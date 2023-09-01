TN Tourism Minister TK Ramachandran inaugurates Independence day event at the VGP Marine Kingdom

Chennai: 15th Aug, 2023

VGP Marine Kingdom, the renowned Aquarium, hosted an Independence Day celebration, "VGP Freedom Waves" on the 11th till the the 15th of August, a spectacular tribute to India's rich history and the heroic leaders who paved the path to freedom. This grand event was an awe-inspiring spectacle, blending art, history, and patriotism to commemorate the nation's independence.

The exhibition visualizes significant events and pivotal moments in India's fight for independence, including the Dandi March and the Quit India Movement. Each artwork meticulously captures the indomitable spirit of the leaders who led the nation's relentless pursuit of liberty and justice.



Tourism Minister TK Ramachandran was present at the event with the VGP family Mr.Paneer Das & Mr.Prem Das. He also elaborated TN Govt’s strategy in developing tourism and captilising economic goals of the State. Also emphasised on the cabinet’s involvement in developing infrastructure at the tourism locations which inturn would increase the growth of small & medium vendors around the venues.

“VGP Freedom Waves" is more than just a spectacle; it is a sincere and heartfelt tribute to India's heroes. Attendees, especially kids had the chance to learn about the lives and struggles of revered leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Kodi Katha Kumaran & Bharathiar, as well as many other great souls who played instrumental roles in shaping India's destiny.

As the day progressed, attendees gathered at VGP Marine Kingdom's magnificent underwater section for a truly unique and awe-inspiring tribute to India's independence. Divers performed a Skit underwater, symbolizing India's sovereignty and unity.

This one-of-a-kind underwater tribute combined the beauty of marine life with the solemnity of patriotism, exemplifying India's harmonious coexistence with nature. It serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of preserving the nation's heritage for generations to come.

With the mission to educate, entertain and raise awareness about aquatic life, VGP Marine Kingdom is the latest addition to the VGP Group's enterprises that launched on April 21st 2019. This is India's first and largest walkthrough aquarium with an underwater tunnel that is compared by many to the one in Sentosa, Singapore, and other world class aquariums in the world. Spread across 70,000 sq.ft., there are a total of 35 exhibits and counting with big and small tanks containing over 250 species of marine creatures including sharks, rays from across 5 habitats. Namely Rainforest, Gorge, Mangrove, Coastal and Deep Ocean.It also extends into a multi-level banquet facility comprising of an underwater view of our deep ocean tank showcasing sharks, rays and other exotic marine creatures

Event Date: 11th -15th August 2023

Venue: VGP Marine Kingdom www.vgpmarinekingdom.in