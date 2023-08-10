Top Altcoins to Buy Now: Aave, VeChain, Solana, Everlodge

Everlodge will be released in 2023. The project will introduce a unique marketplace where investors will be able to invest and sell fractional real estate using NFT technology.

This will decrease the barriers to entry to the market, while increasing opportunities. For example, instead of needing $1m to buy a property, investors will be able to buy a fraction for a tenth of the price.

Furthermore, Everlodge will also introduce a DeFi launchpad for property developers. This will help to speed up developments while providing developers with a new funding source. Investors who get involved early will be able to earn huge profits if the development succeeds.

One of the most exciting features of Everlodge is its rewards club. Members will earn free nightly stays across properties in the Everlodge ecosystem. Different tiers will be available in the club, with each tier offering additional benefits.

This unique ecosystem will provide investors with several passive income opportunities. Firstly, investors will be able to sell their timeshares if they don’t want to use them. Secondly, NFT holders will be able to use their property ownership as collateral for other loans.

When the Everlodge presale starts, ELDG tokens will sell at $0.01. Tokens will increase by 280% during the presale stage and are expected to rally an additional 30x once launched on mainstream exchanges.