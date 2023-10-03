Top 10 Microwave Ovens for Modern Indian Kitchens in 2023

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2886BRUM, Black) Rotis are the backbone of most of our lunches and dinners, and it's not wrong to expect some variation in that area. Make 12 different types of Indian rotis - naans, lachha-parathas, tandoori rotis, missi rotis, etc. with this LG oven. 360° motorised Rotisserie function Grill in the comfort of users' own home in a 360° motorised cooking heater and prepare crispy and delicious recipes. The “milk pasteurisation” function eliminates the problems you encounter when boiling conventional milk. Thanks to this function, milk maintains its nutritional value and is also bacteria-free.

Drawbacks are; This product is perfect there are hardly any drawbacks.

Customer Ratings; 4.4

Haier 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (HIL2001MBPH, Black)

Haier 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (HIL2001MBPH, Black) has different power levels that can be adjusted accordingly to avoid overcooking the food. Thanks to the defrost function, this microwave oven allows you to defrost frozen vegetables and much more at the touch of a button. This microwave oven has a glass turntable that is placed over a plastic support ring. It rotates continuously as you make a cooking selection. This microwave oven has a painted cavity that ensures even heating of food and better reflection.

Drawbacks are; No auto cook menu available.

Customer Ratings; 4.3

SAMSUNG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A5025VP/TL, Black with Pattern)

SAMSUNG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A5025VP/TL, Black with Pattern) has an automatic cooking menu, the Samsung 28L Convection and Grill Microwave Oven offers a selection of pre-programmed Indian recipe options. So users can cook their favourite food sufficiently and at the right temperature by enabling this useful mode. With Slim Fry technology, the integrated microwave allows you to prepare your favourite fried snacks without using too much oil. It uses hot air circulation to make the food crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. That way, you can avoid messy pans and hot oil splatters while enjoying low-fat food.

Drawbacks are; excess power consumption.

Customer Ratings; 4.4

IFB 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2, White)

IFB 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2, White) is a jog dial standing white shade white colour microwave. Whether you're cooking, reheating, thawing, roasting spices or making papas, this IFB microwave oven has you covered. A newly designed cavity with a rotating glass turntable ensures even heat and consistent results. Enjoy gourmet food every day.

Drawbacks are; No memory function, No child lock, No indoor control.

Customer Ratings; 4.5

Panasonic 23 L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT353BFDG, Black Mirror)

Panasonic 23 L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT353BFDG, Black Mirror) With the Panasonic NN-CT353B 23-litre convection microwave oven, you can prepare a variety of dishes as melt-in-the-mouth as possible. The 23-litre capacity of this Panasonic microwave oven makes it ideal for a family of four. The stainless steel cavity ensures even cooking and is easy to clean. Quick Cooking is an essential feature that speeds up the cooking process for busy people. Additionally, this microwave has 61 automatic cooking menus that include 39 Indian menus. Defrost frozen poultry or fish quickly with the Turbo Defrost function by entering their weight.

Drawbacks are; Design of the handle is not good.

Customer Ratings; 4.4

BAJAJ 17 L Solo Microwave Oven (1702MT, White)

BAJAJ 17 L Solo Microwave Oven (1702MT, White) is a rectangular design solo mechanical knob, which is an easy-to-control feature having lifelong validity. It can help users cook their favourite food sufficiently and at the right temperature by enabling this useful mode. It uses hot air circulation to make the food crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. That way, you can avoid messy pans and hot oil splatters while enjoying low-fat food.

Drawbacks are; No auto cook menu available

Customer Ratings; 4.3

FAQs

Q1. Is cooking with a microwave safe?

Ans. Yes, it is scientifically proven that cooking with a microwave oven is safe.

Q2. How do microwaves keep your food hot and fresh?

Ans. A microwave uses electromagnetic waves to cook and heat food.

Q3. Which microwave is better?

Ans. Depends on the purpose of cooking.

Q4. How can one maintain a microwave?

Ans. By cleaning it daily with a damp cloth.

Q5. Is microwave radiation dangerous?

Ans. Microwaves are designed with several safety features that prevent energy from escaping the machine while in use.