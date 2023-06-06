TMS Network (TMSN) Soars, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Aptos (APT) Struggle in the Crypto Market

TMS Network (TMSN) startled investors with a 4300% price increase in the first half of 2023. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Aptos (APT) on the other hand, struggled to keep investors. This article will look at the three cryptocurrencies to see why TMS Network (TMSN) is outperforming Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Aptos (APT) and if it is a good investment in 2023.
But first, why are Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Aptos (APT) falling?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the Unpredictability of Meme Coins
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is an ERC-20 token and meme cryptocurrency created in August 2020 by an anonymous developer or group of developers under the pseudonym "Ryoshi." Shiba Inu (SHIB) quickly gained popularity, reaching a market cap of over $50 billion in October 2021. Over the next two years, the token sank to just $5 billion, and the $SHIB token fell by more than 85% to its present price.
Several factors have contributed to Shiba Inu’s dramatic drop. The leading factor is that Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme coin with no real-world assets or projects backing it. Its market worth is entirely dependent on market sentiment. This has resulted in numerous pump-and-dump schemes by greedy investors. It has also made Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices extremely volatile. Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices can fluctuate dramatically in a short period of time, making the token an extremely risky investment.
Aptos (APT): A Failed Solana Killer?
Aptos (APT) is a PoS layer-1 blockchain platform launched in 2022. Aptos (APT) was launched after three years of development by a group of 350 former Meta engineers.
Aptos is presented as a "scalable, safe, reliable, and upgradable" network that uses Move, a new smart contract programming language focusing on safety and flexibility.
One of the major shortcomings of Aptos (APT) is the platform's failure to deliver on its promises. The Aptos (APT) team claimed that the network would have a transaction speed of 2,500 TPS. Currently, Aptos (APT) can only handle 9 TPS.
TMS Network (TMSN): Investing in Derivatives Via Crypto
TMS Network (TMSN) is an Ethereum-based, all-in-one trading platform that aims to redefine the traditional trading industry. It is the first platform of its kind, solving the most pressing issues in the current trading space, including price manipulation, transaction delays, and lack of trading education.
TMS Network (TMSN) enables users to trade all types of derivatives, including stocks, cryptocurrencies, forex, and CFDs with instant transaction processing and no need for fiat payment. TMS Network (TMSN) has several advantages over traditional trading platforms, including decentralized trading, instant transaction processing, the substitution of fiat payments with crypto, and a seamless and enjoyable trading experience.
Is TMS Network (TMSN) a Good Investment in 2023?
TMS Network is a promising platform worth considering if you are looking for a new way to trade assets. It is also a top crypto bull pick if you're looking for a 100x gem to invest in ahead of the 2024 bull run. The $TMSN token is now trading at $0.104 near the end of a successful presale campaign. TMS Network (TMSN) is set to launch on Uniswap as well as be listed on different high-end CEXs, attracting more investors and liquidity. This will inevitably lead to the $TMSN token's price rising. Invest now to benefit from this surge when it arrives.
