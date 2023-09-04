Top Analysts Weigh In: Aptos (APT) or VC Spectra (SPCT) for the Best ROI?

On August 26, 2023, Aptos (APT) announced a collaboration with Lotte Group to promote the Group's expansion into the Web3 space.

Aptos (APT) will play a critical part in the development of Super Jelly, a reward system within Bellyland, by providing backend assistance. These Super Jelly awards, which are set to be released on the Aptos (APT) mainnet, will be earned by participating in Jelly Adventures, a collection of various games and objectives within Bellyland.

Aptos (APT) stated in the release that they are excited to support the reward system, as well as the expansion of Bellygom's universe.

Aptos (APT) price rose by 0.7% from $5.691 to $5.728 on the day the news broke. The Aptos (APT) community was also thrilled by the development. As of August 31, the price reached $5,734, a 0.8% increase from the price before the news got out.

Analysts predict the Lotte Group collaboration and other partnerships from recent times might help propel the Aptos (APT) token to an average price of $9.860 at the end of 2023. This is a 72% ROI based on the current price, and it makes Aptos (APT) one of the altcoins to watch this year.

