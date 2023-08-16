Top 5 Best ✅ Payday Loans No Credit Check Direct Lender UK in 2023

Sponsored ad: This is a paid advertisement by Season Marketing Limited. Season Marketing Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and entered on is the Consumer Credit Register under reference number: 727385.
Millions of people search the internet for payday loans no credit check UK every week. Why? Because making ends meet is hard as the cost of living crisis persists. The statistics are reason enough for such avid searches for payday loans no credit check. After all, in October 2022, the cost of living spiked with the 11.1% inflation rate increase – a whopping 41-year high. Many Britons, even with the best intentions and efforts, find themselves faced with mounting monthly expenses, and this is where instant no credit check payday loans alternatives come in.
● Loan Mr – loanmr.co.uk: Overall Best Payday Loans UK No Credit Check Alternatives with Streamlined Application Process and Quick Disbursement
● Speedy Lends – speedylends.com: Best No Credit Check Instant Payday Loans UK Alternatives for First-Time Applicants and Low-Income Earners
● Loan Skipper – loanskipper.co.uk: Best No Credit Check Payday Loans UK Alternatives for Bad Credit and No Credit Borrowers
● Mr Payday – mrpayday.co.uk: Instant No Credit Check Payday Loans UK Alternatives Up to £5000 with 1 to 24 Months to Pay
● Swish Loans – swishloans.com: Best Payday Instant Loans No Credit Check UK Alternatives from Reputable, Accredited Direct Lenders
While it’s unfortunate to admit that payday loans no credit don’t actually exist because it’s a legal requirement to carry out credit checks, there is good news. There are some fantastic alternatives to payday loans no credit check that offer a great deal of perks! With some of the best payday loans UK no credit check alternatives, you can pay for expenses and enjoy comfortable repayment periods that don’t overwhelm your budget.
● Decision Speed: 8/10
● Loan Amount Offering: 9/10
● Variety of Products: 9/10
● Acceptance Rate: 8/10
● Customer Support: 9/10
Loan Mr provides access to payday loans from £100 to £5000 that can be paid back over 3 to 24 months. The interest rate is higher than the High Street bank, but that’s expected with short-term online lending.
● Simple applications
● Convenient repayments
● Direct deposits
● Quick processing
● Flexible loans
● 18+
● Steady income
● UK bank account
● Loan extensions may result in added interest
● Penalties on late/missed instalments
Loan Mr is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.
Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.
● Decision Speed: 8/10
● Loan Amount Offering: 9/10
● Variety of Products: 9/10
● Acceptance Rate: 8/10
● Customer Support: 7/10
Mr Payday offers instant no credit check payday loans UK alternatives up to £5000 on the Mr Payday platform, and what’s more, the repayments on offer range from 1 to 24 months. Interest rates depend on individual circumstances and up to the lender.
● Flexible loan offers
● Repayments to match your paydays
● Accredited, understanding lenders
● A quick process
● Variable interest
● You must be 18+ to apply
● UK bank account
● Steady income
● Fees apply to loan extensions
Mr Payday is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
● Decision Speed: 7/10
● Loan Amount Offering: 8/10
● Variety of Products: 8/10
● Acceptance Rate: 8/10
● Customer Support: 7/10
Non-discriminatory lending is at the core of the Loan Skipper business model, and all the lenders on the panel are accredited, transparent and reputable in the industry. At Loan Skipper, you can apply for loans between £200 and £2000 - this is based on individual circumstances. You’ll get between 2 and 6 months to repay your loan. To qualify, you must be of legal age and earn sufficient income.
● Flexible loans
● 2 years to pay
● Non-discriminatory
● Transparent fees
● 100% online
● Quick application
● Speedy payout
● Direct lenders
● Bad credit allowed
● Extensions cost extra
● Early/late payment penalties.
Loan Skipper is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
● Decision Speed: 7/10
● Loan Amount Offering: 8/10
● Variety of Products: 8/10
● Acceptance Rate: 7/10
● Customer Support: 8/10
Speedy Lends is a loan-finder platform that grabs attention because of its reputation for helping first-time applicants and low-income earners get no credit check instant payday loan UK alternatives approved and paid out quickly. Loans range from £100 to £5000 with terms that range up to 2 years.
● Loans up to £5000
● Terms up to 2 years
● Quick processing
● First-time borrowers welcome
● No-credit borrowers welcome
● Steady income
● Over 18
● Own UK bank account
● Proof of income, proof of address, valid ID
● Fees for loan extensions
● Penalties if you breach contract.
Speedy Lends is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
● Decision Speed: 8/10
● Loan Amount Offering: 8/10
● Variety of Products: 7/10
● Acceptance Rate: 7/10
● Customer Support: 8/10
Everything about the Swish Loans platform is geared towards user-friendliness and a speedy process. You can apply for payday instant loans no credit check UK alternatives in minutes, and expect an outcome a few minutes later. The loan amounts range from £100 to £5000 with 1 to 24 months to pay.
● Userfriendly application
● Speedy process
● Bad credit allowed
● Borrow up to £5000
● Often, deposits are made within 15 minutes of approval (cannot be guaranteed)
● Valid ID (18+)
● UK citizen/resident
● Local bank account
● Steady, sufficient earnings
● Penalties if you miss payments
● Loan extensions at a fee.
Swish Loans is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
We looked for loan finder platforms in the UK that offer:
● Viable instant payday loans no credit check UK alternatives
● Flexible loans
● Easy repayments
● Direct lenders
● No confusing industry jargon
Instant payday loans no credit check UK alternatives don’t require collateral or a downpayment. Essentially, they are unsecured loans.
100 payday loans no credit check UK alternatives can be provided for emergencies. These take minutes to apply for. Some pay out in as little as 15 minutes, but this cannot be guaranteed as payouts are at the lender’s discretion.
Students can apply for 100 payday loans no credit check UK alternatives and expect comfortable repayments with variable interest based on individual circumstances.
100 payday loans no credit check UK alternatives are available to unemployed individuals who still generate a steady income in an alternative way. Income must be proven.
Online payday loans no credit check UK alternatives can be paid out within 15 minutes to 48 hours – lender dependent.
Penalties may apply to missed or late payments and if you extend your loan, you’ll pay more interest.
Payday loans UK no credit check alternatives range from £100 to £5000 with 1 to 24 months terms.
When using a loan-finder, you can rest easy knowing that the providers of the payday loans UK no credit check alternatives are transparent and reputable.
Follow these four steps on the Loan Mr website to apply for payday loans:
Select £100 to £5000 with 1 to 24 months to pay.
Follow the prompts to complete the online form.
Wait a few minutes to receive an outcome/feedback on your loan request.
Read through your loan contract, sign it and send it back. Approved loans are paid out quickly.
No. All lenders are required to carry out credit checks on applicants, but can still provide funding to bad credit borrowers under certain circumstances.
The best option to go for is a payday loan or short-term personal loan with a short repayment term and lowest possible interest rate.
Yes. Payday loan platforms are designed to aid poor credit borrowers, so it’s possible to get payday loans no credit check alternatives with a bad credit score.
Payday loans, short-term personal loans, credit cards, and pawnshop loans are fairly quick and easy to get approval for if you meet the stipulated criteria.
By applying for payday loans no credit check UK alternatives via any of the above reviewed platforms, you can expect quick processing and speedy payouts.
If you're in a hurry, some lenders offer payouts as quickly as 15 minutes after approval. Unfortunately, this cannot be guaranteed.
No, there is no such thing as an instant loan because lenders are required to carry out checks and verify applicant information.
Conclusion
If you’re looking for the best possible options on the market, we highly recommend Loan Mr, although all other loan finders reviewed above are viable, too.
Disclaimer: The websites advertised in this paid promotion are credit brokers, not direct lenders. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval. Season Marketing does not charge customers a fee for using its broker services, but it might receive a commission from lenders or other brokers following an introduction through their websites.