Top 12 Android App Development Companies in the USA

New Delhi (India), September 29: Apple and its iPhone may have become the poster child of mass adoption and the smartphone revolution. Still, Android, as an operating system, has remained the undisputed champion regarding the market share of mobile operating systems.

Holding a market share of more than 70% throughout the last decade, Android has vastly surpassed other OS available in the market, including iOS. This makes Android app development highly critical to the survival of businesses looking for success in the internet realm.

However, not all development companies can give you an Android application that can assist you in elevating your brand identity and image. Android development is a specialized niche within software development, and developing a cutting-edge Android application that meets the demands of your audience is more complicated than it sounds.

Therefore, we have compiled a list of 12 Android App Development Companies in The USA. These companies are at the pinnacle of the Android development industry and can help you fulfill your entrepreneurial dreams with the maximum ROI.

So, without further waiting, let's check out the USA's Top 12 Android App Development Companies.

Top Android App Development Companies in the USA