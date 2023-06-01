Top Crypto Choices For Q3 Of 2023: Monero, Polygon & Caged Beasts With Unbelievable Potentials

The crypto market has been performing phenomenally in the past few months. Many coins have found their footing in the market once again and are steadily rising in value, hitting their previous thresholds as they make their way to their previous highs. There was some cause for concern in the early months of the year with the banking crisis, however, now we see that it was merely a catalyst for crypto growth once more.
As we approach the third quarter of the year, the question on many investors' minds is “Which coins should I focus on?”.
The first of these is Monero (XMR), which has seen some excellent performance over the past week and crypto analysts predict that the coin will be on a steady rise throughout the year. Secondly, Polygon (MATIC) has seen some good weeks as well, and many speculate that the coin is on a long rally, making it an excellent choice for the long investment. Finally, Caged Beasts (BEASTS) is the latest in the line of presales to make its mark on the investor and based on its concept and what it offers, it is most definitely a good investment for the rest of the year.
Given that there are many options currently available on the market, it is easy to choose the incorrect one and fall short of a fortune as the year progresses. While many have shown excellent growth potential, only a few have caught our eyes in recent weeks.
Monero - Wealth on the Rise
Monero is different from its regular competitors in that its main focus is privacy for the user. The blockchain creates a secure environment where transactions are untraceable and keeps the users, sender, and receiver of every transaction anonymous. It achieves this through 3 specific features; Ring Signatures, Confidential Addresses, and Ring Confidential Transactions. Altogether, it provides users with security and privacy which is vital in the DeFi space.
Monero is expected to have great returns in the coming months, based on its performance in recent weeks. Crypto analysts speculate a bullish result of up to 60%, with the price steadily rising from June onwards, and investors can expect an ROI of up to 4.5% for this period. Later returns are predicted to be as much as 5.7%. This presents a very encouraging incentive for investors.
Polygon - Fantastic Returns for Q3
Polygon was created as an efficient solution to the scalability issues that are constantly present on Ethereum. It does this by processing transactions off-chain and returning them to lighten the load on the blockchain, making transactions much faster and with lower fees. Polygon can handle over 65,000 transactions per second, which signals excellent conditions for all users on both Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon.
In recent weeks Polygon has seen some phenomenal performance, with its value up by almost 8%. For the rest of the year, and Q3 in particular, the blockchain is expected to deliver returns of up to 15%. These are very encouraging numbers and should motivate investors to take action on this opportunity. Polygon has always performed well, and the air of optimism surrounding the coin is justified.
Caged Beasts - Untamed Investments
With meme coins being all the rage in the market right now, a mad scientist named Dr. Jekyll has created a revolutionary new creature. Caged Beasts are currently in their earliest growth stages and have the potential to unleash powerful returns for their investors. Created to take back control from humans, the beasts grow at every stage until they eventually become fully-grown monsters strong enough to take on all competition.
Another key incentive of this project is the unique referral code that users receive. If shared, it will unlock a 20% deposit from the people who used their code and these tokens will go straight into the wallet and be ready to spend. This also plays into the platform's mission to create a community united in a single purpose - ally with the beasts.
Forge your alliances today. Join the Caged Beasts presale and unlock your tokens to grow your beast.
Final Thought
At the start of the year, the market still looked bleak because of the residual effects of the winter. However, all it needed was a necessary push to be back on track. Now that the market is performing very well again, there is a lot of untapped potential that investors can take advantage of. These coins are an excellent start to them regaining their fortunes and returning to their former glory.
