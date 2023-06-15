Top 5 Machine Learning Online Courses You Shouldn’t Miss

Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry is currently booming. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, the global ML industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 36.2% and reach a market cap of $225.91 billion by 2023. ML is revolutionizing virtually all walks of life, including healthcare, retail, automotive, manufacturing, agriculture, and more.
If you’re thinking about getting into ML or you’re already familiar with the basic concepts and would like to expand your skill set, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best free and paid online courses that you can start today and complete at your own pace. The courses mentioned range from beginner’s level to more advanced level.
Browse through the courses mentioned below and find your next course.
Introduction to Machine Learning for Coders – Fast.ai
This course is geared towards coders who already have some experience with Python programming. The course content is based on the data science program at the University of San Diego, and the lectures are conducted in a classroom setting with other students much like the MIT OpenCourseWare. The only catch is that they only use their open-source library “fastai” to teach ML.
The course is very interactive and applied, which means you get to have hands-on experience in developing new projects. You also learn how to incorporate the projects practically with the help of videos, assignments, notes, and discussion board. The best thing about the course is that it’s free. You won’t get a completion certificate, but it’s excellent if you’re only looking to learn ML.
Machine Learning – Coursera
This is one of the most esteemed online ML courses you can find on the internet. The course is taught by Andrew Ng, who is a professor at Stanford and the co-founder of Google Brain and Coursera. He’s a very talented individual with deep expertise in machine learning, which you can benefit from. An important thing to note is that the program uses Octave instead of Python or R as its programming language, which can be great if you’re looking to diversify your skills.
The course is easy to understand as everything is explained in depth including the math and calculus steps. Moreover, the course is free to audit, but you’ll have to pay if you want a certificate upon completion.
Deep Learning Specialization – Coursera
After you complete the Machine Learning course on Coursera, you can advance to the next core, which explores neural networks and deep learning in more depth. This course is provided by Andrew Ng and deeplearning.ai, and it’s free to audit. However, you’ll have to buy the Coursera monthly subscription if you want a certificate. It’s up to you if you complete the course in one month or more, but you’ll have to pay the monthly subscription fee as long as you haven’t completed the course.
Machine Learning Crash Course – Google AI
Google AI Education is a completely free platform with a lot of useful resources anyone can use to learn Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. Since this is a crash course, it mainly focuses on the topics you’d need to learn to solve Machine Learning problems with Python. Another useful feature of this course is that they provide you with an interactive Jupyter notebook where you can store your notes on Google Colab.
The course is especially useful if you want to cover all bases when it comes to Machine Learning and don’t want to pay a subscription fee. Please note that you won’t get a certificate on completion.
Machine Learning with Python – Coursera
Offered by IBM, this is a beginner course in Machine Learning and it uses Python programming language. The math is also dialed down a notch and you won’t encounter overly complex calculations. It starts with an introduction to Machine Learning and progresses to regression, classification, clustering, and recommender systems. Lastly, you have to build your final project, which you can also showcase in your portfolio.
Since it’s a beginner course, each step in the course is explained thoroughly. The instructor will walk you through the process, and the pros and cons of each algorithm as you start. This course is free to audit, but you’ll have to pay a monthly fee to get the completion certificate.
Conclusion
These are some of the courses you can start today to hone your Machine Learning skills. Keep in mind that most free courses don’t provide a completion certificate, and you often have to pay extra to get that. However, if that’s not a deal breaker and you’re only focusing on learning the concepts, you can do it for free in most cases.