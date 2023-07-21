These 3 Cryptocurrencies Are Set to Explode THETA, VET and TCRV

Analysts predict that Theta Network (THETA), VeChain (VET), and Tradecurve (TCRV) are cryptocurrencies that can explode in value soon. As the crypto market cap is at $1.22 trillion as of July 16, 2023, with a 24-hour volume of 423.86 billion, many investors are looking for ways to reach impressive ROI.
Summary
● The Theta Network price can climb to $1.09 by the end of the year
● VeChain crypto has climbed by 34.9% in the last 30 days
● Tradecurve to surge by 40% to $0.025 during the next week
>>Register For The Tradecurve Presale<<
Theta Network (THETA) Potential Value Increase
Theta Network's (THETA) Wes Levitt was featured on the latest BlockDown Festival, where he went over the Theta network and Web3 engagement. Based on this, it's clear that Theta has impressive community engagement and is pushing the project further.
The Theta Network price was at $0.797844 on July 16, 2023. During the past week, Theta saw its low point at $0.700443, with its high point of value at $0.836051.
During the past 30 days, Theta Network has been up in value by 26%, and in the last week, it's been up 8.6%. According to the Theta Network price prediction, the crypto can reach $1.09 by the end of the year.
>>Register For The Tradecurve Presale<<
VeChain (VET) Price Outlook
The VORJ team behind VEChain (VET) launched a round of updates to the platform. VORJ makes deploying fungible and non-fungible tokens as simple as possible on the most popular standards, including ERC-20 and ERC-721. Updates such as these expand the VeChain ecosystem and its blockchain, which can contribute towards increased value.
Regarding its value, VeChain traded at $0.01971667 on July 16. The Theta Network price's lowest point during the week was at $0.01805223, with its high point at $0.02030740. In the last 30 days, VeChain saw its price increase by 34.9%.
During the past week, it's been up 5.2%. In addition, according to a VeChain price forecast, the crypto can climb to $0.025 by the end of 2023.
>>Register For The Tradecurve Presale<<
Tradecurve (TCRV) Onboards 15,000 New Users As Price To Jump To $0.025
Among the overall positive price movements within currencies like Theta Network and VeChain, another project which saw significant growth is Tradecurve (TCRV).
The exchange puts a massive level of attention on decentralization, user privacy, self-custody, and transparency. Nobody has to complete KYC to use it, as crypto is used as collateral. The team will implement Proof of Reserves (PoR) to bolster transparency, and 14,000 new users have already signed up for this next-gen trading platform.
Other features include high leverage at 500:1, negative balance protection, and AI-driven trading bots that can analyze market conditions and automate the trading process. Beginners can get access to a dedicated Trading Academy, and experts can also leverage a VIP account system.
During Stage 4 of its presale, TCRV trades at $0.018, with an upcoming price increase of 40% during next week which will place it at $0.025 at Stage 5. Moreover, analysts are bullish on its future and think that when it gets listed on Tier-1 exchanges and Uniswap, it can spike by 100x.