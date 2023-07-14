TheNewsCrypto Joins as the Official Media Partner of India Blockchain Tour 2023

TheNewsCrypto, a Dubai-based crypto news media, becomes the official media partner for the highly anticipated India Blockchain Tour 2023. Organized by Octaloop, the tour aims to unite India's blockchain community in six major cities, including Chennai.
New Delhi (India), July 14: TheNewsCrypto, Dubai-registered crypto news media, onboards as the official media partner of the most hyped India Blockchain Tour 2023. Following the creation of the exuberant Web3 rush in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, the tour is now making its way to Chennai.
India Blockchain Tour (IBT) is the flagship mega event organized by Octaloop, one of the country’s premier Web3 marketing agencies. Remarkably, this tour is primed to unite the fragmented Indian blockchain community in six megacities: Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata.
The enthusiastic community gets to engage with the trailblazers of the blockchain and crypto industry, including entrepreneurs, investors, developers and journalists. Every event focuses on highlighting the latest trend in the innovative space — from the evolving landscape of crypto, web3 and NFT to DeFi and DAOs.
Notably, Bitget, the world’s seventh-largest crypto derivatives exchange, signed on as the official sponsor of India Blockchain Tour 2023. The crypto exchange collaborated with Octaloop to present the “India Learns Crypto” Roadshow, which has emerged as a unique crypto awareness campaign.
It’s also worth highlighting that the tour is backed by the leading blockchain project NEAR Protocol. Popular crypto projects such as The Graph, 1inch Network, Phala Network, and Binamite have also joined in to bolster knowledge-sharing and networking in the innovative arena. Ultimately, the event aims to position India as a key player at the forefront of the global blockchain ecosystem.
Enthusiasts intrigued to participate can register their spots for the upcoming events in the other 3 cities on the official website.
About Octaloop
Octaloop is a renowned marketing agency in India that has emerged as a prominent player in the Web3 industry. The company has been blazing its unique trail by organizing numerous events over the past 7 years to boost blockchain and cryptocurrency adoption in India. From its humble beginnings as a passion project, Octaloop has grown into a well-established firm in India's blockchain space, bridging global brands into the evolving Indian community of crypto investors, developers, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts.
About TheNewsCrypto
TheNewsCrypto is an online crypto news publication serving as the one-stop portal for unbiased blockchain and crypto news updates since 2020. TheNewsCrypto is founded and owned by NC Global Media, a media and marketing agency headquartered in Dubai.
The news portal educates over half a million readers across 150+ nations worldwide with the latest trends, events and innovations in the crypto, blockchain and web3 space.