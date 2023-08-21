The Story: How Meatwale.com Became the Leading Retail Meat

While 73% of Indians enjoy meat and seafood, not many enjoy shopping for it, considering the entire industry is highly unorganized and makes meat-shopping a difficult task. Since the young Indians are seeking to reinvent everything about the present way of life, it also includes how they shop for their food including meat and meat products. Moreover, with the advent of e-commerce in the past 8-10 years, the new generation is now getting to shop in a more convenient, efficient manner when it comes to non-veg food. In fact, it is heartening to see several start-ups leading this wave of change by providing a suitable, fast, fresh way to order fresh meat and meat products. One such fast-paced start-up, Meatwale, is making all the right noise with its elaborate chain of retail outlets that are hygienic & fresh, unlike the traditional butcher shops, inviting all meat-lovers to shop without having to experience any of the smelly meat market vibes.

With a pan-India presence, across 20+ cities, Meatwale.com is allowing customers to enjoy farm-fresh, antibiotics-free, good quality meat and meat products, whether they live in Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Manipal, Chandigarh, Mohali, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Noida, Udupi, Lucknow, Dehradun, Jaipur and few more cities. Meatwale was born with the idea that Indians needed to change the way they experience meat, whether it is in raw form or processed like snacks. Whether Indians want to buy raw mutton, raw chicken, raw fish, or enjoy non-veg snacks like kebabs, salamis, sausages, koftas, chops, momos, or gym diets, the company provides a huge variety of choices to pick from.

The Noida-based start-up was founded by a young entrepreneur Krishna Kumar in 2017 and in just 6 years, they have become one of the pioneering Indian companies to deliver fresh meat right at the customer’s doorstep. Krishna Kumar, an MBA graduate by education, worked in the private sector for 7 years, learning the nitty-gritty of client servicing and business management. He later went on to work for the Dutch e-commerce giant, helping the company establish itself in India. Being a passionate learner, Krishna Kumar or K.K. continued his learning process and with each visit to some of the leading universities in India and abroad, he kept connecting with the younger generation, trying to learn from them the new-age ways of doing business.

This is where he stumbled upon the idea of launching Meatwale.com, though there is a personal twist to the story as well. After a late-night office meeting in Noida, K.K. was craving home-cooked chicken but he was dismayed to learn that it was impossible to order raw chicken at that hour of the day. It was that very night that K.K. booked the domain meatwale.com, and embarked upon his entrepreneurial journey.