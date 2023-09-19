Top 10 SEO Companies in India (2023-24)

Are you looking for an SEO Company in India? Search Engine Optimization, commonly abbreviated as SEO is the way to ensure that a website gets higher ranks in the search engine results. SEO is crucial for any business and SEO companies in India are not leaving a single stone unturned to enhance the ranking of their client’s websites on various search engines.
More than 80% of customers research online before making any purchase and thus it becomes very necessary for all types of businesses to focus on improving their website ranking. An Indian SEO agency with technical expertise, strategies, and data-driven approaches would play a significant role in generating organic traffic and enhancing online visibility to get a competitive edge in the market.
Are you confused about which Indian SEO company to hire for availing SEO services? You have landed in the right place as here we will talk about top Search Engine Optimization companies in India.
List of Best Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Companies in India
The NineHertz stands as one of the top SEO companies in India that specializes in providing top-tier search engine optimization (SEO) services. Their team comprises skilled experts who are committed to aiding brands in enhancing their visibility on the internet, boosting natural website traffic, and attaining better positions on search engines. Through their digital marketing strategies rooted in data analysis, deep industry understanding, and customized approaches, they establish themselves as a reliable ally for businesses in search of effective SEO solutions.
Founded Year: 2008
Average Hourly Rate: <$25/hr
Core Services: SEO, Social Media Management, Content Marketing, App Marketing, PPC, Link building, Online Reputation Management, Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Email Marketing.
Mphasis Ltd stands out as a prominent Search Engine Optimization agency recognized for its exceptional proficiency in the realm of search engine optimization (SEO) and the art of generating organic website traffic. As one of the leading SEO companies in India, their team, consisting of adept professionals, harnesses industry knowledge and cutting-edge methodologies to fine-tune websites, elevate search engine standings, and amplify online presence. The core emphasis lies in producing quantifiable outcomes and guiding businesses toward the accomplishment of their digital marketing objectives.
Founded Year: 2008
Average Hourly Rate: $30-$60 / hr
Core Services: SEO, Content Marketing, Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Email Marketing, Affiliate Marketing
Tech Mahindra Ltd is a well-regarded and one of the top search engine optimization companies known for its prowess in offering holistic web-based solutions and strategic online marketing approaches. Supported by a devoted cadre of experts, they are particularly skilled in developing, and fine-tuning websites for optimal search engine performance, and executing impactful digital marketing initiatives. This best digital marketing agency offers unwavering social media marketing services and dedication to fulfilling client needs and its emphasis on delivering tangible outcomes has established them as a highly respected entity within the industry.
Founded Year: 1986
Average Hourly Rate:$50-$80 / hr
Core Services: SEO, Social Media Management, Content Marketing,Online Reputation Management, Influencer Marketing, Email Marketing.
HCL Technologies emerged as a dynamic SEO company in India with a distinct specialization in the fields of search engine optimization and the generation of organic web traffic. Their team of adept professionals blends their technical acumen, deep industry insights, and inventive tactics to refine websites and enhance their positions on search engines. Infidigit's unwavering dedication to delivering extraordinary outcomes, coupled with its concentration on providing personalized remedies, positions it as a reliable preference for enterprises in pursuit of impactful Search Engine Optimization Services.
Founded Year: 1991
Average Hourly Rate: $70-$90 / hr
Core Services: SEO, Social Media Management, Content Marketing, App Marketing, PPC, Link building, Online Reputation Management.
Cognizant emerges as one of the best SEO companies in India that excels in aiding businesses to amplify their digital footprint and achieve quantifiable outcomes. Their comprehensive array of services encompasses search engine optimization, pay-per-click advertising, social media marketing, and content generation. Techmagnate's dedication to furnishing tailored digital marketing services and optimizing return on investment (ROI) establishes them as a dependable collaborator for enterprises in search of impactful digital marketing resolutions.
Founded Year: 1994
Average Hourly Rate: $50-$60 / hr
Core Services: SEO, Social Media Management, Content Marketing.
Wipro stands out as a premier Search Engine Optimization Company in India renowned for its proficiency in the realms of search engine optimization and digital marketing remedies. Their offerings encompass a wide spectrum of services, including website optimization, content marketing, social media supervision, and pay-per-click advertising. What truly distinguishes Wipro is its emphasis on strategies grounded in data, industry acumen, and the delivery of quantifiable outcomes and customized SEO services. This positioning solidifies their status as a dependable ally for businesses in quest of impactful digital marketing answers.
Founded Year: 1945
Average Hourly Rate: $60-$80 / hr
Core Services: SEO, Social Media Management, Content Marketing, App Marketing, PPC, Link building, Online Reputation Management, Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Email Marketing.
Infosys Emerges as a forward-looking digital marketing agency at the forefront of the industry, distinguished for its mastery of advanced Search Engine Optimization services and data-powered approaches. They harness the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to refine websites, enhance search engine standings, and channel precise traffic. Infosys' ingenious stance, complemented by its profound industry acumen, firmly establishes it as a reliable collaborator for enterprises in pursuit of influential and forward-thinking SEO resolutions.
Founded Year: 1981
Average Hourly Rate: $40-$70 / hr
Core Services: SEO, Social Media Management, Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Email Marketing, Affiliate Marketing
MindTree stands as a popular SEO company in India with a core emphasis on providing all-encompassing Search Engine Optimization Services to a diverse range of industries. Their offerings encompass vital services including website optimization, keyword research, content crafting, and link building. Through the harmonious fusion of their marketing team's technical proficiency, profound industry understanding, and a client-centric approach, MindTree propels businesses towards elevated search engine positions, amplified organic website traffic, and steadfast expansion.
Founded Year: 1999
Average Hourly Rate: $50-$80 / hr
Core Services: SEO, Content Marketing, App Marketing, PPC, Link building, Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Email Marketing, Affiliate Marketing
TCS emerges as one of the best Indian SEO companies that furnish inventive solutions to empower businesses in conquering the competitive online realm. Their extensive array of offerings encompasses search engine optimization, pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, social media marketing, and web design. By centering on the delivery of strategies rooted in producing outcomes, TCS aids businesses in enhancing their virtual visibility, attracting precise traffic, and optimizing their digital marketing endeavors.
Founded Year: 1968
Average Hourly Rates: $60-$90 / hr
Core Services: SEO, Social Media Management, Content Marketing, App Marketing, PPC, Link building, Online Reputation Management, Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Email Marketing, Affiliate Marketing
SEO Valley stands as a reputable digital marketing company in India renowned for providing a holistic suite of services designed to propel businesses toward organic growth of organizations. Their expertise encompasses a specialization in search engine optimization, pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, social media marketing, and content generation. By firmly prioritizing the delivery of quantifiable outcomes, this SEO agency guides businesses in enhancing their virtual prominence, drawing in precise traffic, and attaining heightened conversion rates.
Founded Year: 2000
Average Hourly Rates: < $25 / hr
Core Services: SEO, Social Media Management, Content Marketing, Link building.
To find the best SEO agencies in India, consider the following factors:
● Online Research
Begin by conducting online research to identify top SEO agencies in India. Use search engines to find agencies with strong online presence and authority.
● Reviews and Reputation
Check client reviews and testimonials on platforms like Google My Business, Clutch, or agency websites. A solid reputation and positive feedback indicate reliability.
● Portfolio Assessment
Review the agency's portfolio to gauge its expertise and industry experience. Look for examples of successful projects in your sector.
● Transparency and Communication
Prioritize agencies that offer transparent communication. They should be willing to explain their strategies and provide regular progress updates.
● Industry Recognition
Consider agencies that have received industry recognition or awards for their Search Engine Optimization services. This highlights their credibility and effectiveness.
As businesses seek to expand their online presence and reach a global audience, outsourcing SEO services to India has become a strategic choice for many. But why do businesses need SEO services from India?
This is because businesses need SEO services from India for cost-effectiveness, access to a skilled talent pool, customization, marketing strategy expertise, cutting-edge technology, 24/7 support, and a proven track record. Partnering with Indian SEO experts can be a strategic move that propels businesses to the forefront of online visibility and success in today's highly competitive digital landscape.
FAQ
Which one is the best SEO company in India?
Determining the best SEO company in India depends on your specific needs and goals. It's essential to research and consider factors like their track record, client reviews, and pricing to find the one that aligns with your business objectives.
How to choose the best SEO Services in India?
To choose the best SEO services in India, start by defining your SEO goals, then research and compare companies based on their expertise, client testimonials, and pricing models. Ask for a tailored strategy that suits your needs before making a decision.
How much does an SEO company charge in India?
The cost of SEO services in India varies widely based on the scope of work, industry, and agency expertise. On average, monthly charges can range from a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars. It's crucial to request quotes from different companies to get a precise estimate for your specific requirements