TMS Network (TMSN) Is Beating EOS (EOS) & Monero (XMR) - Here's Why

EOS and Monero (XMR) have witnessed a remarkable resurgence in their market performance, raising investor interest. Yet, the question is, what’s in the cards for EOS and Monero (XMR)? Moreover, can EOS and Monero compete with TMS Network?
TMS Network has proved to be a more formidable contender in the crypto space, as it aims to redefine the conventional trading landscape. TMSN has experienced an extraordinary surge in its fourth presale stage, with its token price pumping to $0.097!
The EOS Price Witnesses Strong Rebound
The bullish trend has asserted its authority in the market, propelling EOS (EOS) to $0.8428. The EOS price surge can be ascribed to an increased TVL and reduced market volatility.
Recently, EOS has advanced its ecosystem to enhance efficiency and transparency. Reports indicate that the EOS EVM massively outperforms BNB, Avalanche, and Solana, attracting investors. Undoubtedly, EOS has cemented itself as a game-changer in the DeFi landscape.
Also, there are speculations about integrating Chinese funds into the EOS ecosystem, with indications pointing towards liquidity injections into the market.
Analysts suggest that EOS (EOS) can continue to witness a bullish sentiment, with the EOS price potentially rising to $1.76 by the end of 2023. Bears, on the other hand, suspect its potential, as EOS has been on a downward trajectory for the entirety of May.
Monero (XMR) Nears Crucial Support Level Amidst Increasing Investor Interest
The market has displayed bullish supremacy in the past 24 hours, with Monero (XMR) surging by 0.17%. The Monero (XMR) rose to $151.02. Experts suggest Monero (XMR) has a high TVL and is less susceptible to a market correction.
Recently, Monero (XMR) partnered with the open-source platform NYM to provide Monero users with financial security and privacy. The XRM-NYM partnership also aims to enhance efficiency, usability, and transaction speeds.
Analysts suggest Monero (XMR) can experience a bullish trend in the coming months, potentially rising to $212.74.
Yet, it’s important to note that Monero (XMR) has been trading in the range of $150. More precisely, the Monero (XMR) price has failed to exceed the $160 key support level.
TMS Network Exhibits Promising Growth Prospects
TMS Network (TMSN) aims to transform the traditional trading industry with its decentralized platform. The platform offers a wealth of education, enabling traders to leverage market opportunities and develop their trading skills. Furthermore, TMS Network (TMSN) allows users to trade futures, CFDs, crypto, and forex without the hassle of opening an account.
TMS Network (TMSN) stands out with its straight-through processing (STP) feature, ensuring rapid transaction speeds by directly connecting traders’ orders with liquidity providers. Through STP, TMS Network (TMSN) creates a secure and transparent trading environment, safeguarding investors against price manipulation.
In addition, TMS Network (TMSN) rewards its users through its commission revenue sharing scheme. Token holders can earn commissions based on trading volumes generated by other traders on the platform. By giving token holders a voice in shaping the platform’s future, TMS Network (TMSN) prioritizes community engagement. Also, TMS Network (TMSN) is committed to transparency and fairness, as revenue distribution is automated via smart contracts
TMS Network (TMSN) prioritizes operational efficiency and customer satisfaction with its Proactive Cloud Monitoring Based Solutions. Through its MT4 and MT5 compatibility bridge, TMS Network (TMSN) enables traders to integrate trading robots and expert advisors seamlessly.
Furthermore, TMS Network (TMSN) addresses the major concerns in the trading sector, such as market manipulation, wash trading, price disparities, and delayed transactions. With its price aggregation feature, TMS Network swiftly pairs the best prices at execution. TMS Network (TMSN) also enables traders to improve their performance and acquire knowledge from skilled traders through its social trading club.
TMS Network’s (TMSN) fourth presale stage saw its token price surge to $0.097 from its initial price of $0.003. Investors remain interested in TMS Network’s potential, as it is positioned to rise by 100 times its current value by the end of 2023!
