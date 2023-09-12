The Power Of Instagram Likes: How To Make Your Content Stand Out

Gaining likes is essential for growing your Instagram presence. Here are the top tactics you can implement right away to get more likes:

1. Post at High Traffic Times

Analyze when your target audience is most active on Instagram and schedule posts at those peak times. For most niches, early mornings and evenings tend to work best.

Posting when more users are actively scrolling helps get your content seen. Tools like Later or Hootsuite help schedule in advance.

2. Use Maximum Hashtags Strategically

Hashtags help users who don't follow you discover your posts. Include a mix of popular community hashtags and very niche, targeted ones relevant to your industry.

But don't use basic generic hashtags that have little relevance as they won't help reach the right users. Tools like Display Purposes and RiteTag can help generate smart hashtag ideas.

3. Run Engaging Contests & Giveaways

Contests are an extremely effective, tried and tested way to quickly secure Instagram likes and followers. Require users to like your post and tag friends to enter.

Provide an exciting prize like your product, gift cards or swag. Promote the giveaway through other channels too. Use a tool like Gleam to easily manage entries.

4. Go Live Frequently

Leverage Instagram Live to engage your audience in real time. It helps showcase your authenticity and personality.

Instagram pushes live videos so they have a high chance of getting discovered. Let your followers know when you will be going live. Save your Lives to repost as IGTV.

5. Repost User Generated Content

User generated content or UGC is very shareable and engaging. Encourage users to tag you in photos showcasing your brand.

Repost the best photos to your feed and stories with consent. This exposes your brand to the UGC creator's own network too for more visibility.

6. Collaborate with Nano or Micro-Influencers

Work with influencers in your niche with lower but highly engaged followings. Give them creative freedom to feature your brand in their style.

Their authentic promotions to a targeted audience translates into higher engagement. Ensure you are featured prominently in captions.

7. Run Smart Paid Ads

Carefully targeted Instagram ads can amplify your organic efforts. Create promotions to increase profile visits, website traffic, conversions or followers.

Focus your targeting on your ideal buyer personas. Always A/B test different visuals, captions and placements. Continually optimize for results.

8. Improve Caption Quality

An appealing caption quickly interests users and provides context on the visuals. Share an interesting story or fun facts that encourage engagement.

Ask questions, use emojis strategically, tag other relevant accounts your audience may like. Tools like Jarvee can help boost caption optimization.

9. Post More Carousels

Carousels or posts with multiple images tend to perform very well and get more engagement as users can swipe through the content.

You can tell a story or showcase different angles. Ensure every image has an optimized caption - don’t just rely on the main caption.

10. Engage With Your Audience

Building relationships with your audience is crucial. Respond to comments, answer messages and DMs from your followers.

Engage with them on their posts through Instagram likes and comments. Asking thoughtful questions also promotes dialogue.

11. Analyze and Improve Performance

Use Instagram analytics to identify your best performing post types, captions and filters. Find insights to refine your strategy.

Lean into what resonates most with your audience. Try using planning tools like Later to experiment with different posting times and cadences.

12. Leverage Instagram Stories

Posting regularly in Stories provides additional visibility beyond just your main feed. You can reuse Stories as posts and IGTV.

Add interactive elements like polls, quizzes and questions to engage your audience. Cross-promote your latest feed posts within your Stories.

13. Partner with Brands in Your Niche

Run co-marketing campaigns together with brands that align well with your audience and aesthetic. Cross-promote each other's content.

Giveaway each other's products or services. This expands your reach to new audiences already interested in your niche.

14. Promote Your Instagram on Other Channels

Enable linking in your Instagram bio and add clickable links to it in your YouTube, blog, emails and other social posts.

Add Instagram follow buttons to your website. Cross-promoting your Instagram handle elsewhere drives more followers.

15. Pay Attention to Trends

Notice what is resonating most with your audience and lean into trends and topics gaining momentum. But give them your own unique spin.

Riding trends expands your reach but you still want to stay true to your brand identity. Tools like Trendoid help identify opportunities.