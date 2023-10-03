Top 10 kitchen Chimneys in India for a clean and comfortable cooking experience

Kutchina ROMANIA 75 Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney (black 1200 CMH) has an attractive straight glass design, this best kitchen chimney gives every kitchen a new look. Its filterless technology prevents oil and other debris from accumulating in the chimney, so it's easy to maintain. A high suction power of 1200 cubic metres per hour removes smoke and odour from the kitchen, keeping kitchen clean and tidy. Equipped with a motion sensor, comfortably controlled this chimney with manual movements. Thanks to this chimney retractable oil collector, a customer does not have to worry about cleaning the filter every day. The kitchen chimney prices are also not very high.

Drawbacks are; No lighting features, No adjustable lamps, Without ductless.

Customer Ratings; 4.3

6 FABER HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 60 Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney (Black 1500 CMH)

FABER HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 60 Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney (Black 1500 CMH) is a tube integrated with cleaning technology signals when it is time to activate the automatic cleaning function to facilitate cleaning. This chimney is equipped with a motion sensor and allows easy use with one-hand movement. The Faber kitchen chimney with a strong motor offers an excellent suction capacity of up to 1500 cubic metres per hour, which reduces smoke and enhances the smell during cooking. In addition, the efficient suction function removes dust and promotes a healthy and enjoyable meal.

Drawbacks are; No lighting features, No adjustable lamps, Without ductless.

Customer Ratings; 4.3

7 Ruwa GARNET BLACK 60 Wall Mounted Chimney (Black 800 CMH)

Ruwa GARNET BLACK 60 Wall Mounted Chimney (Black 800 CMH) is a wall mount pyramid-shaped kitchen chimney, made up of stainless steel with powder coating. It has a baffle filter chimney pipe which makes the cleaning easy. It makes a sound of 55dB at the time of suctioning. It is one of the best kitchen chimneys in India with affordable kitchen chimney prices.

Drawbacks are; No Dimming feature, without ductless.

Customer Ratings; 4.0

8 FABER Hood Sydney FL SC AC BK 60 Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney (Black 1200 CMH)

FABER Hood Sydney FL SC AC BK 60 Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney (Black 1200 CMH) has no Filter technology, the Faber Hood Sydney FL SC AC BK 60 chimney works smoothly without oil build-up. High suction power, up to 1200 cubic metres per hour, effectively maintains a fresh and odourless atmosphere in the kitchen. It helps to create a hygienic and refreshing space for you and your family. With well-thought-out touch and gesture control, the chimney prioritises ease of use and allows easy access to all its functions.

Drawbacks are; No Dimming feature, without ductless.

Customer Ratings; 4.4

9 Kutchina Flora Dlx 90 Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney (Black 1200 CMH)

Kutchina Flora Dlx 90 Auto Clean Wall Mounted Kitchen chimney (Black 1200 CMH) is placed against the wall, it works well in kitchens where the gas stove is close to the wall for efficient operation and suction. The cooker hood Kutchina Flora DLX 90 offers a high suction capacity of up to 1200 cubic metres per hour and effectively removes odours and smoke, creating a breathable atmosphere. In addition, your kitchen will be free of sticky oily residues that are deposited on walls and other objects. This kitchen chimney has LED lights that illuminate the kitchen and give a good overview of the food.

Drawbacks are; No Dimming feature, without ductless.

Customer Ratings; 4.2

10 Eurodomo Hood Indigo PRO HC SC FL BK 60 Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney (Black 1200 CMH)

Eurodomo Hood Indigo PRO HC SC FL BK 60 Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney (Black 1200 CMH) is the best chimney in India. This chimney comes with filterless auto-clean technology with a powerful suction of 1200 CMH which removes all smoke and oil from the kitchen and helps in keeping the kitchen smoke-free and clean.

Drawbacks are; No Dimming feature, Warranty issues.

Customer Ratings; 4.2

FAQs

Q1. Which type of kitchen chimney is better?

Ans. Any electric chimney which suits the size of customers' Kitchen.

Q2. What is the minimum price range of a kitchen chimney?

Ans. The price range in India starts from 10k.

Q3. What is the best suction capacity?

Ans. 700 CMS to 1200 CMS.

Q4. What is the main use of a kitchen chimney?

Ans. To keep your kitchen neat and clean.

Q5. Which is better for a modern kitchen: a chimney or an exhaust fan?

Ans. For a modern kitchen a chimney is far better than an exhaust fan.