Titan Company ventures into a new lifestyle category with the launch of IRTH Bags

~A thoughtfully designed women handbag brand with a deep understanding of consumer

­

It has been little over a year since Titan Company, the undisputed leader in consumer categories announced the launch of its latest brand, IRTH.

IRTH is relatively a new brand from the House of Titan thoughtfully designing bags for women from all walks of life. IRTH Bags are designed with deeper understanding, delivering premium quality at an affordable price.

IRTH Bags are designed to be with women on all their journeys and has a product portfolio ranging from workbags, tall totes, shoulder bags, handhelds, slings, cross body, clutches and wallets for women. Delights and Organisers are the categories unique to IRTH.

Today we will be focusing on Work Bags or commonly known as office bags or laptop bags for women, a category that is high in demand as women are increasingly defining their professional journeys. Convenient options like backpacks to carry laptops have been there in the market, however, these are not the most stylish offerings, making this one of the many need gaps in the that IRTH Bags are continuously trying to address.

IRTH Work Bags are designed to be by women’s side for everything that comprises their definition of work. Apart from the contemporary design language that complements all kinds of personal styles, there is an added thoughtfulness that is brought alive through ergonomic features. These work bags for women come with a cushioned laptop slot. When one looks closer, they will find other little details that will make them smile with delight, for the times when one tends to get lost in bigger bags there are small features like key holder and wire organise. To ensure comfort at all times there is also a detachable strap with adjustable shoulder pad.

There is a delightful variety of Work Bags for women to choose from, these are priced between INR 3495 – 5495.

If you wish you check this collection out or buy handbags online, explore at irth.in