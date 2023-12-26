Tips for Finding the Best Term Life Insurance Rates If You Have Pre-Existing Health Conditions

A life insurance plan offers peace of mind and offers financial protection to your family member after your sudden demise. Purchasing a policy protects your spouse and children from devastating financial losses.
So, with some diligent research and guidance, a quality term insurance plan at a reasonable rate is often within reach. This post talks about the steps to perform when searching for a policy. So, if you wish to purchase a policy, let's learn the significant considerations from the given points.
IRDAI, or the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, states that pre-existing illnesses are injuries or medical conditions diagnosed 48 months before you buy your policy. That means even if you have a pre-existing disease, you can still apply for life insurance. The insurance company will review your application and decide if they can insure you. A pre-existing disease can include cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, etc.
A few aspects need careful attention in case you are buying your first-ever insurance policy with an already existing medical condition. The following are the aspects explained in brief:
The first critical step towards securing insurance coverage is honesty. You must discuss your medical history with your insurer before buying the policy if you have a pre-existing medical condition. It is imperative to make the insurer or the company aware of all relevant information and answer health questions truthfully during your application.
For example, if you have a condition like heart disease or diabetes that requires ongoing management and screening, any current or recommended tests related to monitoring your health status must be highlighted on an application. Even if you feel a screening or check-up recommended by your physician is minor, it should not be omitted. Something as simple as an annual stress test or A1C blood glucose screening that helps keep your health in check could still factor into an underwriting decision down the road. Underwriting is determining your risk profile. This process is crucial for an insurance company as they can offer better coverage as per your degree of risk.
Providing factual health data allows the insurer to appropriately evaluate and offer a policy tailored to your situation. The same goes for any lifestyle factors related to your health condition. For instance, being completely open about healthy diet changes or fitness regimes you follow on doctor’s recommendations is important. At the end of the day, without all relevant health and history information disclosed upfront, even a minor mistake could be a reason for denial of future claims.
Once the insurer collects the required details of the policyholder, they will evaluate the risks associated with the life insurance policy. A pre-existing health condition may increase the amount of premiums.
So, you may be required to pay more premiums for greater uncertainties. The policy cost depends on your condition's severity. So, before you sign the contract with the insurer, you must learn the expenses and be doubly sure that you can afford the premium.
Life insurance has never been so important before as it is in today's world. With emerging risks of fatal ailments, people have finally realised its importance. Following the above steps will help you get the most suitable insurance policy at the best rates. So, if you have a pre-existing health condition, start searching for a plan today to protect yourself financially.