Things to Check in a Two-wheeler Insurance Policy

Not only in India but also in other countries, it is mandatory to cover your bike with basic third-party liability insurance. This provision ensures that in the event of an accident involving your bike, pedestrians who are not at fault do not have to bear the burden of costly medical expenses for bodily injuries or damage to their assets. However, since third-party liability coverage does not extend to the bike's own damage, investing in comprehensive bike insurance is recommended. Nonetheless, purchasing two-wheeler coverage requires a careful approach, especially with numerous insurers in the market.

Before making a purchase, let's discuss a few important points you must consider in a two-wheeler insurance policy.