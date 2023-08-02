Top 5 hospitals for best Ayurvedic Treatment in Kerala

Ayurveda – the most comprehensive ancient medical system in the world - originated over 5000 years ago in India. Spread across the Indian subcontinent and beyond, the practice of the science gained global recognition due to its immense success rate in achieving natural and lasting cures without the grave side effects synonymous with western medicine.
Kerala is recognized as the home of Ayurveda and has the best ayurvedic hospitals in India. Patients and Wellness seekers from all around the globe flock to Kerala for the best ayurvedic treatments and cures.
Post covid, there has been a huge surge in the number of people seeking ayurveda in Kerala. Most of the genuine ayurveda places are currently booked out for months. Average waiting period at most of these centres is between 4 to 8 months.
The top 5 best rated Ayurveda Hospitals in Kerala.
1. AyurMana | Dharma Ayurveda Centre for Advanced Healing
2. Arya Vaidyasala Kottakkal
3. Keraleeya Ayurveda Samajam
4. Vaidyaratnam Oushadhasala
5. Govt. Ayurveda Hospital Trivandrum
AyurMana | Dharma Ayurveda Centre for Advanced Healing
This exclusive healing retreat, perched on the dharmagiri hills in the outskirts of Trivandrum – the capital city of Kerala, is perhaps the most highly rated ayurvedic treatment centre in the country. Established in 1965 by Dharma family who are ayurvedic practitioners for generations, the paramount emphasis of the centre is in curing and healing ailments and enhancing health and wellbeing. They also offer accommodation options for a wide range of budgets starting from Standard non ac to Private ac suites and Private ac Cottages.
Pros:
Signature Cures for several ailments considered incurable in conventional medicine.
Clinically proven exceptional success rates in the field
Choice of budget and luxury accommodations to choose from
Value for bucks – perhaps the cheapest option all round in the segment
Cons:
Not a spa [lacks the usual bells and whistles in many ayurvedic spas]
Centre managed by doctors [not by hotel management personnel]
Difficult to get admission [often need to wait for months to get a slot]
Arya Vaidyasala Kottakkal
Often referred to as just Kottakkal [the town made famous by the centre], Arya Vaidyasala is synonymous with Ayurveda in the country. Established in 1902 by Vaidya Ratnam P.S.Varier the hospital started essentially as a village clinic. Today it has grown into a multi-crore organization with operations in different verticals of Ayurveda industry. AVS centers, franchises and agencies are spread across the length and breadth of the country and abroad serving multitude of people.
Pros:
Big organization with presence across the country and abroad
Massive High Volume herbal medicine manufacturing Unit
Attached Medical College with huge team of doctors and interns
Choice of budget and luxury accommodations to choose from
Cons:
Not a spa [lacks the usual bells and whistles in many ayurvedic spas]
Difficult to get admission [often need to wait for months to get a slot]
A touch mechanical in terms of operations
Keraleeya Ayurveda Samajam
Situated on the banks of the river Bharathappuzha in Shoranur, Kerala, Samajam serves patients who come from all over the country and abroad. Established a century ago, the centre today runs multiple hospitals and nursing homes, medicinal garden, large scale medicine manufacturing etc. Simple and convenient rooms and huts with all basic facilities are available here to accommodate patients.
Pros:
Large foot print across the country and growing
Large scale herbal medicine manufacturing Unit
Multiple specialties and clinics
Choice of rooms and huts to choose from for accommodation
Cons:
Not a spa [lacks the usual bells and whistles in many ayurvedic spas]
Difficult to get admission [often need to wait for months to get a slot]
Hospitality standards could be better
Vaidya Ratnam Oushadhasala
Situated at Thaikkattussery, a small village in Thrissur, Kerala, the centre established in 1951 offers treatment facilities and accommodation for patients from all walks of the society. The centre has further expanded its operations covering multiple verticals including nursing homes, medicine manufacturing, educational institution etc. and is today a multi crore entity.
Pros:
Many branches and agencies across the country and abroad
Large scale herbal medicine manufacturing Unit
Attached Medical College with huge team of doctors and interns
Choice of budget and luxury accommodations to choose from
Cons:
Not a spa [lacks the usual bells and whistles in many ayurvedic spas]
Difficult to get admission [often need to wait for months to get a slot]
Hospitality services could be improved
Govt. Ayurveda Hospital Trivandrum
Located in M G Road, Trivandrum - the capital city of Kerala, this college hospital was established in the year 1889. As the pioneer institute of quality Ayurveda education as well as quality Ayurveda treatment in Kerala, the hospital offers the service of specialist faculties in all branches of Ayurveda. The institute can accommodate over 500 in-patients at a time and treats over 2000 daily as out-patients.
Pros:
Medical College Hospital with huge team of doctors and interns
Specialist faculties in all branches and departments of Ayurveda
Attached Pharmacy selling all Ayurvedic medicines
Accommodation facility for over 500 patients at a time.
Cons:
Being a busy govt hospital, you will miss the personal attention and care at other centers
You may need to wait in long queues often, to see the doctors if the need arise
Accommodation facilities are poor and not comparable to other centres