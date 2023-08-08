Top 20 Web Development companies in India

Have you heard the saying that most people judge a book by its cover? This is the case in all areas of life and especially true when it comes to how people perceive your company brand.
As it so happens, your website is the front face of your business. Make a good impression with it on your visitors, and a certain segment of them are likely to become your paying customers. That’s just how things work in the online space. However, should you fail to impress them, or, worse yet, leave a sour taste in their mouth with a website that gives the impression that it was made by an amateur, you’re not doing yourself any favors.
This only serves to highlight the importance of hiring a professional. After all, you want professional results. At the same time, you may want to optimize the development costs, especially if you’re a startup that’s on a tight budget. If any of this describes you, we have great news! Due to the fact that India has a lower cost of living compared to the US, you will find many talented hands offering their web development services at a fraction of the cost.
But before we give you our curated list of the top web development companies in India, here are the reasons why having a website is a must in 2023 and beyond if you want to measure up to the competition.
- Completely passive organic traffic: for those who have a well-made and SEO-optimized website, earning money in their sleep is not a dream; it’s reality. Let your website gather new leads and customers 24/7 without you having to lift a finger.
- An additional channel for promotion: if you’re not utilizing every avenue for promoting your business that’s at your disposal, you’re leaving money on the table.
- Searches with commercial intent: wouldn’t it be nice to intercept someone when they are right in the middle of searching for products and services exactly like the ones your company provides? If you have a website, that’s one of the things you can do!
- Credibility: word-of-mouth marketing is all fine and dandy, but at the end of the day, it can only take you so far. People assume that a credible business simply needs to have a website nowadays, and if you don’t have one, your credibility will suffer.
- The ability to build a list of devoted subscribers: by incentivizing your visitors to subscribe to your mailing list with a free gift or a similar strategy, you unlock a completely new marketing channel that’s yours to tap into on demand at virtually zero cost to you.
Are you ready to discover our curated and pre-vetted selection of the top web development companies in India? Then look no further! These are the top web development service providers in the market right now:
Unleash your digital potential with eFlair Webtech, a leading web development company in India. Boasting 650+ in-house experts, they excel in web and mobile app development, providing cutting-edge solutions that captivate audiences. With offices in Atlanta (USA), Vijayawada, and Bangalore (India), their global presence ensures round-the-clock support and seamless project execution as their web development experts custom-tailor their approach to your exact project needs. Experience the magic of Ruby on Rails, React, and UX/UI designs as they transform ideas into exceptional products. From startups to big brands like Expedia and Engage, the talented hands at eFlair Webtech are no stranger to working with the industry’s best, delivering feature-rich, agile, and efficient web solutions that redefine success in the digital landscape. Get ready to elevate your online presence and leave your competitors in awe. Plus, they offer a free initial consultation, so why not take them up on their offer? There’s nothing to lose!
Tech Mahindra, a distinguished entity within the esteemed Mahindra Group, is a purveyor of cutting-edge information technology (IT) services spanning multiple global locations. Revered as one of India's premier web development companies, it offers an extensive array of services, encompassing data science, cloud computing, online and app development, business solutions, and digital supply chain management. Exhibiting a global presence, Tech Mahindra excels in the implementation of next-generation technology, digital transformation, and pioneering the frontiers of the virtual realm. Beyond conventional web development, their profound expertise extends to network services, testing, data analysis, user experience, AI, and a plethora of advanced solutions, epitomizing their unwavering dedication to delivering comprehensive solutions to a discerning clientele.
Founded in 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem has established itself as a preeminent web development company, garnering an illustrious track record. Their impressive portfolio includes the successful delivery of over 2200+ websites, 4500+ Mobile applications, 120+ AI and IoT solutions, 25+ Metaverse solutions, 20+ NFT marketplace solutions, 120+ Salesforce solutions, and 80+ blockchain solutions to a diverse global clientele. With a team comprising over 1000 skilled professionals, they have earned the trust of esteemed entities such as Hitachi, DHL, TATA Power, Disney, Viacom, Kantar Media, and 2700+ other businesses encompassing both small enterprises and large corporations. Hyperlink InfoSystem's comprehensive expertise spans Web Development, Mobile App Development, Software Development, Game Development, Salesforce Solutions, Blockchain Development, Metaverse, and more, cementing their position as a formidable presence in the industry.
Established in the year 2009 and operating in the US and India alike, OpenXcell is a preeminent software development company. Widely recognized for its ability to source the top 1% of talent in the IT industry, it prides itself on engaging highly skilled professionals with a wealth of domain experience exceeding a decade. The company's unrivaled talent recruitment practices ensure scrupulous selection of the most exemplary resources, resulting in the creation of innovative, user-friendly solutions with an astute forward-thinking approach. OpenXcell has evolved into an all-encompassing destination, offering comprehensive end-to-end Business & Technology Consultation services.
Sapphire Solutions, an ISO 27001:2013 certified Web & Mobile App Development Company established in 2002, caters to Enterprises, ISVs, Digital Agencies, and Startups with a plethora of IT services and domain-specific solutions. Their dedicated and passionate team amalgamates the best industry practices, technical expertise, and business domain knowledge to help you on your path to digital transformation. With over 20+ years of technology experience, their team boasts diverse skills, ensuring top-notch deliverables.
With a distinguished presence spanning over a decade, iAriana stands as a highly regarded IT consulting company, operating from its esteemed office in Pune, India. As an innovative product solution provider, iAriana has achieved excellence in the realm of outsourced offshore services since the year 2010. Their forte lies in delivering avant-garde software development solutions, particularly in domains like IoT, Blockchain, and FinTech. By leveraging such cutting-edge technologies, iAriana empowers businesses in the Global Market to attain a prominent competitive edge.
In the realm of web development, Cobold Digital has carved a significant mark, propelled by the dedication of its technology and design professionals. Their unwavering commitment to excellence has garnered commendation from a diverse clientele, encompassing MNCs, Global NGOs, and enterprising Startups. The bedrock of their operations lies in their internal process that was honed to near perfection, cultivating an environment conducive to the seamless growth and scalability of digital products. Cobold Digital's relentless pursuit of challenges and relentless drive to master cutting-edge technologies mark a journey towards perpetual evolution. With a diverse portfolio ranging from Technology Consulting to Custom Business Apps, they exemplify unwavering expertise and an indomitable spirit to redefine industry benchmarks.
Ecomsolver Private Limited, a rapidly expanding E-Commerce Web & App Development company, stands firm in its commitment to delivering top-notch and budget-friendly services to clients. Based in Jaipur, India, the company specializes in custom E-Commerce Website development, catering to both web and mobile-based projects. Ecomsolver's expertise lies in enabling organizations to swiftly and cost-effectively achieve their business objectives, leveraging multi-disciplinary teams to deploy new or substantial changes to existing software systems. Their seamless technical delivery is instrumental in realizing ambitious business goals for their clientele.
The company provides exceptional web design services, along with mobile design, on a global scale. Boasting over two decades of experience, they specialize in ASP.NET Core, Fullstack Development, PHP Development, Custom E-commerce Development, Web Designing, and Android/iPhone Mobile Apps Development. Their Microsoft .NET based web solutions are crafted using cutting-edge technologies such as Singleton Pattern, JQUERY/AJAX, Angular, Reactjs, Nodejs, WCF/LINQ, .NET Core, .Net/MVC (Razor & Entity), and Kendo Controls. For Opensource technology, they utilize frameworks like Laravel, WordPress, Woocommerce, Opencart, and cakePHP, along with PHP/Mysql based solutions.
Cyber Worx specializes in assisting businesses to establish a strong online presence with their expertise in creating simple websites, both static and dynamic, along with responsive e-commerce sites. Their portfolio showcases remarkable corporate websites and applications developed for over 500 businesses. As a result, their proven track record positions them as the most reliable choice for anyone seeking a top web designing and development agency in Delhi.
India NIC, a distinguished website design company, boasts a decade of expertise in delivering top-notch and cost-effective website development services, elevating the digital presence of numerous brands. Their adept team excels in strategizing and comprehending custom mobile apps and offshore websites, facilitating business expansion. The result is a repertoire of functional, secure, and scalable solutions with appealing UI/UX designs that enhance brand image and visibility.
Mobulous Technologies, headquartered in Noida, stands as a committed and established web development company in India, offering iOS and Android app development alongside creating remarkable websites. Catering to businesses of all sizes, their dedicated team provides a comprehensive range of services, including UI/UX design, project management, QA, branding, consulting, and maintenance. With their wealth of technological knowledge and experience, they craft robust, aesthetically pleasing, and user-centric websites and products, ensuring a compelling online presence for their clients.
AllianceTek boasts a skilled team of 200+ developers, project managers, and designers, delivering customized end-to-end solutions enriched with cutting-edge technology and methods. Beyond design and development, they meticulously engineer the entire project development process, strategizing with clients and incorporating regular feedback to ensure the best tailored solutions for their specific needs.
AMR Softec is an esteemed custom web development company based in India, holding ISO 9001 certification, ensuring strict adherence to industry guidelines and standards. Their comprehensive services include expert SEO optimization, guaranteeing increased search engine traffic for clients' websites. Boasting over a decade of experience, they have earned a strong reputation for building stellar web projects and achieving targeted exposure through effective marketing strategies. AMR Softec stands as a trusted and reliable choice for those seeking professional web development services and a successful online presence.
Fluper Ltd. enjoys widespread acclaim and a strong global presence in the web development industry. With a focus on web app development and design, they excel in crafting exceptional mobile and web applications. Counting high-profile clients like Grab, Zoosk, and Deliveroo among their satisfied customers, Fluper Ltd. proudly serves startups and SMEs across diverse sectors. Their track record of amazing reviews reinforces their reputation as a reliable and skilled partner for all web development needs.
Enter Softuvo Solutions, a rising star in the realm of web development, whose remarkable journey began in 2016. Within an astonishingly short period of 1.5 years, they have astounded the industry by delivering over 20+ projects. Fuelled by an unwavering obsession with creativity, their web designs and app development ventures captivate the senses. Armed with potent technology solutions, Softuvo has the finesse to transform businesses into enduring brands, triumphantly overcoming online challenges. Meticulously selected, their team of highly talented developers, architects, and project managers ensures the pinnacle of IT Consultation services. Holding ISO 9001:2015 & ISO 27001:2013 certifications, their commitment to upholding quality and information security is unparalleled. As an interim CTO, Softuvo is the catalyst that ignites the potential of startups, delivering top-tier products at optimized costs, liberating clients to chase their aspirations for global recognition. Behold the unfolding odyssey of Softuvo, a true force to be reckoned with in the world of web development.
This custom web development company stands out with its robust capabilities, boasting 650+ in-house staff members ready to take on diverse projects, including web development, mobile app development, and custom software development. As an ISO 9001 & 27001 certified full-stack digital production company, they excel in crafting SaaS solutions and handling cloud-based projects. A key highlight of their client onboarding process is the personalized approach, where they match clients with the most suitable and experienced team members who will diligently oversee the web development project from inception to completion.
QBurst, a global product development and consulting firm, offers specialized software development services and cognitive solutions to cater to businesses of all sizes. As a full-service software solutions company, QBurst collaborates closely with clients, leveraging digital technology to optimize business performance. Serving as an end-to-end solution supplier and R&D partner for various companies, they craft user-friendly and robust digital solutions, ensuring a pleasurable development experience for both clients and staff. With flexibility in services, QBurst provides end-to-end assistance or a la carte solutions, facilitated by expert teams for each stage of the development process.
Bacancy Technology stands as one of India's top web development companies, specializing in the creation of scalable, dependable, and secure products that cater to diverse business demands. Boasting a team of over 250 skilled technical professionals, they leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver bespoke IT solutions, optimizing return on investment (ROI) for clients. With a presence in India, the USA, and the UK, Bacancy is renowned for its exceptional website development and software services, meticulously tailored to meet the specific needs of discerning customers.
Bluebash, a leading IT company, boasts a team of experts specializing in Web Design, Software Development, and Custom Web Development. Their extensive experience spans across the Healthcare and E-commerce industries, instilling confidence in their abilities. With a strong focus on process-oriented practices, they ensure transparency in their work through daily reporting, comprehensive project documentation, and 24/7 availability. On-time delivery, meticulous time tracking, and stringent quality assurance are integral components of their process, reflecting their commitment to customer satisfaction. Core expertise in Ruby on Rails, React, and UX/UI designs enables them to transform ideas into remarkable products, solidifying the foundation of Bluebash on customer trust, talented team members, and a unique working strategy.
- Years in the business: certainly, the best web development company is not the one that emerged last night. You want to be looking for industry expertise - the kind of companies that have gone through rough starts and emerged victorious, with plenty of experience gained from their endeavors.
- Technical background: ideally, you want your chosen web developer to be skilled in all areas of web development, utilizing the latest technologies swiftly and seamlessly like an orchestra conductor. After all, web development is a landscape that gradually evolves over time, and new frameworks may phase out some of the older ones.
- Portfolio: if a web development agency has worked on projects similar to yours in the past, it’s much more likely they’re going to be a good fit for what you’re trying to achieve. So always take a look at their portfolio and see if you fancy their previous work - the bigger, the better!
- Good reviews: nowadays, there are so many independent user review portals that it’s hard to miss them. Do take the time to learn what your chosen web development company’s previous clients are saying to get a better picture of the quality of their work.
- Consultation: unless you want to launch just another cookie-cutter website, a web development project requires a personalized approach. Therefore, ask them whether they offer a free consultation. This way, you will also get to work with their team first-hand and get a solid impression of whether their approach appeals to you or not.
Whether you’re aiming to launch an eCommerce store, a complex portal, or your company’s main page, you will need a skilled web development expert to bring your digital dreams to life. By reaching the end of this listicle, you are now acquainted with the top web development agencies in India as well as how to pick the one that’s most suitable for your needs.