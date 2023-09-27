Top 6 Best & Affordable SEO Companies in India and SEO Packages for Small & Medium Businesses

For small and medium businesses, SEO is an essential marketing tool to aid in 360-degree growth - this is well-understood. What is not, however, is how to identify an SEO company that aligns with their goals and budget - in other words, Ogilvy may be too costly to consider.

With hundreds of SEO companies out there to choose from, and their varying ready-to-buy service packages to fit your budget, there's no need to worry! However, you’ve got no cut-copy-and-paste rule as to which company you should go with, regardless of your company size. The A+ SEO companies in India can assess your creative needs and the work efforts to be put in by the agency will be taken as a yardstick to price your service package.

Standard Review Rule to Hire SEO Companies:

● Service Track Record: Look at a company's past service records to determine how successful it has been.

● Specialized Service Teams: Ask the company if it has specialized teams that can take care of your specific needs.

● Company Reviews from Clutch, GoodFirms, and Google: See what other customers think of a company by reading its reviews on Clutch, GoodFirms, and Google.

● Service Packages & Pricing: You should make sure the company offers affordable service plans and pricing. SEO Packages start from USD125/month and may go up to USD5000/month.

● Plan Presentation: Request that they present a plan for your SEO campaign so you can see what they will do and how they will do it.

● Project Management Plan & Explanation: Make sure the company can explain its project management plan so you are assured they will be able to deliver what they promise.

Because SEO is such a wide field, we have chosen to curate our list of the 6 best & budget-friendly SEO companies in India by selecting those that specialize in specific niches, rather than just including the largest digital marketing firms that offer SEO services.

10 Fastest-Growing SMB Industries Since the Pandemic

According to the OECD.Stat data, SMB segment site traffic increased overall throughout 2021. Growth patterns were more pronounced in some industries than others:

SMBs' Fastest-Growing Industries & their YoY Traffic Growth

1) Pharmaceuticals - 406.18%

2) Venture Capital - 405.90%

3) Facilities Services - 384.14%

4) Warehousing - 305.85%

5) Computers and Electronics - 284.88% 6) Biotech - 222.67%

7) Healthcare - 220.38%

8) Civil Engineering - 216.41%

9) Oil and Gas - 153.49%

10) Nanotechnology - 149.64%

Curious about the rapid growth of these verticals? Various studies show that the pandemic was the driving force. It appears that the disruption of supply chains and resulting surge in commodity and consumer prices, the intense emphasis on medicine and healthcare, and the flourishing financial market all played a pivotal role in this growth.

Channels that bring the most traffic

The primary objective for market researchers was to determine the routes that drive the majority of audiences across various industries. Consider the fact that each source of traffic they explore holds valuable insights into effective marketing strategies as they explore the comprehensive breakdown for each channel.

Direct traffic: It is like the VIP entrance to a website, reserved for those who already have a deep admiration for the brand and can type its name effortlessly into search engines. It's a sign of high brand awareness and a devoted following, with users even bookmarking the site out of pure loyalty. In contrast, search traffic is like a shining beacon, attracting visitors from all corners of Google thanks to the site's impeccable SEO skills. It's the result of a stellar online presence and an excellent job at standing out among the competition.

Referral traffic: Through the influx of referral traffic, it is evident that the brand not only prioritizes the creation of unique content but also forms strategic and successful collaborations in its marketing efforts.

Social traffic: Through skillful navigation of diverse social media platforms, a brand's social traffic is a testament to their strong online presence and ability to effectively entice users into becoming site visitors.

Paid traffic: It comes as no surprise that the company's investment in advertising through paid traffic has proven successful, as it effectively entices and brings audiences back to their site.

What are the best SEO packages for small and medium businesses? In our study, we found many affordable and good SEO packages available out there, a few of them are as follows:

Ready-to-Pick SEO Packages

Bronze Package - $125 for 15 Keywords Silver Package - $299 for 23 keywords Gold Package - $449 for 65 keywords

Professional Package - $699 for 125 keywords

Best SEO Companies for SMBs to Hire