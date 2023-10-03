Top 5 ✅ Loans for Unemployed UK for Bad Credit, No Credit Check & Same Day Approval

Disclaimer: Sponsored ad: This is a paid advertisement by Season Marketing Limited. Season Marketing Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and entered on is the Consumer Credit Register under reference number: 727385.
Loans for unemployed UK individuals are available to people earning income through non-traditional means. You’ll be eligible to apply for loans for unemployed UK people, if you meet the lender’s criteria. There’s been an increase in demand for payday loans for unemployed people, bad credit loans for unemployed individuals, and emergency loans for unemployed UK. This guide presents providers of quick loans for unemployed people.
● Mr Payday: Overall Best UK Platform to Find Loans for Unemployed Individuals
● Loan Mr: Great for Connecting with Leading UK Providers of Loans for Unemployed People
● Loan Skipper: Recommended to Apply for Payday Loans for Unemployed Individuals up to £2,000
● Swish Loans: Easy Access to Emergency Loans for Unemployed UK Individuals in a Hurry
● Speedy Lends: Simple Applications for Loans for Unemployed Bad Credit Borrowers in Need of Bridging Cash
Decision Speed: 9/10
Loan Amount Offering: 9/10
Variety of Products: 9/10
Acceptance Rate: 9/10
Customer Support: 9/10
Mr Payday has a reputation for linking individuals with the lenders likely to approve their applications. You’ll need to show you can support the instalments of loans from £100 to £5,000 with 1 to 24 months to pay.
● Fast approvals
● Quick applications
● All credit types welcome
● No paperwork
● Flexible repayments
● 18+
● Only British citizens/residents
● UK bank account
● Steady income
● APRs from 49.9%
● Added fees for extensions
● Late/missed payment fees
Mr Payday is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.
Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.
Decision Speed: 9/10
Loan Amount Offering: 8/10
Variety of Products: 9/10
Acceptance Rate: 9/10
Customer Support: 8/10
Loan Mr enables borrowers to apply for up to £5,000 with 3-24 months to pay. Those who aren't traditionally employed but still generate a monthly income are welcome to apply.
● Terms of 24 months
● No payslip
● Up to £5000
● Quick application
● Direct lenders
● Steady income
● 18+
● UK bank account
● Proof of address
● 49.9%-1575% APRs
● Loan extension fees
● Late/missed instalments penalties
Loan Mr is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.
Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.
Decision Speed: 7/10
Loan Amount Offering: 9/10
Variety of Products: 8/10
Acceptance Rate: 8/10
Customer Support: /10
Loan Skipper offers access to payday loans for unemployed individuals up to £2,000. Applicants can complete an application in minutes. Payday loans for unemployed individuals start from £100 with terms up to 6 months.
● Bad credit welcome
● Flexible amounts
● Clear criteria
● Reasonable terms
● Transparency
● Valid ID
● 18+
● UK citizen/resident
● Steady income
● APRs 45.3%-1575%
● Late fees
● Penalties on breaches
Loan Skipper is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.
Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.
Decision Speed: 8/10
Loan Amount Offering: 9/10
Variety of Products: 8/10
Acceptance Rate: 8/10
Customer Support: 7/10
● Speedy application
● Direct lenders
● Free service
● Uncomplicated
● Flexible repayments
● Stable income
● Valid ID
● UK local bank
● 18+
● Penalties on breaches
● Extensions cost extra
● APRs 45.3%-1575%
Swish Loans is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.
Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.
- Decision Speed: 8/10
- Loan Amount Offering: 8/10
- Variety of Products: 8/10
- Acceptance Rate: 7/10
- Customer Support: 8/10
Speedy Lends is a great platform to apply for loans for unemployed bad credit borrowers. Whether self-employed, working part-time, or earning income through alternative means, you can apply for loans between £100 and £5,000 with 24 months to pay.
● Unemployed welcome
● Zero collateral
● Simple applications
● Quick payouts
● Up to £5000
● UK residents/citizens
● Proof of income
● Valid ID
● 18+
● Loan extension fees
● APRs from 45.3%
● Breach of contract penalties
Speedy Lends is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.
Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.
We listed providers offering:
● Uncomplicated applications
● Options for unemployed people
● Direct lenders
● Flexible loan amounts
● Simple terms
Applications can be managed 100% online.
You can expect the online application to take just a few minutes. Feedback is provided in 2 minutes.
Same day loans for unemployed people aren’t possible, but most lenders provide quick turnarounds on most loans.
Alternatives to bad credit same day loans for unemployed people are available up to £5,000.
Personal loans for unemployed people get 2-minute feedback.
You’ll only deal with registered direct lenders in the UK.
Bad credit loans for unemployed range from 2 to 24 months, but some lenders offer 6 months max.
Bad credit loans for unemployed people take moments to apply for via an online form.
Follow these steps on the Mr Payday website:
Choose the amount from £100 to £5,000.
Follow the prompts to complete the online application form.
Wait two minutes for lender feedback on your application.
Payouts take 24 to 48 hours.
No loans are guaranteed. You will still need to show that you’re generating an income in some way to afford the loan.
Generally, APRs start at 49.9%.
Fast loans for unemployed UK people are also available to bad credit borrowers who meet lender criteria.
The application takes minutes and approval is usually provided within 2 minutes.
There's no stipulation on using your loan for.
No cash loans are genuinely instant because lenders are legally required to carry out credit checks.
No, there’s no such thing as no credit check loans.
Obtaining loans for unemployed UK individuals is a simple process. Pay a visit to any of the above-reviewed platforms and find out just how easy it is.
Disclaimer: The websites advertised in this paid promotion are credit brokers, not direct lenders. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval. Season Marketing does not charge customers a fee for using its broker services, but it might receive a commission from lenders or other brokers following an introduction through their websites.