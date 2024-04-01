The science behind the world’s best idlis

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 30: On this World Idli Day, Mr G.L.N Murthy, Chief Manufacturing Officer, iD Fresh Food, uncovers the secret - backed by science - behind iD’s fluffy and tasty idlis. While there can be no “secret ingredient” that works its magic like love, the indisputable fact is that idli batter is, ultimately, the key factor that determines how yummy your home-cooked idlis turn out to be.

Here are some interesting facts and pro tips to help you get the batter right for those oh-so-perfect idlis:

· The ideal ratio of parboiled rice to black gram (urad dal) in the idli batter is 3.5:1. While it’s advisable to use only fresh, high-quality ingredients for making the batter, the choice of rice is particularly important. Rice with high amylose content and high water-binding capacity lends a soft texture to the idlis. The quality of rice also impacts the fermentation process, aroma, and flavour.

· Did you know that the mucilage, arabinogalactans, and globulin in black gram contribute largely to the foamy texture and protein content of the idli batter? In fact, it plays a crucial role in the starch absorption, acidification, and leavening of the batter.

· Fenugreek seeds (methi) and salt are the other vital ingredients in the idli batter. Methi contributes to the microbial community and imparts flavour to the batter, while salt enhances the umami flavours. The ideal composition of these ingredients, along with 3-1/2 parts of rice to 1 part of dal, is pivotal in making the finest idli batter.

· Once you get the ingredients and their compositions right, the next step is to ace the fermentation process. This is a critical stage in making the idli batter, as it directly impacts the sensory parameters, including sourness, texture, and flavour. In many ways, the process makes idlis one of the healthiest and not just the most beloved traditional South Indian foods.

· Wondering what happens during fermentation? The microbial community of the idli batter, including lactic acid bacteria (LAB) and yeast, undergoes significant changes. The microbial counts rise, and the batter's acidity increases, corresponding to a decrease in pH. This leads to the acidification and leavening of the batter.

· Currently, there are ongoing experiments looking at various rice and dal combinations to get the softest idlis because everybody loves soft, fluffy idlis!