of a loan default. Therefore, all lenders check a borrower's credit score before deciding on their loan application. To understand the impact of credit scores on top-up home loan eligibility, let us first look at the different credit score ranges and what they say about an individual.

1. Excellent: If your credit score ranges from 800 to 900, you have an excellent credit score. Borrowers with such a credit score have excellent repayment capacity and creditworthiness. Borrowers with excellent credit scores can get approved for all loans, including top-up home loans, quickly.

2. Good: If your credit score ranges from 700 to 800, you have a good credit score. Such a credit score belongs to borrowers who have not missed more than one or two EMIs through their credit history. Such borrowers are not excessively dependent on credit and have an excellent attitude towards it. Borrowers with a good credit score generally get approved for top-up loans.

3. Average or low: If your credit score ranges from 300 to 599, you have a low credit score and if your credit score ranges from 600 to 699, you have an average credit score. Availing of a home loan and a top-up home loan with a low credit score is difficult. Although, borrowers with an average credit score can avail of a home loan by adding a loan guarantor or co-borrowing, however availing of a top-up loan on your home loan with an average credit score may be difficult.

Now that we know the impact of credit scores on top-up loan eligibility, let us understand a bit more about top-up home loan interest rates.

Top-Up Home Loan Interest Rates