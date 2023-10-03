Top 5 Best First Aid Kits For Beginners & Experts

We’ve tested the most popular first aid kits from brands like BunkerTactical, Surviveware, MyMedia, Uncharted Supply, and Swiss Safe, consulted with rangers, outdoorsmen, and newcomers to compile a list of the best first aid kits for every type of user.
If you travel often, camp or do outdoor activity, you absolutely need to have a reliable first aid kit at your disposal, as it can sometimes save you in a life or death situation.
First aid kits are basically a collection of basic medical supplies, usually in a discrete package, making it easy to stash in your vehicle or your tent.
It’s meant to be used in emergency situations like cuts, scrapes, burns, and even bug bites, but they’re definitely not meant to replace professional medical help.
There’s a ton of first aid kits on the market, so we’ve consulted with some experts to help us compile a list of the best & cheapest first aid kits for beginners and experts.
The BunkerTactical was the first aid kit that kept popping up on our radar, recommended by outdoorsy users, as well as casual campers and family-type settings.
All users agree that this kit has all the basic essentials, as well as valuable tools you might need in an emergency situation.
This first aid kit is perfect for experts as well as beginners, whether you’re going about your day-to-day, out on a camping trip with the family, or trekking outdoors with your family, this is the kit for you.
The Bunker Tactical Kit is a serious contender if you're serious about being prepared for emergencies, and while it has the least amount of tools in the first aid kits we’ve reviewed, it’s got the most useful & potentially life saving tools, such as a CPR mask, compass, fire starter, and paracord bracelet.
This first aid kit doesn’t just help you when you’re hurt, but it potentially has the tools to help you avoid getting hurt in the first place, which is why we gave it a 10/10 and rated it the best & most affordable first aid kit on our list.
The BunkerTactical is also light enough to carry on a simple hike or on a camping trip, for the price, it absolutely gave it an advantage on our list.
Our Rating: Quality: 5/5 Price: 5/5 Tools: 5/5
Another kit that was regarded as a life saver was the Surviveware Waterproof First Aid Kit, coming in with around 200 high quality pieces, making it the most versatile & highly rated first aid kit for survivability.
This first aid kit is highly organized, and comes with a manual, making it extremely easy to navigate by beginners and campers of all levels, it’s also waterproof, making it suitable for all types of camping environments, and the best first aid kit for jet skis and boats by far.
The kit also comes with emergency blankets, pressure bandages, wound dressings, even things you wouldn’t think about, such as ear buds, which makes it a useful first aid kit for hunters too.
Our Rating: Quality: 4/5 Price: 4/5 Tools: 5/5
This was by far the most highly regarded kit by lifeguards, professional mountaineers & camping instructors, the MyMedic MyFAK kit is highly regarded by people whose job is to take care of others.
The MyFAK is a top of the line first aid kit, compact, yet comprehensive, making it a great choice for professionals who are already carrying a load, but need to pack an extra punch to take care of others.
This kit has around 140 tools, with multiple quantities of everything, making it a great choice for those tight emergency moments where you might need to tend to more than one person.
The kit is also extremely durable, so if you’re an extreme adventurer looking for a tool that will back your back no matter what, this might be the one for you.
It’s also optimized to be extremely easy to access, it opens/closes with a smart fold-out design, something most of the first aid kits on our list lack. The pack itself comes with a strap, making it easy to store and carry, again, unlike its competitors.
Our Rating: Quality: 5/5 Price: 3/5 Tools: 5/5
This kit compares to the MyFAK, in the sense that it contains high quality first aid gear, the UnCharted is well suited for campers & solo explorers alike, it’s also waterproof so it can go on your boat or jet.
This kit comes with a flashlight, multiple unique useful tools, like sunscreen and other outdoors medication, but uniquely, it comes with stormproof tools, making it the best first aid kit for hurricanes and other storms.
The MOLLE system allows you to easily attack it to any backpack, car, jet ski, or any other situation, and its tarpaulin shell and watertight zipper will all but ensure everything in your first aid kit stays dry, so you don’t have to worry about your vital medication getting wet.
Our Rating: Quality: 5/5 Price: 5/5 Tools: 5/5
We tried to find another all-star kit that would cover all bases, but this time, we asked our experts, as well as Reddit users, what they would consider as the cheapest first aid kit that covered all the basic necessities, and the Swiss Safe first aid kit was by far the kit most mentioned.
At just $20, this kit is quite literally the basic necessity for survival, even just at home, in your vehicle, let alone outdoors.
This is why we chose the Swiss Safe 120 piece first aid kit to be our pick for the cheapest and best first aid kit for camping, home, your car, travel, all whilst being the cheapest first aid kit on Amazon.
The Swiss Safe weighs 1.2 pounds, is only 9 inches in length, which makes it the smallest, lightest, cheapest first aid kit you can buy on Amazon.
It also comes with an 18 page guide on how to navigate medical situations, so if you’re the type of person who wants a first aid kit that covers all the essentials and fits on your person, the Swiss Safe first aid kit might be the one for you.
Whilst first aid kits can be reimbursed through flexible spending accounts (FSAs), almost anyone within or outside the US can afford this first aid kit.
As with all the kits on this list, you don't need a prescription to use FSA money for buying first aid kits.
Additionally, FSA funds can be used to buy items like bandages, painkillers, and antiseptic creams to restock your kit.
Our Rating: Quality: 3/5 Price: 5/5 Tools: 4/5
Unlike most reviews, we’re not really trying to sell you any individual first aid kit, instead, we feel like we’ve provided a use case for most situations, and it’s really up to you which one is best for you.
If you’re a camp instructor, a family, or group of people exploring the outdoors, the Bunker Tactical, MyFAK & UnCharted first aid kits might be the best choice for you, as they provide high quality first aid tools that could help treat multiple people in one go.
If you’re looking for the best first aid kit for survival, the SurviveWare first aid kit might be the best option for you, but it’s suited to support a few people, not a group.
If you’re looking for the best first aid kit for your car or home, and just want something cheap that covers all the very basic tools needed for scrapes, small cuts, burns, etc, then the Swiss Safe 120 piece might be the one for you.
It’s always good to deeply analyze which kit is best for you, because in a life or death situation in the great outdoors, it’s best to have done all your research, then be surprised with what mother nature has to throw at you.
It’s for that reason that we urge you to always have a first aid kit nearby, because you never know what kind of situation you might find yourself in, whether you’re at home, in your car, camping with the family, or hiking/climbing in the great outdoors, having a first aid kit - no matter how cheap/primitive, might make the difference between life and death.