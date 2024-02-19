The National Technology Conclave on 17th Feb 2024

CIOKlub is the The largest Association of CIOs in India, run by the CIOs and for the CIOs with 17 Chapters and 1600+ members in India and abroad.

The President of the CIOKlub Hyderabad Chapter, Shri. Rami Reddy garu a̤n̤d̤ h̤i̤s̤ t̤e̤a̤m̤ addressed the gathering of 100+ CIOs who are representing prestigious companies a̤c̤r̤o̤s̤s̤ I̤n̤d̤i̤a̤. S̤p̤e̤a̤k̤i̤n̤g̤ about the contribution; Hyderabad has made towards the growth of Information Technology and also highlighted the Vision and role of CIOKlub in Knowledge sharing and Technological advancement in the state.

I̤t̤ w̤a̤s̤ a̤l̤s̤o̤ explained as to how the Chapter contributed to the Continuous Professional Education of the CIOs in the areas of Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Technologies, IT & Cyber Security Strategy, ISO 27001 training etc. on one side and recreational activities through events like Family Event, Golf Club Event and through Marathons̤.