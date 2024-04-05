The Organic World: Bullish on offline retail and innovation

A consumer-centric approach

According to recent surveys, brick and mortar stores’ sales comprise approximately 70-80% of transactions. However, in an evolving and dynamic retail market, it is vital to have a robust business model that caters to both, offline and online consumers.

"At the heart of The Organic World's strategy lies a dedication to providing a tailored customer experience. Unlike e-commerce giants, the brand's brick-and-mortar stores offer hands-on assistance and expert advice, fostering a sense of trust and loyalty among patrons. Moving forward, omni-channel approaches will play a pivotal role in bolstering the significance and competitiveness of traditional retailers," says Gaurav Manchanda - Founder and Director, Nimida Group (parent company of The Organic World).

The year 2024 will see the strongest pace of growth for offline retail since the post-pandemic rebound of 2021. According to The Economist Intelligence Unit global retail sales will grow by 6.7% in 2024, with brick-and-mortar stores accounting for over 85% of total sales. Even global giants in the e-commerce arena, such as Amazon and eBay, have redirected their investments towards brick-and-mortar ventures, underscoring the enduring viability of physical retail spaces for modern online retailers.

Talking about the experiential journey provided at the offline stores, Gaurav adds, "We have cultivated a vibrant community within our stores, hosting events, workshops and tastings, that resonate with individuals passionate about organic living. I believe that these initiatives are not merely transactional; rather, they foster a sense of community through shared values. This community-centric approach has transformed customers into brand advocates, driving organic growth through word-of-mouth referrals."

What sets ToW apart is its carefully curated selection of unique, high-quality organic and natural products, enticing customers seeking authenticity and premium choices. “Additionally, the sensory experience offered by physical stores, where customers can check the freshness, feel the textures, and experience the unique aromas of the products, enhances the shopping journey in ways that online platforms cannot replicate, thus creating a more compelling reason to visit physical stores”, he explains.