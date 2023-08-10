Top Altcoins to Buy Now: Aave, VeChain, Solana, Everlodge

The altcoin market is booming in Q3. Solana has seen a huge upsurge in value in the past month. Meanwhile, investors are buying VeChain and Aave to capitalize on price decreases. Now, Everlodge, a new DeFi property marketplace, is expected to take the market by storm.
Click Here To Find Out More About The Everlodge (ELDG) Presale
Everlodge will be released in 2023. The project will introduce a unique marketplace where investors will be able to invest and sell fractional real estate using NFT technology.
This will decrease the barriers to entry to the market, while increasing opportunities. For example, instead of needing $1m to buy a property, investors will be able to buy a fraction for a tenth of the price.
Furthermore, Everlodge will also introduce a DeFi launchpad for property developers. This will help to speed up developments while providing developers with a new funding source. Investors who get involved early will be able to earn huge profits if the development succeeds.
One of the most exciting features of Everlodge is its rewards club. Members will earn free nightly stays across properties in the Everlodge ecosystem. Different tiers will be available in the club, with each tier offering additional benefits.
This unique ecosystem will provide investors with several passive income opportunities. Firstly, investors will be able to sell their timeshares if they don’t want to use them. Secondly, NFT holders will be able to use their property ownership as collateral for other loans.
When the Everlodge presale starts, ELDG tokens will sell at $0.01. Tokens will increase by 280% during the presale stage and are expected to rally an additional 30x once launched on mainstream exchanges.
Solana’s ecosystem is growing faster than ever. Despite its price crash in June, Solana has reached a total value locked (TVL) of over $1 billion throughout July, showing that investors remain bullish about the project.
In the last month, Solana’s price has increased by 22.44%, making it one of the best performing altcoins. With additional increases expected in August, analysts believe that Solana could hit $30. This would be Solana’s highest price in 2023.
Aave has suffered a steep price decline over the last month. Its value has declined by 10.01%, with a decrease of 9.72% over the last week alone. Despite this decline, investors remain confident in Aave.
Aave’s daily trading volume has consistently remained above $100 million, and spiked to over $200 million on the 1st of August. At the time of writing, Aave was trading at $63.14. Although this is 30.82% lower than one year ago, experts believe Aave will surge towards the end of Q3.
Bullish experts suggest that Aave could go as high as $100, while most estimates suggest that Aave will reach around $88.
Much like Aave, VeCain has also declined over the last month. VeChain has lost 9.24% of its value and is now trading at $0.01867. However, VeChain is looking strong going into August. Over the past week, VeChain's value has increased by 1.04%, suggesting that the recent bear run is coming to an end.
While price predictions vary, analysts believe that VeChain could hit $0.2 in August, offering good returns for investors who investing in VeChain during its recent downturn. Furthermore, experts believe that VeChain could hit a new all-time high during the next bull run, making its current value a bargain.
Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale Today
Website: http://www.everlodge.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/everlodge