Top 5 Best First Aid Kits For Beginners & Experts

We’ve tested the most popular first aid kits from brands like BunkerTactical, Surviveware, MyMedia, Uncharted Supply, and Swiss Safe, consulted with rangers, outdoorsmen, and newcomers to compile a list of the best first aid kits for every type of user.

If you travel often, camp or do outdoor activity, you absolutely need to have a reliable first aid kit at your disposal, as it can sometimes save you in a life or death situation.

First aid kits are basically a collection of basic medical supplies, usually in a discrete package, making it easy to stash in your vehicle or your tent.

It’s meant to be used in emergency situations like cuts, scrapes, burns, and even bug bites, but they’re definitely not meant to replace professional medical help.

