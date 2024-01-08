The Impact of Credit Scores on Top-up Loan Interest Rates

The top-up loan facility is most associated with the home loan balance transfer facility and is seen as one of its perks. One of the key highlights of the balance transfer is the option of availing oneself of a top-up loan. It is an extra loan availed of over and above one's current home loan. While going for a home loan balance transfer, borrowers can avail themselves of a top-up loan of a sizeable amount. However, not every borrower who applies for a top-up loan gets approved for one. One must meet their lender's eligibility requirements to be eligible for these loans. Before we talk about top-up home loan interest rates, let us first understand top-up loan eligibility.
Here are some of the eligibility requirements for a top-up loan:
The applicant applying for a top-up home loan must not have had more than one EMI bounce in the previous year.
If an EMI had bounced, the borrower must have cleared it before the next due date.
The applicant must have an absolutely clean repayment history. They must have not missed any EMI payment over the last six months if they are applying for a top up loan with their current lender. If they are opting for a home loan balance transfer, their last year's credit history must be entirely clean.
Over and above this, lenders also have other home loan eligibility criteria that also apply to top-up loan applicants. For instance:
When it comes to home loans or loans of any type, credit scores play a crucial role in determining home loan eligibility. An individual's credit score tells a borrower whether they can be trusted with timely repayment of loan money and the risk they pose of a loan default. Therefore, all lenders check a borrower's credit score before deciding on their loan application. To understand the impact of credit scores on top-up home loan eligibility, let us first look at the different credit score ranges and what they say about an individual.
1. Excellent: If your credit score ranges from 800 to 900, you have an excellent credit score. Borrowers with such a credit score have excellent repayment capacity and creditworthiness. Borrowers with excellent credit scores can get approved for all loans, including top-up home loans, quickly.
2. Good: If your credit score ranges from 700 to 800, you have a good credit score. Such a credit score belongs to borrowers who have not missed more than one or two EMIs through their credit history. Such borrowers are not excessively dependent on credit and have an excellent attitude towards it. Borrowers with a good credit score generally get approved for top-up loans.
3. Average or low: If your credit score ranges from 300 to 599, you have a low credit score and if your credit score ranges from 600 to 699, you have an average credit score. Availing of a home loan and a top-up home loan with a low credit score is difficult. Although, borrowers with an average credit score can avail of a home loan by adding a loan guarantor or co-borrowing, however availing of a top-up loan on your home loan with an average credit score may be difficult.
Now that we know the impact of credit scores on top-up loan eligibility, let us understand a bit more about top-up home loan interest rates.
One of the key reasons why home loan borrowers choose to opt for a top-up loan is that top-up home loan interest rates are quite affordable. Lenders charge a slightly higher interest rate on top-up home loans than they charge on home loans and since home loan interest rates are lower as compared to other loans, top-up home loan interest rates tend to be still lower. If you wish to enhance your chances of being able to avail of a top-up loan on your home loan at the lowest interest rates possible, you should meet all of your lender's eligibility criteria for a top-up loan.
Further, you should also have an excellent credit score. Also, keep in mind that top-up loans are an added expense. If you avail of a top-up on your home loan, your home loan EMIs will increase. Therefore, applicants planning to avail of a top-up loan on their home loan can use a home loan EMI calculator to calculate their new EMIs in advance and apply for a top-up loan only if they can comfortably repay their new EMIs.