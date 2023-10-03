Home
Homebrandspotsponsored

Top 5 ✅ Loans for Unemployed UK for Bad Credit, No Credit Check & Same Day Approval

Last Updated 03 October 2023, 09:49 IST

Disclaimer: Sponsored ad: This is a paid advertisement by Season Marketing Limited. Season Marketing Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and entered on is the Consumer Credit Register under reference number: 727385.

 

Loans for unemployed UK individuals are available to people earning income through non-traditional means. You’ll be eligible to apply for loans for unemployed UK people, if you meet the lender’s criteria. There’s been an increase in demand for payday loans for unemployed people, bad credit loans for unemployed individuals, and emergency loans for unemployed UK. This guide presents providers of quick loans for unemployed people.

Best Providers of Loans for Unemployed UK Individuals

●       Mr Payday: Overall Best UK Platform to Find Loans for Unemployed Individuals

●       Loan Mr: Great for Connecting with Leading UK Providers of Loans for Unemployed People

●       Loan Skipper: Recommended to Apply for Payday Loans for Unemployed Individuals up to £2,000

●       Swish Loans: Easy Access to Emergency Loans for Unemployed UK Individuals in a Hurry

●       Speedy Lends: Simple Applications for Loans for Unemployed Bad Credit Borrowers in Need of Bridging Cash

Full Reviews: Best Providers of Loans for Unemployed UK

Mr Payday – Overall Best for Loans for Unemployed Individuals 

[object Object]

Quick Ratings:                 

Decision Speed: 9/10
Loan Amount Offering: 9/10
Variety of Products: 9/10
Acceptance Rate: 9/10
Customer Support: 9/10

Mr Payday has a reputation for linking individuals with the lenders likely to approve their applications. You’ll need to show you can support the instalments of loans from £100 to £5,000 with 1 to 24 months to pay.

Highlights of Loans for Unemployed via Mr Payday

●       Fast approvals

●       Quick applications

●       All credit types welcome

●       No paperwork

●       Flexible repayments

Criteria for Loans for Unemployed Individuals

●       18+

●       Only British citizens/residents

●       UK bank account

●       Steady income

 

Fees on Loans for Unemployed People

●       APRs from 49.9%

●       Added fees for extensions

●       Late/missed payment fees

Mr Payday is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.

Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.

Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.

Loan Mr – Great for Connecting with Leading UK Providers of Loans for Unemployed People

[object Object]

Quick Ratings:

Decision Speed: 9/10
Loan Amount Offering: 8/10
Variety of Products: 9/10
Acceptance Rate: 9/10
Customer Support: 8/10

Loan Mr enables borrowers to apply for up to £5,000 with 3-24 months to pay. Those who aren't traditionally employed but still generate a monthly income are welcome to apply.

Highlights of Loans for Unemployed People in the UK

●       Terms of 24 months

●       No payslip

●       Up to £5000

●       Quick application

●       Direct lenders

Eligibility for Loans for Unemployed People

●       Steady income

●       18+

●       UK bank account

●       Proof of address

Fees on Loans for Unemployed People

●       49.9%-1575% APRs

●       Loan extension fees

●       Late/missed instalments penalties

Loan Mr is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.

Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.

Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.

Loan Skipper – Recommended for Payday Loans for Unemployed Individuals Up to £2,000

[object Object]

Quick Ratings:

Decision Speed: 7/10
Loan Amount Offering: 9/10
Variety of Products: 8/10
Acceptance Rate: 8/10
Customer Support: /10

Loan Skipper offers access to payday loans for unemployed individuals up to £2,000. Applicants can complete an application in minutes. Payday loans for unemployed individuals start from £100 with terms up to 6 months.

Highlights of Payday Loans for Unemployed Individuals at Loan Skipper

●       Bad credit welcome

●       Flexible amounts

●       Clear criteria

●       Reasonable terms

●       Transparency

Eligibility for Payday Loans for Unemployed Individuals

●       Valid ID

●       18+

●       UK citizen/resident

●       Steady income

Fees on Payday Loans for Unemployed Individuals

●       APRs 45.3%-1575%

●       Late fees

●       Penalties on breaches

Loan Skipper is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.

Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.

Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.

Swish Loans – Quick Access to Emergency Loans for Unemployed UK Individuals

[object Object]

Quick Ratings:

Decision Speed: 8/10
Loan Amount Offering: 9/10
Variety of Products: 8/10
Acceptance Rate: 8/10
Customer Support: 7/10

Swish Loans provides loans for unemployed UK individuals in a hurry for cash. You can apply for emergency loans for unemployed people between £100 and £5,000 with up to 24 months to pay.

Highlights of Emergency Loans for Unemployed UK People

●       Speedy application

●       Direct lenders

●       Free service

●       Uncomplicated

●       Flexible repayments

Eligibility for Emergency Loans for Unemployed UK Individuals

●       Stable income

●       Valid ID

●       UK local bank

●       18+

Fees on Emergency Loans for Unemployed UK Individuals

●       Penalties on breaches

●       Extensions cost extra

●       APRs 45.3%-1575%

Swish Loans is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.

Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.

Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.

Speedy Lends – Simple Applications for Loans for Unemployed Bad Credit Borrowers

Quick Ratings:

-  Decision Speed: 8/10
-  Loan Amount Offering: 8/10
-  Variety of Products: 8/10
-  Acceptance Rate: 7/10
-  Customer Support: 8/10

Speedy Lends is a great platform to apply for loans for unemployed bad credit borrowers. Whether self-employed, working part-time, or earning income through alternative means, you can apply for loans between £100 and £5,000 with 24 months to pay.  

Highlights of Loans for Unemployed Bad Credit Borrowers

●       Unemployed welcome

●       Zero collateral

●       Simple applications

●       Quick payouts

●       Up to £5000

Eligibility for Loans for Unemployed Bad Credit Borrowers

●       UK residents/citizens

●       Proof of income

●       Valid ID

●       18+

Fees on Loans for Unemployed Bad Credit Borrowers

●       Loan extension fees

●       APRs from 45.3%

●       Breach of contract penalties

Speedy Lends is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.

Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.

Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.

How We Selected the Top Providers of Loans for the Unemployed in UK

We listed providers offering:

●       Uncomplicated applications

●       Options for unemployed people

●       Direct lenders

●       Flexible loan amounts

●       Simple terms

Types of Loans for the Unemployed

Online Quick Loans for Unemployed People

Applications can be managed 100% online.

Quick Loans for Unemployed Individuals for Emergencies

You can expect the online application to take just a few minutes. Feedback is provided in 2 minutes.

Same Day Loans for Unemployed People Alternatives

Same day loans for unemployed people aren’t possible, but most lenders provide quick turnarounds on most loans.

Alternatives to Bad Credit Same Day Loans for Unemployed

Alternatives to bad credit same day loans for unemployed people are available up to £5,000.

Features & Factors of Personal Loans for Unemployed UK Citizens

Personal Loans for Unemployed with Speedy Processing

Personal loans for unemployed people get 2-minute feedback.

Personal Loans for Unemployed by Direct Lenders

You’ll only deal with registered direct lenders in the UK.

Flexible Terms on Bad Credit Loans for Unemployed

Bad credit loans for unemployed range from 2 to 24 months, but some lenders offer 6 months max.

 

Easy Online Applications for Bad Credit Loans for Unemployed People

Bad credit loans for unemployed people take moments to apply for via an online form.

UK Best Loans for Unemployed in 2023 with Quick Cash Approval

[object Object]

Applying for Loans for Unemployed on Benefits

Follow these steps on the Mr Payday website:

Step 1: Select the Loans for Unemployed on Benefits Amount

Choose the amount from £100 to £5,000.

Step 2: Complete the Online Form for Instant Loans for Students Unemployed

Follow the prompts to complete the online application form.

Step 3: Get Feedback

Wait two minutes for lender feedback on your application.

Step 4: Expect Your Payout

Payouts take 24 to 48 hours.

FAQs

Are There Guaranteed Loans for Unemployed UK?

No loans are guaranteed. You will still need to show that you’re generating an income in some way to afford the loan.

What is the APR on Payday Loans for Unemployed UK?

Generally, APRs start at 49.9%.

Are Fast Loans for Unemployed UK People Also Available to Bad Credit Borrowers?

Fast loans for unemployed UK people are also available to bad credit borrowers who meet lender criteria.

How Speedy Are Fast Cash Loans for Unemployed UK?

 The application takes minutes and approval is usually provided within 2 minutes.

What Can I Use Emergency Cash Loans for Unemployed UK For?

There's no stipulation on using your loan for.

Where Can I Get Instant Cash Loans for Unemployed UK Payouts?

No cash loans are genuinely instant because lenders are legally required to carry out credit checks.

Do No Credit Check Loans for Unemployed UK Exist?

No, there’s no such thing as no credit check loans.

Conclusion

Obtaining loans for unemployed UK individuals is a simple process. Pay a visit to any of the above-reviewed platforms and find out just how easy it is.

Disclaimer: The websites advertised in this paid promotion are credit brokers, not direct lenders. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval. Season Marketing does not charge customers a fee for using its broker services, but it might receive a commission from lenders or other brokers following an introduction through their websites.

This article is part of a featured content programme.
(Published 03 October 2023, 09:49 IST)

