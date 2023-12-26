Tips for Finding the Best Term Life Insurance Rates If You Have Pre-Existing Health Conditions

The first critical step towards securing insurance coverage is honesty. You must discuss your medical history with your insurer before buying the policy if you have a pre-existing medical condition. It is imperative to make the insurer or the company aware of all relevant information and answer health questions truthfully during your application.

For example, if you have a condition like heart disease or diabetes that requires ongoing management and screening, any current or recommended tests related to monitoring your health status must be highlighted on an application. Even if you feel a screening or check-up recommended by your physician is minor, it should not be omitted. Something as simple as an annual stress test or A1C blood glucose screening that helps keep your health in check could still factor into an underwriting decision down the road. Underwriting is determining your risk profile. This process is crucial for an insurance company as they can offer better coverage as per your degree of risk.

Providing factual health data allows the insurer to appropriately evaluate and offer a policy tailored to your situation. The same goes for any lifestyle factors related to your health condition. For instance, being completely open about healthy diet changes or fitness regimes you follow on doctor’s recommendations is important. At the end of the day, without all relevant health and history information disclosed upfront, even a minor mistake could be a reason for denial of future claims.

Learn the Premium Expenses