The Organic World: Bullish on offline retail and innovation

In a rapidly evolving era, where e-commerce is shaping every consumer's buying experience, one might wonder about the fate of traditional brick-and-mortar retail stores. In India, however, physical retail spaces are not just surviving but thriving, especially in niche sectors such as organic retail. Today's consumers are looking for experiences that are beyond just transactional in nature. And when it comes to healthy and rooted alternatives, they prefer the touch and feel experience.
In fact, brands like The Organic World, one of India’s leading responsible retailers and largest organic and natural grocery store, is a strong testament to the growing trend in the consumers' behaviour in the offline space. With over 17 stores spread across key catchment areas in Bengaluru and with a vision to establish 100 more stores in the city by 2025, the brand is continuing to explore and expand their market offline and take advantage of the new consumer class. So what should be the ideal strategy?
A consumer-centric approach
According to recent surveys, brick and mortar stores’ sales comprise approximately 70-80% of transactions. However, in an evolving and dynamic retail market, it is vital to have a robust business model that caters to both, offline and online consumers.
"At the heart of The Organic World's strategy lies a dedication to providing a tailored customer experience. Unlike e-commerce giants, the brand's brick-and-mortar stores offer hands-on assistance and expert advice, fostering a sense of trust and loyalty among patrons. Moving forward, omni-channel approaches will play a pivotal role in bolstering the significance and competitiveness of traditional retailers," says Gaurav Manchanda - Founder and Director, Nimida Group (parent company of The Organic World).
The year 2024 will see the strongest pace of growth for offline retail since the post-pandemic rebound of 2021. According to The Economist Intelligence Unit global retail sales will grow by 6.7% in 2024, with brick-and-mortar stores accounting for over 85% of total sales. Even global giants in the e-commerce arena, such as Amazon and eBay, have redirected their investments towards brick-and-mortar ventures, underscoring the enduring viability of physical retail spaces for modern online retailers.
Talking about the experiential journey provided at the offline stores, Gaurav adds, "We have cultivated a vibrant community within our stores, hosting events, workshops and tastings, that resonate with individuals passionate about organic living. I believe that these initiatives are not merely transactional; rather, they foster a sense of community through shared values. This community-centric approach has transformed customers into brand advocates, driving organic growth through word-of-mouth referrals."
What sets ToW apart is its carefully curated selection of unique, high-quality organic and natural products, enticing customers seeking authenticity and premium choices. “Additionally, the sensory experience offered by physical stores, where customers can check the freshness, feel the textures, and experience the unique aromas of the products, enhances the shopping journey in ways that online platforms cannot replicate, thus creating a more compelling reason to visit physical stores”, he explains.
Embracing Tech for Seamless Experiences
As a brand that prioritises ‘better choices & experiences’ for its consumers, The Organic World remains committed to sustainable practices and seamless integration of technology in its stores including touch-screen kiosks for product information and mobile apps for loyalty programs, among other features. Gaurav believes that such technological solutions have the potential to narrow the divide between online and offline channels, offering customers a heightened level of interactivity, information, and convenience. Offerings such as click-and-collect or in-store pick-up options for online purchases not only enhance convenience and adaptability but also stimulate visits to physical stores, nurturing a mutually beneficial bond between digital and brick-and-mortar retail realms. "To ensure that our assortment of better choices are accessible to our customers, and they're empowered with products that offer a healthier alternative, we also have an app with over 2,000+ chemical- and preservative-free products that are now just a click away for our consumers," adds Gaurav.
Leading the way in conscious retail
In future, brick-and-mortar retailers will be influenced by a culture of conscious consumption and effortless transactions. “At The Organic World, we advocate for conscientious retail practices that prioritize both societal and environmental concerns. Initiatives such as reducing plastic use, sourcing locally, supporting eco-friendly brands, and leveraging tech-driven solutions underscore our dedication to holistic business growth,” explains Gaurav. As the retail landscape evolves, ToW stands as a beacon of conscious consumption, offering customers not just products, but a lifestyle aligned with their values and aspirations.