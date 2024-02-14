The Ultimate Guide to Repair Chemically Damaged Hair

New Delhi (India), February 14: In today's social media-savvy world, everything changes rapidly. The minute a trend is introduced, everyone hops on that trend, which makes personal grooming a top priority. Keeping ourselves in good shape and having healthy hair, especially with chemical treatments, can be challenging tasks. Coloring, perming, and straightening your hair with chemicals can make it weak, dull, and prone to breaking.

Luckily, there exists remedies and treatments to fix this damage and make your hair strong and healthy again.

Can traditional hair treatments repair chemically damaged hair?

Hair care routines have traditionally included natural remedies and traditional treatments, such as deep conditioning masks, hot oil and protein treatments. But, these treatments and remedies need consistency and tend to provide temporary relief.

They help moisturize and strengthen the hair, but they may not be enough to repair severe chemical damage. Advanced hair treatments are often necessary to address and treat deeply compromised hair.

Signs of Chemically Damaged Hair:

Using chemical-based hair products, blow drying, daily tying up etc. collectively contribute to hair damage over time. Understanding the condition of your hair, whether damaged or not isn’t limited to dryness or excessive tangling or split-ends. It's essential to delve deeper than just external appearance when evaluating your hair health.

Below are the telltale signs to identify chemically damaged hair:

Increased breakage

Dull appearance

Tangling and styling difficulties

Loss of elasticity

Changes in texture

Scalp irritation

Dryness and lack of moisture

Split ends and fraying

What chemicals you need to avoid in your hair care routine

These days, everything that’s available on the market is chemical-laddered. While finding the product that’s most useful and least harmful, it’s crucial to be aware of the ingredients.

Some chemicals commonly found in hair care products can do more harm than good, leading to dryness, breakage, and other issues.

Here are some key chemicals to watch out for and why you must avoid: