Top 6 Best & Affordable SEO Companies in India and SEO Packages for Small & Medium Businesses

For small and medium businesses, SEO is an essential marketing tool to aid in 360-degree growth - this is well-understood. What is not, however, is how to identify an SEO company that aligns with their goals and budget - in other words, Ogilvy may be too costly to consider.
With hundreds of SEO companies out there to choose from, and their varying ready-to-buy service packages to fit your budget, there's no need to worry! However, you’ve got no cut-copy-and-paste rule as to which company you should go with, regardless of your company size. The A+ SEO companies in India can assess your creative needs and the work efforts to be put in by the agency will be taken as a yardstick to price your service package.
Standard Review Rule to Hire SEO Companies:
● Service Track Record: Look at a company's past service records to determine how successful it has been.
● Specialized Service Teams: Ask the company if it has specialized teams that can take care of your specific needs.
● Company Reviews from Clutch, GoodFirms, and Google: See what other customers think of a company by reading its reviews on Clutch, GoodFirms, and Google.
● Service Packages & Pricing: You should make sure the company offers affordable service plans and pricing. SEO Packages start from USD125/month and may go up to USD5000/month.
● Plan Presentation: Request that they present a plan for your SEO campaign so you can see what they will do and how they will do it.
● Project Management Plan & Explanation: Make sure the company can explain its project management plan so you are assured they will be able to deliver what they promise.
Because SEO is such a wide field, we have chosen to curate our list of the 6 best & budget-friendly SEO companies in India by selecting those that specialize in specific niches, rather than just including the largest digital marketing firms that offer SEO services.
10 Fastest-Growing SMB Industries Since the Pandemic
According to the OECD.Stat data, SMB segment site traffic increased overall throughout 2021. Growth patterns were more pronounced in some industries than others:
SMBs' Fastest-Growing Industries & their YoY Traffic Growth
1) Pharmaceuticals - 406.18%
2) Venture Capital - 405.90%
3) Facilities Services - 384.14%
4) Warehousing - 305.85%
5) Computers and Electronics - 284.88% 6) Biotech - 222.67%
7) Healthcare - 220.38%
8) Civil Engineering - 216.41%
9) Oil and Gas - 153.49%
10) Nanotechnology - 149.64%
Curious about the rapid growth of these verticals? Various studies show that the pandemic was the driving force. It appears that the disruption of supply chains and resulting surge in commodity and consumer prices, the intense emphasis on medicine and healthcare, and the flourishing financial market all played a pivotal role in this growth.
Channels that bring the most traffic
The primary objective for market researchers was to determine the routes that drive the majority of audiences across various industries. Consider the fact that each source of traffic they explore holds valuable insights into effective marketing strategies as they explore the comprehensive breakdown for each channel.
Direct traffic: It is like the VIP entrance to a website, reserved for those who already have a deep admiration for the brand and can type its name effortlessly into search engines. It's a sign of high brand awareness and a devoted following, with users even bookmarking the site out of pure loyalty. In contrast, search traffic is like a shining beacon, attracting visitors from all corners of Google thanks to the site's impeccable SEO skills. It's the result of a stellar online presence and an excellent job at standing out among the competition.
Referral traffic: Through the influx of referral traffic, it is evident that the brand not only prioritizes the creation of unique content but also forms strategic and successful collaborations in its marketing efforts.
Social traffic: Through skillful navigation of diverse social media platforms, a brand's social traffic is a testament to their strong online presence and ability to effectively entice users into becoming site visitors.
Paid traffic: It comes as no surprise that the company's investment in advertising through paid traffic has proven successful, as it effectively entices and brings audiences back to their site.
What are the best SEO packages for small and medium businesses? In our study, we found many affordable and good SEO packages available out there, a few of them are as follows:
Ready-to-Pick SEO Packages
Bronze Package - $125 for 15 Keywords Silver Package - $299 for 23 keywords Gold Package - $449 for 65 keywords
Professional Package - $699 for 125 keywords
Best SEO Companies for SMBs to Hire
Specialized in marketing eCommerce, SaaS tech products, healthcare, legal advisory, education, to name a few, Zebra Techies Solution customizes each of their client marketing strategies to help them achieve their digital goals and drive growth. Service pricing is one of their most compelling USPs, besides their specialized teams of highly skilled professionals. They are a trusted and reliable outsourcing partner to many renowned agencies based in the USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Dubai, among others. As a white-label strategic outsourcing partner, they are also helping digital marketing companies worldwide for their clients with their reliability, quality and on-time delivery.
Specialties
● Search Engine Optimization
● Local SEO Services
● Paid Marketing
● Social Media Marketing
● Content Writing
● Video Marketing
● Web Design and Development
Pricing Model:
● Hourly rate
● Retainer
● Project-based
Hourly Service Rate: USD 8 to USD 10
Average Review Score: 4.2
2. Boostability
For small businesses seeking cost-effective solutions, Boostability stands out as a trusted SEO company that offers an array of services, such as website optimization, local SEO, and social media marketing. And with their customized packages, companies of all sizes can access the expertise of Boostability.
Specialities:
● Paid Ads
● Social Media Marketing
● Local SEO
● Global SEO
Pricing Model:
● Hourly rate
● Retainer
● Project-based
SEO Package Range: USD 18 per hour
Average Review Score: 4.8
3. Bruce Clay
Founded by Bruce Clay in 2009, Bruce Clay India is a digital marketing agency, offering SEO services, pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, content marketing, social media marketing, and more. The company offers their services in India, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Boosting online presence and driving organic traffic to websites is what the company does for businesses.
Specialities:
● Google and Facebook ads
● Web design
● Social media optimization (SMO)
● Content marketing
Pricing Model:
● Hourly rate
● Retainer
● Project-based
SEO Package Range: USD 76 and 150 an hour
Average Review Score: 3.9
4. HigherVisibility
Besides SEO, paid search, and social media advertising, HigherVisibility also offers e-commerce solutions. Forbes named them the Best
Full-Service SEO and SEM Agency for their wide range of interactive
marketing services. In addition to winning SEO Agency of the Year four times, HigherVisibility has been named Forbes' Best Full-Service SEO and SEM Agency. Providing leads and sales to their clients is their main focus.
Specialties:
● Search engine optimization (SEO)
● Pay per click marketing
● Social media advertising
Pricing Model:
● Hourly rate
● Retainer
● Project-based
SEO Package Range: USD 50 to USD 250 per hour
Average Review Score: 4.4
5. NP Digital
NP Digital provides SEO, content, social media, and paid media services. Founded in 2017, the company is based in San Diego, California. As a growth partner for enterprise clients as well as challenger brands, NP Digital helps clients grow their businesses. In order to engage and connect with their audience, NP Digital helps brands connect with them. They create digital marketing plans that are data-driven, adaptive, and innovative.
Specialties:
● Search engine optimization (SEO)
● Paid search marketing
● Social media marketing
● Content marketing
● Data, analytics, insight
● Programmatic advertising
Pricing Model:
● Hourly rate
● Retainer
● Project-based
SEO Package Range: USD 100 to USD 300 per hour
Average Review Score: 4.7
6. FDRY
Formerly Foundry Digital, FDRY is a dedicated ecommerce website design agency and strives to optimize and accelerate your digital commerce performance. FDRY is your go-to for all types of ecommerce website design and digital marketing services.
Specialties:
● Ecommerce Digital Marketing
● PPC
● Online Marketing
Pricing Model:
● Hourly rate
● Retainer
● Project-based
SEO Package Range: USD 75 to USD 200 or more per hour
Average Review Score: 4.3
Final Thoughts:
For small businesses looking to thrive in the cutthroat digital sphere, investing in SEO services is a must. Fortunately, the top 6 budget-friendly SEO companies in India we've listed here have a sterling reputation for delivering top-notch services without breaking the bank. From
comprehensive SEO strategies to customized packages, these companies comprehend the individual needs and financial restrictions of
small-to-medium businesses.
Choosing an affordable yet reliable SEO services company in India can be daunting. The good news is that top-tier companies like Zebra Techies Solution, Boostability, and so forth offer an array of services that can be customized to meet your unique requirements. With these trusted providers by your side, small businesses can confidently take their SEO journey and level the playing field in the digital world, setting themselves up for a successful future.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Is SEO really beneficial for businesses in India?
In today's rapidly growing Indian market, SEO is a powerful tool for businesses, especially with the influx of new startups and small enterprises. By effectively reaching and engaging with the right audience, it empowers clients to elevate their visibility and expand their customer reach, ultimately propelling their success.
2. Does an SEO company guarantee first-page rankings on search engines?
With the expert services and innovative strategies of an SEO specialist, achieving a first-page ranking on search engines is not just a possibility, but a highly attainable goal. However, staying at the top amidst the
ever-changing landscape of Google algorithms calls for the expertise of a seasoned and reputable SEO company.
3. What metrics do SEO companies use to measure their SEO campaigns' success?
SEO companies carefully monitor various crucial metrics that contribute to the growth of your business. These metrics, such as Organic traffic, Keyword ranking, SERP visibility, Click-through rate, Bounce rate, Backlinks, page speed, Website authority over time, Time spent on a page, and Conversion rate, act as powerful tools in assessing the success and
effectiveness of an SEO campaign. With their help, companies can elevate their online presence and achieve remarkable results. 4. How do SEO services typically cost?The world of SEO services is a diverse landscape, with each company offering unique cost structures and pricing packages. From hourly rates to monthly retainers and project-based models, the options are endless. On average, clients can expect to pay anywhere from USD 125 to USD 999 per month for top-notch SEO services from their chosen company.